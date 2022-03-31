Lithiumbank Resources Corp. has noted that trading of the common shares of the company on the TSX Venture Exchange is anticipated to commence at the open of trading on April 1, 2022, under the trading symbol LBNK.
The Company currently has 37,162,239 Common Shares, 3,459,625 incentive stock options, 6,146,119 share purchase warrants, and 848,179 broker warrants outstanding, each as further described in the Company's final prospectus dated March 1, 2022 (the "Prospectus"). Of the aforementioned securities, 8,510,000 Common Shares, 2,009,625 incentive stock options and 180,000 share purchase warrants are held in escrow pursuant to a National Policy 46-201 escrow agreement, which provides for 10% of such securities to be released on the date on which the Common Shares are listed on the TSXV (the "Listing Date") and 15% of such securities to be released every six months after the Listing Date (for a total 36 month release period). In addition, the following securities are subject to seed share resale restrictions pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.4 - Escrow, Vendor Consideration and Resale Restrictions: (i) 10,450,001 Common Shares, 10% of which will be released at the time of the TSXV bulletin with respect to the listing and trading of the Common Shares (the "Bulletin") and 15% of which will be released every 6 months from the time of the Bulletin (for a total 36 month release period); (ii) 3,819,999 Common Shares, which will be subject to a two year hold with 20% released every six months with the first release on the date of the receipt of the Prospectus; (iii) 100,000 Common Shares, which will be subject to a one year hold with 20% released every three months with the first release on the date of the receipt of the Prospectus; (iv) 300,000 incentive stock options with a $0.10 exercise price, which will be subject to a two year hold with 20% released every six months with the first release on the date of the receipt of the Prospectus; (v) 100,000 incentive stock options with a $0.20 exercise price, which will be subject to a one year hold with 20% released every three months with the first release on the date of the receipt of the Prospectus; and (vi) 200,000 incentive stock options with a $0.80 exercise price, which will be subject to a four month hold with 20% released every month with the first release on the date of the receipt of the Prospectus.
The Prospectus, which is filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com, discloses an arrangement with Flower Hill Invest AB, DBA Hedgeless Horseman (the "Service Provider") and the Company wishes to provide an update with respect to this arrangement. The Company had previously engaged the Service Provider to create and disseminate advertisements, banners, certain social media and website content and news releases on behalf of the Company. This arrangement was terminated on March 21, 2022 and the Company is hereby updating the public disclosure record accordingly.
Further to the Prospectus disclosure regarding the Company's agreement dated December 1, 2021 with Focus Communications IR (the "Focus"), an arm's length service provider, pursuant to which the Company agreed to pay Focus consideration that included an aggregate of 200,000 stock options (as disclosed in the Prospectus), the Company announces that it granted on March 25, 2022 the aforementioned 200,000 stock options to purchase 200,000 Common Shares to Focus at a price of $1.50 per share for a period of 2 years, subject to quarterly vesting over a period of 12 months from the date of grant.
About LithiumBank Resources Corp. LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada. Contact: Robert Shewchuk CEO & Director rob@lithiumbank.ca (778) 987-9767 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements regarding trading of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available.
LithiumBank Resources
Overview
One of the chief materials in rechargeable batteries, lithium plays a pivotal role in our transition to a clean, electric future. It is one of the 31 minerals identified by the Government of Canada as critical for the sustainable economic success of both the country and its allies. These minerals, as laid out in the Canadian minerals and Metals Plan (CMMP) are also crucial to establishing the country as a global leader in the energy transition.
Beyond economic security, socially- and environmentally-sustainable development practices are also crucial in the country's transition to a low-carbon economy. As the world grapples with the ongoing climate crisis, electrification presents a compelling solution. Renewable energy stands poised to replace fossil fuels as sales of electric vehicles continue to surge. Meanwhile, battery-powered sensors and smart devices are quickly becoming the backbone of a connected world, offering us convenience, productivity and more.
This evolution could be derailed by a simple problem. In its current state, lithium production cannot keep pace with global demand. One analyst even suggests that the imbalance, if left unaddressed, could act as a hard cap for lithium demand as early as 2027.
LithiumBank Resources (TSXV:LBNK) is an exploration and development company based in Western Canada that holds over 3.15 million acres of mineral titles across Alberta (2.82 million) and Saskatchewan (326 thousand). The company's lithium-enriched brine projects leverage direct lithium extraction (DLE) which has the potential to offer greater efficiency, lower cost and a lower environmental footprint than existing production methods.
