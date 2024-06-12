- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
LJN4 Northern Zone Grows Dramatically to Over 600m Down Plunge.
Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce that LJN4 northern zone grows to over 600m down plunge.
- The 400m northern part of the 750m long LJN4 deposit, has shown after a number of deep drill holes, that it plunges to the SE and is much larger than previously estimated (Figure 1). This northern zone by definition is associated with strong silica and green fuchsite, is also bigger in size than the southern silica pyrite and breccia zone. The dimension of this impressive northern zone is at least 600m down the SE plunge direction, at least 650m down dip and up to 200m long. Additionally it is still open in the down dip and down plunge directions. Deeper drill holes in progress, MLJDD054 and MLJDD055 are designed to test for further down dip extensions by 150m and 100m respectively. This zone keeps expanding and has already grown by 300m since our previous ASX release May 10, 2024(Figure 1).
- These impressive intersections continue, MLJDD048 has 25m at 3.86g/t from 386m, which was a very large 200m step out below MLJRC804 of 20m at 2.76g/t from 243m depth (Figure 2). An infill hole within this cross section MLJDD042 has also intersected 25m of fuchsite alteration from 315-340m and results are pending.
- MLJDD044 intersected 16m at 1.99g/t from 359m and 13m at 2.02g/t from 393m this is all within the green fuchsite northern zone. MLJDD039 which is a 250m down dip step out, has also intersected 26m of green fuchsite alteration. We are also waiting on these results (Figure 3).
- In addition, the assays are pending for a further 5 DDH diamond drillholes. MLJDD042 extended from 119 to 381m, MLJDD047, 50, 51 and 52 and 7 RC drillholes totalling 823m (MLJRC866-872). Diamond holes MLJDD054 and 55 are in progress and MLJDD049, 56-58 are planned.
- These intersections in MLJDD039, 44 and 48 are far below the open pit from our PFS study (ASX release 7 March 2024) and are also not included in our current resource, this auger well for the enlargement of the resource, increasing both the potential size of the open pit and now for the first time looking at the underground mining potential of LJN4. An updated economic study is planned.
- As described in the 5 March 2024 ASX release there was a 7.7% increase in overall resource in the Laverton Project to 24.9Mt @1.66g/t totalling 1.33moz of gold at 0.5g/t cut off and LJN4 has increased 11% to 948,200 oz (Table 1). Due to the promising enlargement of the northern zone, we have commenced a resource upgrade.
- Interestingly, similarly to other world class multi- million-dollar deposits in the Laverton region, we have already identified 8 stacked lodes in the central part of LJN4. We have now completed a 714m hole below these stacked lodes and results are pending.
The central and northern part of the 750m long LJN4 deposit has been drilled with very promising results. Highlights of this drilling are shown in Table 4, Figures 1-5.
Figure 1. Composite Inclined Longitudinal Projection of LJN4 in gram-metres. Highlighting continuous mineralisation over the whole 750m length, being open at depth in the central area and showing a 600m long SE plunging zone. New drilled holes awaiting assays (in blue) and further planned holes (in yellow).
Figure 2. Cross section for LJN4 northern area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLJDD048 being a down dip extension of 130m with intense fuchsite alteration.
Figure 3. Composite section for LJN4 central area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLJDD039,44 and planned 54 being part of a very large 650m interpreted down dip mineralised zone.
Figure 4. Cross section for LJN4 northern area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLJDD045 being a down dip extension of over 100m with intense fuchsite alteration and a planned 150m down dip extension with MLJDD056
Figure 5. The Lady Julie North 4 deposit has numerous significant thick intersections from the latest drill programme (yellow large rectangular label) and previous drilling (white label) with maximum gold projected to surface and planned deeper drillholes (in yellow).
