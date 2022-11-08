Life Science NewsInvesting News

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Director, will present at the MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO, November 10th at 10:40AM EDT.

The presentation will be available on demand through the MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO Meeting site at this link, Lobe Sciences is Developing Psychedelic Derived Medicines for Neurologic and Brain Disease.

Registration for the event is accessible via the following link Free Registration To The Money Show Lobe Sciences.

The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO and Executive Chairman
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment;, that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143486

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe SciencesCSE:LOBEPsychedelics Investing
LOBE:CNX
Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences


Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces the Completion of cGMP Production of Clinical Supplies For Upcoming Clinical Trials

Lobe Sciences Announces the Completion of cGMP Production of Clinical Supplies For Upcoming Clinical Trials

Appointment of Philip J. Young, CEO, as Board Chairman

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that it has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, a proprietary form of psilocin, and of the clinical supplies to be used in upcoming trials. The L-130 was manufactured in compliance with U.S. cGMPs (Current Good Manufacturing Practices).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces the Appointment of Baxter F. Phillips III to Its Board of Directors

Lobe Sciences Announces the Appointment of Baxter F. Phillips III to Its Board of Directors

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that Baxter F. Phillips III has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective October 3, 2022. Mr. Phillips has more than 20 years of experience leading multinational corporate strategy and finance in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. As a member of the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. Phillips will also serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Baxter to our Board of Directors," said Philip J. Young, Director and CEO of Lobe. "In addition to his strong financial acumen, Baxter brings to Lobe both a broad, practical experience with a variety of public and private pharmaceutical companies, and an in-depth expertise in manufacturing, licencing and marketing. He is highly respected in his field, and we look forward to working with him in meeting our corporate strategic goals."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces the Expansion of its Patent Portfolio with International Filings

Lobe Sciences Announces the Expansion of its Patent Portfolio with International Filings

Resignation of Board Chairman, Jonathan Gilbert and Shares for Debt Transactions

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that it has expanded its patent portfolio through the filing of international patents in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia for Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces Incorporation of Australian Subsidiary

Lobe Sciences Announces Incorporation of Australian Subsidiary

 lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has incorporated Lobe Sciences Australia Pty Ltd., a 100% owned Australian subsidiary of the Company, to facilitate the three or more clinical trials in Australia with newly announced partner iNGENū Pty Ltd. The trials aim to evaluate Lobe's proprietary psilocin analogues L-130 or L-131. Australian Federal Government's Research & Development tax incentive program will provide rebates to Lobe for up to 43.5% on eligible expenditures for Research and Development conducted in Australia. The clinical trials are expected to commence in late 2022 or early 2023 pending local Regulatory approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Lobe Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease, today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $1,347,500 (the "Offering").

"We are extremely pleased to close this financing and are thankful for the support and confidence of our investors who join us in seeing the potential of our clinical development plan. This funding combined with the entering into of the recently announced convertible notes of up to $1.5M with Cantheon Capital will enable us to execute our plan to advance our proprietary psilocin compounds into human clinical trials," said Philip J. Young, Chief Executive Officer of Lobe.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim 4 th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day, November 14 th and 15 th .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will hold 1x1 investor meetings and present on Tuesday, November 15 th at 1:35pm ET .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-guggenheim-4th-annual-immunology-and-neurology-day-301670562.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

-

Highlights:
  • Phase 3 pivotal program design finalized and on track to start in 2022; several clinical sites have been initiated
  • Phase 2b trial data published in The New England Journal of Medicine
  • Cash position at 30 September 2022 of $173.1 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (12:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of phase 2b study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression in The New England Journal of Medicine

After a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, approximately 30% of patients with

treatment-resistant depression (TRD) were in remission at week 3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness Breaking News: Jackson County Oregon's Proposed TPM Restrictions Put Rural Psilocybin Retreat Therapy Centers at Risk

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, announces that the Jackson County Planning Commission has proposed to amend the Jackson County Development Ordinance "to add Psilocybin Time, Place, and Manner Restrictions" (TPM) in the event that the BM 109 opt-out vote is unsuccessful next week.

The proposed text of JCLDO 3.14.4 states that "all Psilocybin Service Centers are limited to General Commercial zoning districts." The full text can be found here. "A quick review of the Jackson County zoning map shows that the only unincorporated properties that would be available for psilocybin service centers are within the urban growth boundary abutting city limits or near I-5," stated Silo Wellness CEO Mike Arnold, an Oregon trial lawyer. "Jackson County is effectively attempting to outlaw psychedelic nature retreats without a public vote."

Keep reading...Show less
miami sunset

Psychedelics to Take Spotlight at Wonderland's Second Edition

As the Wonderland conference gears up for its second year, Microdose, the organizer of what has become one of the biggest psychedelics events in the world, knows it wants to make an impact.

The promise of psychedelics-based medicines that can help patients with mental health struggles has only grown since the first edition of Wonderland last year, especially as this multi-faceted industry approaches its first major drug approval.

Ahead of this year's conference in Miami, Florida, Patrick Moher, president of Microdose, told the Investing News Network (INN) that this year the aim is for Wonderland to have a larger impact on the psychedelics industry as a whole.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×