The company is led by a qualified and well-recognized management team comprising professionals from across the energy, geological science, commodity, investment, and mining sectors. The team has already cooperated extensively with oil and gas operators and established relationships with leading extraction process technology companies. As it develops its existing claims, it plans to continue acquiring and consolidating high-quality lithium exploration projects.
LithiumBank's current claims are situated in known lithium-bearing hotspots; which, between them, host more than 500 existing oil wells. The oil and gas sector has spent decades establishing infrastructure in these areas. Many of these wells and sites are further positioned in reservoirs which could offer the perfect conditions for the application of DLE technology.
Alberta is also home to a large and under-utilized workforce with considerable expertise in mineral extraction while the province's long history in extractive industries ensures strong social support. On the regulatory side, the mature framework established by oil and gas lends itself well to lithium brine production, as does the province's ongoing push for economic diversification. Finally, extensive geologic data provides a strong foundation and further enables low-cost resource delineation.
"It's a significant advantage that Alberta has been focused largely on extractive resources since its inception as a province in 1905," explained LithiumBank Chairman & CEO Rob Shewchuk. “We're laying the groundwork for what has the potential to become a large-scale, carbon-neutral, battery-grade lithium production opportunity that could add meaningful lithium supply to the battery supply chain in North America.”
LithiumBank's flagship project, Sturgeon Lake, covers a total area of 761,601 acres and has the potential to hold the most contiguous elemental tonnes of lithium of any lithium brine project in North America.
Company Highlights
- LithiumBank Resources is a Canadian exploration and development company. specialized in lithium-enriched brine projects and low-impact DLE technology.
- The company holds 2.82 million acres of mineral titles in Alberta and 326,000 acres of mineral titles in Saskatchewan.
- It has over 3.15 million acres of potential DLE-amenable assets.
- There are currently more than 500 wells on LithiumBank's existing claims
- DLE technology has the potential to be a cost-effective, efficient and environmentally-friendly alternative to existing high-impact and high-cost production methods.
- The company's leadership team combines decades of experience across mining, investment, geology, and oil & gas.
- Sturgeon Lake is LithiumBank's flagship project and represents an opportunity to develop the single largest contiguous source of direct brine elemental lithium in tonnage.
- The Sturgeon Lake reef complex has the potential to store an immense amount of carbon, lending itself to the opportunity for a carbon neutral project.
- LithiumBank intends to continue practicing strategic acquisition and consolidation of high-quality lithium assets.
Key Project
Sturgeon Lake
Situated 270 kilometers northwest of Edmonton, the Sturgeon Lake Project comprises 28 Alberta Metallic and Industrial Mineral Permits that contiguously cover 761,601 acres of land. O&G production in the area began in 1955 and was suspended in 2020 by its operator.
Project Highlights:
- NI 43-101 Results: Sturgeon Lake contains 5.97 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent and a total of 1.12 million tonnes of elemental lithium of an inferred mineral resource. The area has an average lithium concentration of 67.1 mg/l, and averages 98 percent brine in pore spaces. A single well at Sturgeon Lake has an expected production potential of more than 1,100 m3/day. (Resource estimate provided by Apex Geosciences).
- New Evaluations: In August 2021, LithiumBank evaluated additional wells in the area and collected a bulk water sample for processing.
- Upcoming Updates: Update to NI 43-101 estimate based on this sample expected within the first half of 2022.
- Project Potential: Sturgeon Lake represents an opportunity to develop the single largest contiguous, carbon-neutral, elemental tonnes of lithium resource in North America.
- Preliminary Economic Assessment: By mid 2022, LithiumBank expects to produce a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Sturgeon Lake Project. LithiumBank has engaged with Hatch Engineering to select a DLE technology provider as the basis for this assessment.
Management Team
Paul Matysek - Lead Strategic Advisor
A geologist and geochemist by training, Paul Matysek is also a successful alpha entrepreneur and creator of shareholder value with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004 serving as either CEO or executive chairman, Matysek has sold six publicly-listed exploration and development companies, with an aggregate worth of over $2 billion. Most recently in the lithium space, he served as executive chairman of Lithium X, which was sold to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong for C$265 million. Prior to that, Matysek was CEO of Lithium One, which merged with Galaxy Resources of Australia to create a multibillion-dollar integrated lithium company.