The follow up deeper diamond holes have tested and are looking to extend up to two and in some cases eight, stacked lodes mainly found in the central parts of LJN4. Hole MLJDD053 is a 714m deep hole and is designed to investigate for further stacked lodes below the current bottom stacked lode. Many of these are outside the existing resource and have potential for the enlargement of the LJN4 (Indicated and Inferred) of 15.4mt at 1.92g/t for 948,200oz at a 0.5g/t cutoff (Table 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Magnetic Resources NL
Overview
Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) is an Australian company, developing a portfolio of significant gold projects in the established mining province, Laverton region, in Western Australia.
The company owns a 100-percent interest in the Hawks Nest and Lady Julie projects in Laverton, the Homeward Bound South project in Leonora, and the Benjabbering project in Julimar. The main deposits include Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC), Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4), Mount Jumbo and Homeward Bound South, which are all located in an area with well-endowed regional infrastructure, including three processing plants within 10 to 35 kilometres. These plants are owned by well-known operators including Goldfields Genesis/Dacian; Anglo-Ashanti; and Genesis/Dacian.
The projects’ proximity to these existing processing facilities gives enough options to MAU for toll processing without having to invest millions of dollars in constructing its own processing plant.
Several large deposits such as Wallaby, Sunrise Dam and Jupiter Gold are in this jurisdiction. The company’s projects are adjacent to some of these world-class deposits. The Mt Jumbo and Hawks Nest tenements are only 15 kilometres north of the Wallaby deposit. At both HN9 and Lady Julie, Magnetic Resources had identified multiple thickened stacked lodes near-surface, which have some similarities to Wallaby and Sunrise Dam.
LJN4, a key focus for the Laverton project, hosts thick breccia and silica pyrite zones up to 50 metres thick, which are also prevalent in Anglo Ashanti’s world-class Sunrise Dam deposit, both parallel to near-surface breccia zones and vertical mineralization going downwards into several of their deposits. The Mau breccia zones often carry higher grades and are now being extended by new drilling at depth and further to the east and northeast, potentially growing the LJN4 resource.
In November 2023, the company announced a significant increase in the mineral resource estimates. The deposits in the Laverton and Homeward Bound area have seen a significant 107-percent increase over the last report in February 2023. The updated combined mineral resources estimate for the whole project area stands at 22.7 million tonnes (Mt) @ 1.69 grams per ton (g/t) gold totaling 1.24 million ounces (Moz) of gold at 0.5 g/t cutoff.
LJN4 is now, by far, the largest resource in the project area, as its contained gold rose from 204,000 oz to 852,000 oz, a 317-percent increase. Extension drilling continues and is expected to result in further resource increases.
The significance of LJN4’s gold resource has not gone unnoticed, as research firm Argonaut has called it a ‘sleeping giant,’ noting recent drilling at LJN4 “indicates a significant discovery unfolding in the Laverton region.” If MAU can replicate the recent drilling intercepts, the next resource update at LNJ4 could easily make it a 1-Moz deposit. This will position LJN4 as one of the best undeveloped gold assets in the Laverton region.
Company Highlights
- Magnetic Resources (MAU) is an Australian company focused on gold development projects in Western Australia.
- The company owns a 100-percent-interest in the Hawks Nest and Lady Julie projects in Laverton, the Homeward Bound South project in Leonora, and the Benjabbering project in Julimar.
- MAU’s large tenement positions in the Leonora and Laverton districts of Western Australia, are near numerous large deposits with existing mining operations and good infrastructure.
- The presence of three processing plants close to MAU’s Laverton deposits provides scope for toll processing.
- In November 2023, the company announced a 107-percent increase in the resource estimate for Laverton and Homeward Bound South deposits. The revised resource stands at 22.7 Mt @ 1.69 g/t gold totaling 1.24 Moz of gold at 0.5 g/t cutoff.
- For the Laverton project deposits - Lady Julie North 4,Lady Julie Central and Hawks Nest 9 - early work programs, including project environmental, heritage and technical background studies, are close to completion. The aim is to submit a mining proposal in January 2024.
- In October 2023, the company announced the completion of a AU$4.8-million private placement. The company is now fully funded with AU$7 million cash to aggressively advance to the next stage of development.
- The company’s highly experienced senior leadership team has a proven track record to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.