Matysek was president and CEO of Goldrock Mines, sold to Fortuna Silver Mines in July 2016. He served as CEO of Potash One, since acquired by K+S Aktiengesellschaft for C$434 million cash through a friendly takeover in 2011. Matysek was also the co-founder and CEO of Energy Metals, a uranium company that grew from a market capitalization of C$10 million in 2004 to approximately C$1.8 billion when sold in 2007. In June 2021, then CEO Paul Matysek sold Gold X Mining to Gran Colombia Gold in an all share transaction worth C$315 million.
Rob Shewchuk - Chairman & CEO
Rob Shewchuk is an Alberta-based investor with 25 years experience in the capital markets including serving as chairman of Standard Securities Capital and as managing director of Wolverton Securities, acquired by PI Financial in 2016. Shewchuk currently serves on the board of directors of Graphene Manufacturing Group, Spectre Capital, Verses Technologies and is a partner and director at Caerus Capital.
Gianni Kovacevic - Co-Founder, Director
Gianni Kovacevic is the co-founder and director of LithiumBank and is an
investor in the energy and commodity sectors. A graduate of electrical studies from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, he is an expert in the analysis of the global energy matrix and the impact technology and renewable energy have on every aspect of society. Fluent in English, German, Italian and Croatian, Kovacevic makes his home in Vancouver
Taylor MacDonald - Co-Founder, Advisor
Taylor MacDonald brings over 15 years of capital markets experience, having worked in Vancouver, London and New York on both the buying and selling sides. He is presently the Founder and Partner of Caerus Capital, founding member of the Silicon Valley
Blockchain Society (SVBS) and SVBS Canada. MacDonald is also a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, a CFA charter holder and a director of STAND, a scholarship foundation for youth at risk.
Jon LaMothe - VP Exploration
Jon LaMothe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geology and a master’s degree in geology, both from the University of Alberta. LaMothe's abilities have led to the discovery and capture of several fields with over C$2 billion spent to date on targets he has identified. He helped bring Black Swan Energy from no production to becoming a major private producer of oil and gas in Canada, eventually acquired by Tourmaline Oil for C$1.1 billion.
Kevin Piepgrass - COO
Kevin Piepgrass is a University of Alberta graduate and professional geologist, registered with the Engineers & Geoscientists of British Columbia. Piepgrass has over 15 years of experience managing the exploration and development of commodities including gold, silver, copper, lithium and rare earth elements. Piepgrass is a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for mineral projects.
Corey Shewchuk - Marketing Manager
Corey Shewchuk is the co-founder of Hammell Road Innovation, a company dedicated to investment and contributions to burgeoning technologies. Shewchuk has a decade of experience in management and marketing across multiple industries.
Fehr & Associates - CFO/Controller
Fehr & Associates provides consulting services to a number of mineral exploration companies with more than 25 years of business experience with management, complex transactions, corporate finance, financial reporting, governance and regulatory compliance.
Christopher Murray - Director
Christopher Murray has been a partner at Osler Hoskin & Harcourt for over 25 years. He leads Osler’s Asia-Pacific initiative, having advised a number of Asia-based enterprises, principally on their investments in Canadian energy and mining businesses. Murray's practice focuses on mergers and investments for public corporations, private equity sponsors and pension funds. He has been fortunate to have been involved in a wide range of deal sizes with degrees of complexities. Murray contributed to Lexpert Deals of the Year and smaller, yet still business-critical, transactions for mid-cap and smaller public companies.
Murray also has a wealth of experience in capital markets having advised on over 100 public offerings and dozens of IPOs in his career. He advises a number of public reporting issuers and their boards as well as Canadian pension plans as their principal trusted legal adviser on governance. Murray is widely recognized both in Canada and internationally as a leading corporate lawyer by well regarded ranking organizations including, Lexpert, Best Lawyers and Chambers Global. Murray also practiced in Australia early in his career while on a two-year secondment from Osler. Murray has experience as a trustee of a public REIT that was acquired by another public REIT and as a director of not-for-profit and private entities.