Key Projects
Laverton Projects
MAU has 179 sq. kilometres. of prospective exploration tenements in the Laverton region comprising three main deposits - Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC) and Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4). All are 100-percent-owned tenements and within 20 to 30 kilometres of three major gold camps collectively hosting more than 25 Moz of gold resource - Granny Smith (owned by Goldfields Australia), Jupiter (owned by Dacian Gold) and Sunrise Dam (owned by AngloGold Ashanti). In the Laverton Project, extensive drilling programs have been completed with 1,898 RC/DD holes for 147,943 metres with further deeper drilling now planned.
MAU’s updated resource estimate stands at 10.4 Mt indicated @ 1.74 g/t gold containing 584,400 oz and 12.2 Mt inferred @ 1.65 g/t gold containing 651,300 oz for a total of 22.7 Mt @ 1.69 g/t gold, containing 1.24 Moz at 0.5g/t cutoff. The depth of drilling averages only 79 metres on all projects. Note that these estimates include the Homeward Bound South project as well. The discovery cost for all these resources is very low at $24/ounce.
Early work programs have begun at these deposits and all approvals are expected by December 2023. MAU aims to submit a mining proposal to DMIRS in late January 2024. Blue Cap Mining is helping with all key approvals and assessing the economics of the Laverton Project.
Hawks Nest 9: The HN9 (indicated and inferred) resource is estimated at 3.2 Mt at 1.22 g/t gold for 123,000 oz contained within three main zones within a 2-kilometre by 200-metre-wide area and is largely within the indicated category (63 percent). Widespread surface and shallow east-dipping lodes are present in the project area.
Lady Julie Central: The Lady Julie Central (indicated and inferred) resource is estimated at 1.33 Mt at 1.68 g/t gold for 72,200 oz, covering a 350-metre by 200-metre area. Nearly 59 percent of the resource falls in the indicated category.Lady Julie North 4: LJN4 is by far the largest resource in the project area. The resource (indicated and inferred) is estimated at 13.1 Mt at 2.20 g/t gold for 852,000 oz, covering an 800-metre by 200-metre area, and is open down dip and to the east, which augers well for the potential size. This resource is partly in the indicated category (52 percent). Thick breccia silica pyrite intersections have now been outlined over a 250-metre length in the central and southern part of LJN4, which are very similar to that found in the world-class Sunrise Dam deposit. These zones containing drilling holes (MLJRC789, MLJRC779 and MLJRC679) are now being extended by new drilling at depth and further to the east and northeast. This provides strong potential to grow the LJN4 resource. A 1,390-metre diamond and a 2,555-metre RC program have started and will be scoping out extensions both to the east and northeast with holes planned between 400-metre to 550-metre depth holes.
Lady Julie North 4 plan showing resource block grades and drill sections
Some of the outstanding intersections in the 250-metre zone include:
- 120 metres at 2.68 g/t from 152 metres in drill hole MLJRC789,
- 111 metres at 1.76 g/t from 173 metres in drill hole MLJRC779,
- 96 metres at 1.23 g/t from 54 metres in drill hole MLJRC679,
- 45 metres at 2.65 g/t from 130 metres in drill hole MLJDD015,
- 52 metres at 1.14 g/t from 208 metres in drill hole MLJRC790 ,
- 56 metres at 1.37 g/t from 192 metres in drill hole MLJRC801
This is an exciting time for the company, having announced an expanded mineral resource in November 2023 and now looking to further increase the size of the LJN4 resource by further drill testing the thickened high-grade breccia zone and continuation at depth and to the east.
Homeward Bound SouthThe Homeward Bound South Project comprises seven tenements spanning 13 square kilometres. It covers a 5,000-metre strike length of the Federation shear zone, 40 kilometres east of Leonora. A review of historical data has revealed a 500-metre-long target along the strike length of the Federation Shear Corridor. The 14-hole 1,780-metre-long RC drilling program conducted in 2021 identified numerous high-grade intersections, the best among them being 20 metres at 2.98 g/t from 64 metres in drill hole MHBSRC025.
Chatterbox Shear Zone
The Chatterbox shear zone is a complex north to northeast-trending, east-dipping structural corridor that covers 32 kilometres extending from Magnetic Resources’ southern boundary at Mt Jumbo and through LJN4 and as far north as the Beasley Creek gold deposit on Magnetic’s northeast boundary. Importantly, this shear zone is closely associated with gold mineralisation at several locations along its length including MAU’s LJN4 and Mt Jumbo deposit. This shear is gold-rich and gold deposits further north of MAU’s tenements contain the Beasley Creek and Apollo deposits and are interpreted to extend south towards the world-class Wallaby deposit.
Julimar Lookalike Projects
It comprises six separate projects, including Benjabbering, Trayning, Trayning West, Goddard, Koorda and Korrelocking, all of which are 100-percent held by the company. These are nickel-copper-PGE (platinum group elements) projects located 90 kilometres to 150 kilometres northeast of Chalice Gold Mines’ Julimar nickel-lead discovery. These projects were selected based on aeromagnetic interpretation after noting the structural setting of the Julimar complex and the Gonneville mineralized discrete magnetic nickel-copper-PGE body.
The 112-square-kilometre Benjabbering project has a large 25-kilometre-long aeromagnetic pattern very similar to the Julimar. Several thickened zones in the area may represent possible feeder areas for potential nickel-copper-PGE mineralization. Both the Trayning and Korrelocking Projects have a 2-kilometre discrete magnetic target prospective for rare earth elements.
Management Team
George Sakalidis – Managing Director
George Sakalidis has been the founding director and shareholder of the company since its inception in 2006. He brings more than 30 years of experience in developing early-stage natural resource projects and bringing the projects to production. He is experienced in various commodities including gold, diamond, base metals and mineral sands. He has been associated with several significant mineral discoveries in Western Australia, including the Three Rivers and Rose gold deposits, the Blackmans gold deposit, the Dongara Mineral Sands Deposits, the Boonanarring, Gingin South, and the Hyperion Mineral Sands Deposits. He has held several directorships in ASX-listed companies, such as Image Resources and Meteoric Resources. Moreover, he is a founding director of ASX-listed companies Emu and Potash West. He holds an honours degree in geology and geophysics from the University of Sydney.
Eric Lim – Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Lim holds an MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Accounting from the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore. He is an international investment banker, who built his career in leading financial institutions in Southeast Asia. He has served in several senior roles at UOB, Standard Chartered Bank, OCBC Bank and General Electric Capital.
Chan Hian Siang – Non-Executive Director
Chan Hian Siang holds a Bachelor of Arts (economics) from York University in Toronto, Canada, and a Master of Business Administration from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. He is also a council member of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is the founder, executive director and CEO of SP Chemicals in Singapore. He has also been associated with Asiawide Holdings and Asian-American Merchant Bank.
Ben Donovan – Non-Executive Director and CFO
Ben Donovon brings in-depth experience in the areas of compliance, corporate governance, regulations and capital markets. He is currently a director and company secretary of several ASX-listed and public unlisted companies involved in the resource and technology industries. He was a senior adviser at the Australian Securities Exchange in Perth for nearly three years, including as a member of the ASX JORC Committee.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Gold and Silver's CPI Gains Fall As Fed Holds Rates
The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday (June 12) that it will hold its benchmark interest rate at 5.25 to 5.5 percent following its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
This marks the seventh time the central bank has maintained its policy since July 2023, when it last raised the rate.
The meeting occurred the same day as the release of May’s consumer price index (CPI) data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The CPI data indicated a 0 percent change month-over-month, down from April’s 0.3 percent increase over March. On a 12-month basis, CPI saw a 3.3 percent increase over last year, a slight decline from April’s 3.4 percent year-over-year gain.
Additionally, the FOMC meeting came just days after the Bureau released May’s jobs report numbers on June 7. In that release, the agency reported that employment remained strong adding 272,000 jobs in May, beating analysts’ predictions of 185,000.