Steven Piepgrass - Director
Steven Piepgrass is the vice president of construction and government relations with Green Impact Partners (GIP). He is responsible for the construction of all new energy projects and building and maintaining constructive, respectful and transparent relationships with all levels of government. Piepgrass joined GIP in August 2021 where he is currently leading the construction of two RNG projects in Colorado, supporting the development of other low carbon energy projects in Alberta and British Columbia.
Prior to joining GIP, Piepgrass was with ATCO Canadian Utilities where he worked for 18 years, most recently as the senior vice president & general manager, where he led ATCO’s Storage & Liquids business which included the development and execution of its Salt Caverns and Heartland Water Intake projects. Piepgrass holds a degree in chemical engineering and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Calgary. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and an alumnus of the Governor General’s Canadian Leadership Conference.
Early Exercise of Options - $1.2 Million Injected Integra Founder Doubles Shareholding
Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Integra Capital Founder and the Company’s largest shareholder, Mr Jose Luis Manzano has exercised 100,200,000 LRSOC options to acquire 100,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares for a consideration of $1,202,400.
The options have been exercised several months ahead of their maturity in December 2022, demonstrating the strong support from Mr Manzano for our very significant recent discovery of lithium spodumene at the Salinas Lithium Project in the Minas Gerais mining province of Brazil.
The Company notes the funds from the exercise of these options will not be used to pay down the Lind facility per the Option Funding Agreement announced to the market on 28 February 2022, but will be applied to expanding our work program at the Salinas Lithium Project.
Mr Manzano now has a 13.4% interest in Latin shares and remains our largest and supportive shareholder
The option exercises above bring the total LRSOC options exercised over a 12-month period from 22 March 2021 to 25 March 2022 to a total of 223,000,876 bringing in funds of $2.676 million to the Company.
The Company has a long term and positive relationship with Integra Capital, our joint venture partners at our Catamarca Lithium Project in Argentina. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with Integra and its President, Mr Jose Luis Manzano.
About Integra Capital
Integra is an investment company that has a diversified portfolio covering more than ten countries. Founded in 1995, Integra has developed projects and ventures with private institutions and investors valued at more than $16.5 billion.
Integra is one of Argentina’s largest lithium explorers and holds over 400,000 hectares of lithium brines projects in Jujuy and Catamarca provinces. The firm has developed a portfolio of assets in oil exploration and production, natural gas distribution, electricity generation and distribution. Integra also has investments in uranium and copper, and provides services such as mergers and acquisitions, financial structuring, IPOs, due diligence procedures, debt and company restructuring. Integra was attracted to Latin’s highly prospective and large-scale lithium tenement portfolio in Argentina, as well the Company’s renowned 10-year operational experience in Latin America.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Latin Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Austrian Lithium Exploration and Evaluation Strategy
Battery materials explorer, EV Resources Limited (“EVR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Austrian geological consultants, GEO Unterweissacher GmbH (“GEO Untereeissacher”), to advise on the exploration strategy for the Company’s lithium projects in Austria which are held 80% by the Company and 20% by European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR).
- Expert geological consultancy appointed to advise on Austrian lithium exploration and evaluation program.
- A diamond drilling program has been recommended for the Weinebene Project, with two options presented for consideration.
- Permitting is expected to take 8-12 weeks to complete, with the drill program expected to take 8-10 weeks once underway.
- A geological evaluation program has been recommended for another six projects in Austria in order to identify priority targets for further assessment.
GEO Untereeissacher is an engineering organization for geology and geotechnics headquartered in Tyrol, Austria reputable for their expertise and modern-scientific standards.
GEO Untereeissacher has reviewed all the relevant data and samples to recommend an appropriate drilling program to test pegmatite mineralisation at the Weinebene Project. The working group of EVR and European Lithium Ltd (“EUR”) will consider the report provided by GEO Untereeissacher and action a drilling program to extend the Wolfsberg mine and the strategic satellite projects, based on the suggested options.
EVR has called drilling tenders for the program and consultants will commence negotiations with landowners to grant permitting and access to the projects, along with mobilisation.
Additionally, GEO Unterweissacher has also reviewed and advised on geological evaluation programs across six other projects that the Company holds in Austria.
Executive Director, Adrian Paul commented:
“The expert advisors have reviewed the data and proposed a drilling program for Weinebene that has the potential to significantly extend the Wolfsberg mine. We intend to work with our partners and stakeholders to commence the permitting process as soon as practicable.