The Federal Reserve opted to maintain its rate as it continues to wait for more data, saying it wanted more confidence that inflation was moving sustainably toward its target rate of 2 percent.
In his press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that he was pleased that the data provided to the committee showed improvement after stalling during the first part of the year, but declined to say when rate cuts would be expected.
Citing the median projection for the Fed’s favored inflation measurement, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE), Powell said the expectation is it will fall to 2.6 percent this year, 2.3 percent next year, and 2.0 percent in 2026.
Powell said that while things have moved into better balance and there was modest progress, economic uncertainty remained. He added the central bank would remain attentive to inflation risks and would not move until there was more positive data to bolster its confidence.
“We know that reducing policy restraint too soon or too much could result in a reversal of the progress that we’ve seen on inflation. At the same time reducing policy restraint too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment,” he said.
Based on the FOMC participant assessments, Powell said projections for the federal funds rate would be 5.1 percent in 2024, 4.1 percent in 2025 and 3.1 percent in 2026. Powell was careful to add that these were just projections and not a committee plan or decision and would continue to make decisions meeting by meeting.
Markets were mixed following the news. While it dropped sharply in mid-day trading, the S&P Index ultimately saw a slight increase by the end of the trading day, closing up 45 points. The Nasdaq 100 also posted a gain, moving up 1.33 percent to close at 19,465 points, and the Dow Jones saw a small loss to close at 38,712.
Meanwhile, precious metals prices saw high volatility throughout the day. The gold price spiked as high as US$2,340 following the release of the CPI data, and neared that mark again this afternoon in the lead up to the Fed decision. The silver price followed the same pattern, and broke above US$30 during both upward swings. However, both precious metals fell back down on the news that rates would be held. As of 4:00 p.m. EDT, gold was trading at US$2,321.26 and silver was trading at US$29.62, which was still above their prices at the start of the day.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-timeupdates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Geophysical Survey Identify Five IP Anomalies on a Granted Mining Lease.
The Empire IRGS Project in North QLD.
Far Northern Resources Limited ASX (FNR) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Pole Dipole Induced Polarisation (PDIP) geophysical survey covering the Empire Mining Lease (ML20380) in far north Queensland.
Highlights
- Pole Dipole Induced Polarisation has delineated five new chargeability high anomalies over the Empire North and Empire South on ML20380. (Fig 1)
- The survey covered 13 lines over 19.7km using 50m & 100 dipole-dipole.
- The five new anomalies are characterised by high chargeability with associated structurally controlled resistivity low.
- Targets 1 and 2 appear to be close to surface and structurally controlled with chargeability high over some 400m. (Fig 3 & 4) with Target 1 appearing to dip to the northwest.
- Target 3,4 & Target 5 appear to be connected on an arcuate structure, some 800m in length. (Fig 5, 6 & 7)
- This is the first systematic IP survey over the Mining Lease. No part of the 5 anomalies has been drill tested to date.
- FNR is finalising a drilling plan for mid July 2024.
- The Mining Lease incorporates two breccia pipes with gold bearing epithermal quartz veins mantling the eastern flank totalling a JORC of 23,000Oz Au.
Empire Mining Lease IP Lines
Figure 1: Location of IP survey lines and target areas. Empire
The survey was designed to test first the extent of the porphyry discovered at depth beneath Empire North from the latest drilling by FNR. Secondly, to help delineate the area to the south over the copper gold projects that were highlighted by airborne magnetic survey and the recent rock chips reported in April (ASX Announcement 15/04/2024). The key focus of the PDIP survey was to better define the structural controls of the Mining Lease taking into consideration the magnetic low anomalies, the two breccia pipes and the historic mine shafts and pits at Empire South.
The survey data has confirmed three new large and two smaller chargeability anomalies associated with the magnetics (Fig 2) and has allowed FNR’s technical team to locate and plan new drill targets within the project area ahead of the planned drilling in July this year.