The other projects reviewed by the expert consultants indicate good potential for lithium mineralisation, with various results up to >3% Li2O. We look forward to the geological review identifying areas for further assessment.”
About the Weinebene & Eastern Alps Lithium Project (80%):
EV Resources holds an 80% interest in the Weinebene and Eastern Alps Lithium Projects located in Austria with the remaining 20% of the projects owned by European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR). The projects are located immediately adjacent to European Lithium’s Wolfsberg deposit, where EV Resources postulates that the veins which comprise the JORC compliant 10.98MT @ 1.00% Li2O resource at the Wolfsberg deposit, strike into the Weinebene project area.
The proximity of the Weinebene and Eastern Alps Projects to European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Project creates substantial optionality and potential synergistic development and production scenarios for both parties.
EV Resources has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with European Lithium which includes the establishment of Technical Advisory Committee to enhance the projects for the purpose of jointly collaborating in connection with the Weinebene and Eastern Alps Projects and sharing information to identify the best options to advance those assets and operations. This includes making recommendations for exploration programs, budgets and development scenarios in relation to the assets and operations.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Battery Metals Prices Climb, EV Costs Jump ― Now What?
Prices for battery raw materials have increased significantly in the past year, with many investors wondering how much this could impact the future of electric vehicles (EVs).
Battery metals such as lithium and cobalt have seen price turnarounds since the end of 2020 as the world continues to move away from fossil fuels and as carmakers commit to growing their electric fleets.
The cost of EV batteries rose for the first time in 10 years in 2021, pushed up by higher prices for raw materials, along with inflation, supply chain constraints and volatility following two years of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with experts about what they see coming.
Lithium, cobalt and nickel prices rise ― what’s next?
Lithium prices have jumped more than 400 percent since 2021, while cobalt more than doubled in price last year, driven primarily by EV demand. Nickel, another essential element in some cathodes for batteries, experienced its own interesting price action on the London Metal Exchange in early March — it surpassed US$100,000 per tonne, prompting the exchange to suspend, review and later on reopen trading.
Lithium, cobalt, nickel and even graphite have strong outlooks in 2022, but increases in raw material prices have happened a lot earlier than some analysts had expected, Gavin Montgomery of Wood Mackenzie told INN.
“We’ve been saying that, with the high prices seen in lithium (and) cobalt, battery pack costs will be higher in 2022 than last year, which is reversing the trend we've seen over the last decade, where battery packs have been falling every year,” he said. “That's still the case, and even more so for 2022.”
Delivered battery pack costs averaged US$120 per kilowatt hour (KWh) in 2021, with nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) batteries sitting in the US$140/KWh range, and lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries coming in around the US$100/KWh level, according to Wood Mackenzie.
In 2022, BloombergNEF is forecasting that lithium-ion battery packs will average US$135/KWh, but the outlet still predicts they will reach US$100/KWh by 2024 — the threshold for EV upfront purchase price parity with internal combustion engine vehicles.
Despite the raw material price increases seen in the market, it is key to remember that EV makers, and/or the cell manufacturers that supply them, use long-term supply contracts and other pricing mechanisms that help hedge against near-term price volatility.
In the lithium market, for example, traditionally suppliers and buyers would have annual contracts, although that's been changing over the last couple of years. “There's more of a case where they're using lagged contracts, linked to spot pricing, but not directly,” Montgomery commented to INN. “So if you have a US$60,000 tonnes spot price, it doesn't mean you're going to have a US$60,000 tonnes contract price.”
For nickel, most supply comes from Indonesia, and is not related to London Metal Exchange prices.
“Prices will likely be higher, but we can't use spot prices necessarily as an indicator of what prices are being paid by consumers,” Montgomery explained. “Ultimately, I don't think it's going to derail electrification. What might derail it is not necessarily the pack costs, but other supply chain constraints."
However, persistently high prices over a sustained period, as the market has seen since 2020, will begin to hit companies' bottom lines eventually, Ryan Castilloux of Adamas Intelligence told INN. In fact, EV price increases are becoming a reality in the US, Europe and China.
In the last month, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has raised its EV prices twice, in part on the back of inflation. Following this move, China's BYD (SZSE:002594) also increased prices for its electric fleet, citing higher raw material costs.
“BYD and Tesla are not like traditional OEMs,” Montgomery said. “I think for traditional OEMs, such as GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VLKAF,FWB:VOW), it's a struggle for them to change the price of vehicles over the lifespan of a model — they just have to absorb the probably higher costs.”
Furthermore, for Montgomery, different parts of the supply chain — from the precursor manufacturers, to the cathode producers, to the sailmakers to the OEMs — will have to absorb the higher costs.
Is a faster shift to nickel- and cobalt-free chemistries ahead?
The recent wild move in nickel is a good example of how escalating prices can trigger concerns over the EV narrative. However, depending on what battery chemistry an automaker is using, nickel exposure can range from very high to zero.
“For Tesla, Ford, GM, Volkswagen and many others using medium- and high-nickel cathode formulations for a large proportion of their EV portfolio, high nickel prices will translate to high battery prices,” Castilloux said.
“For other companies using nickel-free cathode chemistries, such as BYD, SGMW and Chery, they are largely immune to nickel price fluctuations.”
But could the increase in raw material prices move carmakers further away from NCM cathodes toward LFP?
“Clearly higher nickel costs will reinvigorate conversations around LFP, and lower nickel cathodes such as NM,” Rho Motion said in a note. “At this stage, however, we point to the fact that material switching is often a multi year process and is unlikely to have an immediate impact given model development times.”
Russia's war with Ukraine has also prompted concerns about the nickel market, as Russia is a key producer — this has helped pushed prices on the London Metal Exchange higher and has fueled cathode chemistry questions.
“If high nickel prices persist, that may push some automakers to shift from nickel-rich chemistries to nickel-free alternatives like LFP, straining the already tight LFP and lithium carbonate market, and in turn exacerbating prices of those materials,” Castilloux said.
Tesla, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz are already using or shifting to LFP for their entry-level EV models going forward, which Castilloux thinks may help swing the nickel market back into a more healthy balance.
However, the move to a higher market share for LFP was already underway before the nickel price exploded, in part due to Tesla adopting it for its standard-range models, and also because of LFP patents outside of China expiring, Wood Mackenzie's Montgomery said.
“But the gigafactories that are being built in North America, most of them, and Europe, they're all going to be producing nickel-based batteries,” he said. “That’s not going to change, although the increase in nickel prices probably does raise some alarm bells at the boardroom level — it's probably going to accelerate the speed at which OEMs try and lock in deals or maybe take equity in nickel miners and so forth.”
Challenges and opportunities ahead for EV makers
Speaking about the challenges ahead, Castilloux said supply chain risks and rising prices remain the greatest short-term challenges in the EV space, both on the battery materials and microchip fronts.
“High battery metals prices and increasingly tight supplies continue to lead battery costs higher after years of declines,” he said. “And similarly, microchip shortages continue to bottleneck the industry as a whole, a problem likely to get worse before it gets better considering that Russia is a leading global supplier of palladium and Ukraine of purified neon gas, both of which are widely used by the microchip industry.”
For Montgomery, demand for EVs will be quite strong this year, with every EV built in 2022 being sold — the issues will be on the supply side.
“We saw Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in the US say they could probably only deliver half of what they expected this year. And I would imagine most of the other major producers will struggle,” he said.
Despite all of the direct price pressures facing EV makers, there's a potential silver lining in the current market. With oil prices soaring, translating to substantially higher prices at the pump, consumers are giving a second thought to owning EVs.
“This is helping to bolster and reinforce the upside economics of EV ownership, even if the prices of some EV models are increasing,” Castilloux said.
For Rho Motion, however, this trend is yet to materialize. “It has been asserted that the increase in oil prices, and therefore consumer prices for gasoline and diesel, has the potential to accelerate consumer demand for EVs,” the firm said in a note. “At present we think this highly speculative and given the level of waiting lists at present it is unlikely to translate to vehicle sales this year in any case.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
A.I.S. Resources Acquires Candela II Lithium Exploration Licence on Incahuasi Salar Argentina With Joint Venture Partner Spey Resources - Ekosolve Process Extracts More Than 90% Lithium From Brine
A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces that the Company along with its joint venture partner Spey Resources Corp. (“SPEY”) has acquired the Candela II Project in the Incahuasi Salar in Argentina. The Company paid US$1 million to purchase 100% interest in the project. Concurrently SPEY exercised its option with AIS to acquire an 80% interest in the Candela II Project by paying US$1 million to the Company. AIS retains a 20% interest in the Candela II Project.