This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
In-Fill Drilling Program Commenced for Nueva Sabana Copper Mine, Cuba
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that a 2,000m in-fill drilling program has commenced on the Nueva Sabana gold- copper deposit in central Cuba.
- The drilling is being conducted by the 50:50 Cuban joint venture company, Minera La Victoria, at locations nominated by its geological consultants, and is aimed at increasing the level of Indicated Resources in a revised Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”).
- In addition to revising the MRE, Minera La Victoria will soon thereafter upgrade the recently completed Scoping Study for the first stage of the proposed Nueva Sabana mine to a Prefeasibility Study.
- Nueva Sabana will be a relatively small copper mine with gold credits but based on results from a total of 36,000m of historic and recent drilling into the oxide zone, and 3500m into the underlying El Pilar copper porphyry intrusive which is offset to the south of Nueva Sabana, the oxide zone could transition into the sulphides below and result in the operations of the small starter mine to be significantly expanded in the future.
- Extensive metallurgical test work undertaken by Blue Coast Research in Canada has indicated that a high-grade gold concentrate (~71g/t Au) will be produced from the outcropping gold cap followed by a clean copper-gold concentrate (~27.4% Cu, and ~25g/t Au) (advised to ASX on 7 May 2024 in Scoping Study results).
- The first stage of the mine is planned at a mining rate of 500,000tpa of ore to a depth of only 100m due to current limitations of geological data but a drilling program by the joint venture funded by potential mine cash flows, and deeper operations, could result in an extension to the first stage mine life of 4 years, and the project profitability.
- In the Initial MRE for Nueva Sabana advised to ASX on 6 March 2024, approximately 35 million lbs of copper are recorded in the Inferred Resources category at a grade of 0.8% Cu per tonne, the majority of which is in the 50m below the proposed mining depth. (refer MRE advised to ASX on 6 March 2024)
- This ore presents an obvious target for future drilling programs, particularly because of the copper mineralisation being open at depth, and the proximity of the El Pilar porphyry copper deposit.
- In any event, the Nueva Sabana project is important to Antilles Gold as its near-term development would limit capital contributions to the joint venture in the foreseeable future, other than the ~US$1.5 million still to be subscribed by the Company for its 50% share of the joint venture’s founding capital of US$30 million.
- The joint venture has received several acceptable offers to enter into off-take agreements for the Nueva Sabana concentrates for up to 8 years, with two international trading companies undertaking investigations as to whether they will provide funding for the Nueva Sabana mine through advances on concentrate purchases.
- The production of the revised MRE and associated mine plan to confirm the first stage mine life will be necessary before a Term Sheet for financing would be provided.
Antilles Gold’s strategy is to participate in the successive development of previously explored gold, silver, antimony and copper deposits in mineral rich Cuba.
- The Company is at the forefront of the emerging mining sector in Cuba and expects to be involved in the development of several projects through its joint venture with the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA.
- The first project expected to be developed by the 50:50 joint venture company, Minera La Victoria SA, is the proposed Nueva Sabana mine based on a gold-copper oxide deposit which overlays the large El Pilar copper-gold porphyry system in central Cuba.
- The second project is expected to be the development of the La Demajagua open pit mine on the Isle of Youth in south-west Cuba to produce gold-arsenopyrite, and gold- silver-antimony concentrates. It is planned to process the high arsenic concentrate at a plant incorporating a two-stage fluidised-bed roaster, CIL circuit, and an antimony recovery circuit to produce gold doré, and maximise antimony production as it is an in- demand strategic metal.
- The joint venture partners intend to invest part of the expected surplus cash flow from the Nueva Sabana mine to fund exploration of major copper targets, including the El Pilar copper-gold porphyry system, and two highly prospective properties within the Sierra Maestra copper belt in south east Cuba.
- Antilles Gold is comfortable operating under the applicable law on Foreign Investment in Cuba, and the realistic Mining and Environmental regulations, and has been granted a generous fiscal regime by the Government which is supportive of its objectives.