Highlights of Candela II work completed to date:
- 25 surface samples and 3 bulk samples.
- 5 rotary drill holes with hole 5 down to 209 metres.
- A NI43-101 report is being written by Montgomery & Associates.
- Ekosolve™ reports from sample 002 that had 160ppm of lithium, recovery using a multiple wash program extracted more than 90% of the lithium contained in the brine, the highest known recovery ever recorded and published by a direct lithium extraction system using the Ekosolve™ DLE process.
Fig. 1 – Work continues to progress at the Candela II Project.
Production well program
A production well program will now be put in place to measure the brine flow and to determine the porosity and transmissivity of the aquifers. Concurrently, a larger pilot plant is now being designed to complete the proof of process for Ekosolve™ solvent exchange DLE lithium process.
SPEY has an option to acquire AIS’ remaining 20% interest in the Candela II project by paying US$6 million by March 18, 2023.
Pocitos 1 & 2 Options
In June 2021, AIS optioned its Pocitos 1 and 2 licences on the Pocitos Salar to SPEY Resources for an option fee of US$100,000 per exploration licence and 2,500,000 Spey common shares.
Spey will be able to exercise the Option and acquire a 100% interest in the Property from AIS by paying a total of US$1,732,000 (the “Purchase Price”) prior to June 23, 2022. In addition, Spey must complete a US$500,000 exploration program on the Property prior to June 23, 2022. Upon exercise of the Option and Spey’s acquisition of a 100% interest in the Property, AIS will retain a 7.5% royalty on the sales revenue of lithium carbonate or other lithium compounds from the Pocitos 1 and 2 properties, net of export taxes. Refer to press release dated June 24, 2021, for additional details.
In 2018 AIS completed two drill holes at Pocitos 1. The results from assays conducted by Alex Stewart show that lithium values of up to 125ppm Li were contained in brines that flowed from 350m to 400m intervals at more than 50,000L per minute. The project was abandoned in 2018 due to the high magnesium but now that Ekosolve™ is able to treat brines with high magnesium the project has become viable and was re-optioned in 2021.
Pocitos 7 & 9 and Yareta III Exploration Licence Options
AIS also has options on Pocitos 7 and 9 and Yareta III properties and is actively seeking joint venture partners to develop these lithium projects.
Pocitos 7 and 9 are located on the southern end of the Pocitos salar. A geophysics TEM survey and deep trench sampling was completed in 2018. The results showed low resistivity on the eastern side of the salar indicating sandy units containing brine may be present. The lithium values assayed in the trenches by Alex Stewart are as follows:
Pocitos 7
Pits (All Values in ppm (parts per million) 10,000 ppm=1%) Lat 24˚ 34’ 11.57”S Long 67˚ 00’ 50” (Pit 12)
Pocitos 9
Pits (All Values in ppm (parts per million) 10,000 ppm=1%) Lat 24˚ 35’ 52.86”Long 66˚ 59’ 20.62” (pit 17)
Yareta III Exploration Licence
Yareta III is at the southern end of the Cauchari Salar near Orocobre’s properties (now Allkem ASX:AKE). The project is not on the halite on the salar. A gravity survey and TEM survey was conducted by Orocobre in 2010 (the south east survey) with results that indicate that if brine is there concentrating at the southern end of the salar it will be at depth.
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBM, FAusIMM MAIG MAIMVA(CMV) who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101 and is President, CEO of AIS Resources Ltd.
Fig. 2 – Yareta III exploration licence near Orocobre/Allkem.
About A.I.S. Resources Limited
A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. AIS’ value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.
AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9km from Kirkland Lake’s Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 57sq km Bright Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), a 60% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre. It also has a 20% joint venture interests with Spey Resources Corp in lithium brines in Argentina at the Incahuasi and Pocitos Salars.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
A.I.S. Resources Ltd.
Phillip Thomas, President & CEO
Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Phillip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer
T: +1-323 5155 164
E:pthomas@aisresources.com
Or
Martyn Element.Chairman
T: +1-604-220-6266
E:melement@aisresources.com
Website:www.aisresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Noram Completes Cvz-70 At 463ft (141.1m) With Near Surface Mineralization and Over 350ft (106.7m) Of Visually Rich Clays
Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-70 on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 463 ft (141.1m). When logging and visual inspection of the core was completed, it was noted that mineralization appeared immediately near surface and extended down to approximately 387.0 ft (138m) for a total intersection of 380ft (116m).