- The existing joint venture agreement includes the requirement for all funds to be held in a foreign Bank account with the only transfers to Cuba being for local expenses, which will obviate Country credit risk for foreign lenders and suppliers.
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Aguia, West Red Lake Push to Restart Gold Mines in Colombia and Canada
The gold price has pulled back from record-setting levels seen earlier in 2024, but remains historically high. Against that backdrop, explorers are working to bring past-producing assets back into production.
Last week, Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR) announced plans to expedite the reopening of its recently acquired Santa Barbara gold mine in Colombia, while West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG,OTCQB:WRLGF) provided an outline of the steps it is taking to restart its Madsen gold mine, which is located in Ontario, Canada.
Here's a look at the work the companies are doing at their respective operations.
Aguia to reopen Santa Barbara gold mine in late 2024
On June 7, Aguia announced a detailed work program for the reopening of the Santa Barbara gold mine following its successful takeover of Andean Mining. The plan involves plant and infrastructure improvements, as well as various points related to the reestablishment of underground mining operations at the site.
Among other steps, the capacity of Santa Barbara's treatment plant will be expanded from 30 to 50 metric tons per day. A new crushing circuit will also be installed, increasing leaching capacity and upgrading power generation.
“We are pleased to receive such unanimous acceptance of the takeover offer from Andean shareholders and we are now fully focused on the next six months to establish a strong and sustainable cash generating operation at the high grade Santa Barbara mine,” said Aguia Chairman Warwick Grigor in a press release.
The company aims to complete these upgrades and start production by late 2024.
In addition to the treatment plant upgrades, Aguia will be recommissioning the Santa Barbara tunnel and setting up a new adit and on-reef development at the Mariana mine. It will also install new, larger compressors.
“I am thrilled to join the Aguia team and spearhead our plans to convert the Santa Barbara gold mine to a near-term cash generating asset as part of the Company’s broader expansion efforts,” commented William Howe, who will be coming to the company as managing director.
West Red Lake plans Madsen gold mine restart by H2 2025
For its part, West Red Lake outlined plans on June 5 to restart the Madsen gold mine by H2 2025.
It aims to produce a prefeasibility study for the restart in early 2025, and has already outlined several infrastructure projects, including a 1,200 meter connection drift, a permanent primary crusher and a test-mining program.
“With the funds raised in our recent financings, including $10 million in Canadian Development Expense flow-through funding, we are excited to get started on these important projects,” said President and CEO Shane Williams.
“With a year of work under our belts at Madsen, we know what needs to be procured, built, and developed at the mine site over the next six to twelve months to achieve our goal of restarting the mine in 2025."
West Red Lake’s approach includes extensive underground drilling, with plans to drill up to 39,000 meters in 2024 to increase resource confidence and expand known resources.
The company is focused on increasing resource confidence through targeted drilling programs, aiming to enhance its geologic model ahead of its prefeasibility study.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Exceptional New Thick, High-Grade Intercepts
New deepest intercept at Pepper - 30.79m @ 12.12g/t and Never Never delivers19.57m @ 19.43g/t demonstrating grade and endowment of adjacent deposits
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- Never Never Gold Deposit – strong in-fill drilling intercept strengthens deeper Resource extents:
- 19.67m @ 19.43g/t gold from 765.33m down-hole, incl. 3.74m @ 62.98g/t (DGDH066)
- Pepper Gold Prospect – new deepest intercept expands potential high-grade Resource extents:
- 30.79m @ 12.12g/t gold from 647.67m down-hole, incl. 3.47m @ 92.19g/t (DGRC1431-DT)
Figure 1: Long Section of the Never Never Gold Deposit and the Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking east. Newly reported drill intercept assays detailed in the gold callout boxes. Note the proposed exploration drill drive design in black.
- Mineral Resource Estimate updates for the Never Never and Sly Fox Gold Deposits, as well as maiden standalone MRE’s for the Four Pillars, West Winds and Pepper Gold Prospects will be completed as part of the scheduled mid-year market update for the Dalgaranga Gold Project.
- Underground Exploration Drill Drive – submissions from four major underground mining contractors have been received. Submissions are currently being evaluated and awarding of the exploration drill drive development contract is expected in July. Surface support works in preparation for underground development activities are underway in anticipation of receiving approvals to commence the works to support the planned timing of development beginning later in the September quarter.
This release contains new assay results from recent surface drilling targeting the recently discovered high-grade Pepper Gold Prospect (DGRC1431-DT and DGDH071), as well as the immediately adjacent and growing Never Never Gold Deposit (DGDH066 and DGDH072-W2).
Figure 2: Plan-view of the key gold targets at the Dalgaranga Gold Project. The Pepper Gold Prospect is located between the Never Never Gold Deposit and the Four Pillars Gold Prospect, marking the northern end of the former Gilbey’s Open Pit. Drill-hole intercept grades are shown coloured by gold grade and recent drill assays are highlighted in gold callout boxes.
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “The parent hole to the recently reported deepest intercept at Pepper of 25.24m @ 16.66g/t gold (DGRC1431-DT-W1) rewrites history again, being deeper still and returning an exceptional intercept of 30.79m @ 12.12g/t gold (DGRC1431-DT). These two holes are separated by about 50m and demonstrate the continuity of thick, high-grade gold mineralisation at this exciting new and growing prospect.
“The Never Never Gold Deposit also continues to throw up pleasant surprises, with a new thick and consistently high-grade intercept of 19.67m @ 19.43g/t gold (DGDH066) from within the Inferred area of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate. This near 400 gram x metre result provides strong support for our objective of converting Inferred ounces to the higher confidence Indicated category by in-filling this part of the existing MRE.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
B2Gold and Sandbox Royalties to Form Versamet Royalties
Senior gold miner B2Gold (TSX:BTO,NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) and Sandbox Royalties announced on June 6 that they have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to create Versamet Royalties.
As part of the transaction, B2Gold will sell 10 precious and base metals royalties to Sandbox, which will be renamed Versamet Royalties. Versamet will acquire ownership of the royalties by issuing 153.2 million common shares to B2Gold at a price of C$0.80 per share, giving B2Gold a 33 percent equity stake in Versamet.
The royalties include 2.7 percent net smelter return (NSR) royalties on West African Resources' (ASX:WAF,OTC Pink:WFRSF) Kiaka gold project and Toega gold deposit. Also in the package are:
- A 2 percent net profit royalty on AngloGold Ashanti's (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) Quebradona project.
- A 2 percent NSR royalty on the Mocoa project, which is owned by Libero Copper & Gold (TSXV:LBC,OTCQB:LBCMF).
- A 1.5 percent NSR royalty on the Primavera project, held by Calibre Mining (TSX:CXB,OTCQX:CXBMF).
Versamet will also gain five other exploration-stage royalties from B2Gold.
B2Gold will retain ownership of its 22.5 percent silver royalty on Glencore's (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) Hackett River project; the company's press release notes that Versamet separately owns a 2 percent NSR royalty on the same project. B2Gold plans to explore value-maximizing alternatives for its retained silver royalty.
"This strategic partnership provides B2Gold with an attractive opportunity to unlock the value of our royalties, which have gone largely unrecognized by the market and were not a core part of our business,” said Clive Johnson, president and CEO of B2Gold in a press release outlining the deal. “As a significant shareholder, B2Gold is pleased to retain meaningful upside exposure and leverage to Versamet as its experienced management team stewards its strengthened asset base and continues executing on its growth strategy to create future shareholder value."
Overall B2Gold's stake in Versamet will be valued at about US$90 million.
The first phase of the transaction closed on June 5, and included the royalties on the Kiaka, Toega and Primavera projects; two exploration-stage royalties were also included in this segment of the deal.
B2Gold received 122 million shares of Versamet worth approximately US$72 million for this phase.
The remaining royalties are subject to various rights of first refusal or right of first offer provisions. These are expected to be resolved within 60 days, at which point the second phase of the transaction can happen.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