Figure 1 shows the Zeus project drilling to date with the various drilling phases color coded. The arrow points to the recently completed CVZ-70 hole. Other planned Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.
Figure 1 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1 currently underway. CVZ-70 and other planned Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.
"Drill hole CVZ-70 is an incredibly encouraging hole for Noram. Figure 2 below shows a cross section with CVZ-70 and two adjacent, previously drilled, holes. The blue, green, black and magenta layers in the figure indicate claystone layers that have been shown to host the higher lithium assays from past drilling. The 380-foot (116-meter) intersection in CVZ-62 was one of the thickest claystone intersections by far. CVZ-70 appears to likely rival this and prior holes from prior programs. Thicker intersections such as this one will have profound implications on future resource tonnage calculations" commented Brad Peek M.Sc. CPG., VP of Exploration and Qualified Person for this and all 5 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.
Figure 2. Comparative stratigraphy for drill holes CVZ-70 as compared to CVZ-61 and CVZ-62, which were drilled as part of the Phase V program. CVZ-61 and CVZ-62 were two of the longest intercepts drilled on the property to date. All of the claystone units except the brown silty claystone have relatively high lithium concentrations in previous drill holes on the property. The histogram on the sides of CVZ-61 and CVZ-62 are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li.
CVZ-70 is the first of the 12-hole Phase VI drilling program which is expected to upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the current 827 million tonne Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. Core samples from CVZ-70 have been shipped to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for assay processing on a "rush" basis. Assay results are pending.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and treasury exceeding US$18 million. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.
The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.
Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159
For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).
Click here to connect with Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM) to receive an Investor Presentation.
Hombre Muerto West Project Update: DFS and Pilot Plant Works Making Strong Progress, New Resource Targets Identified
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the intensive site and study activities in progress for its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Lithium Project (HMW) in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
- HMW Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on budget and on track for completion by end-CY2022.
- Two pumping boreholes now completed with short term pumping tests successfully performed on both wells; third borehole to commence shortly.
- Long term borehole hydraulic pumping tests set to commence in May.
- Pilot plant construction progressing well; main pond completed with brine filling imminent and evaporation piloting to follow
- Exploration diamond drill hole underway at Pata Pila; to provide key information on potential Mineral Resource extension beyond salar limits.
- Mineral Resource update on track for delivery Q3 CY2022.
- Recently completed Transient Electromagnetic (TEM) geophysical survey identifies potential new Mineral Resource zones.
- New target zones exploration drilling set to commence in Q2 CY2022.
Galan’s Managing Director and CEO, JP Vargas de la Vega, said:
“I have spent the past few months on the ground in Argentina and Chile working with our teams, relevant government authorities and the local communities. I am very pleased to say that our world-class lithium HMW Project is progressing strongly, on all fronts. My meetings with local Catamarca authorities saw evidence of excellent governmental and community support for the HMW and Candelas Projects. We are proud to be rapidly advancing projects that offer such economic and social benefits to the broader regions in which they are located.”
“Despite the logistical challenges posed by COVID-19, our key activities at the HMW Project remain on track and on budget. Even more importantly, we remain lost time injury free with all work being undertaken in a safe and highly professional manner. Thank you to our dedicated teams in Argentina, Chile and Australia, who have Galan blood in their veins.”
“Finally, as part of this update it is also pleasing to be able to demonstrate the further potential Mineral Resource upside evidenced by the recent TEM geophysical survey. We look forward to aggressively drilling these new target zones from next quarter and through the rest of 2022.”
Definitive Feasibility Study update
The HMW Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is being led by leading global engineering consulting group, Hatch. The Feasibility Study teams Hatch with Galan’s other key consultants, including Ad-Infinitum, SRK and WSP, along with the Company’s own project teams in Argentina, Chile and Australia.
Early DFS workstreams have now been completed, including various trade-off analyses for location of main infrastructure and process design. Work has also now commenced on detailed facilities design.
The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) preparation has begun with Galan further strengthening its team in this area, allowing for regular interaction with all key stakeholders on an ongoing basis.
The DFS is on budget and on schedule for completion by end-CY2022.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
