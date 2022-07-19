Copper Investing News

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ("Lion CG", or the "Company") (TSX-V: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) announces that with the closing of the financing it will issue a total of 29,850,738 warrants (16,044,774 warrants are being issued in connection with the first tranche of the financing and 13,805,964 warrants are being issued in connection with the second and final tranche of the financing) exercisable at a price of US$0.067 (C$0.085) per share for a period of 20 months. This updates the previous news releases dated June 23, 2022 and July 11, 2022.

About Lion CG Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

Lion CG Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Prospect in Montana, USA.

Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President

For more information please contact
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057

Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities referenced in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Closes Convertible Debenture Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Closes Convertible Debenture Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") for gross proceeds of US$1,075,000.

The Debentures bear interest at the rate of 14% per annum and mature on February 17, 2024. The Debentures may be converted into shares of the Company at US$0.067 per share until June 17, 2023 and thereafter at US$0.078 per share. The holder has the option to elect to be repaid in kind at any time prior to maturity of the Debentures by way of shares the Company owns of 1301666 BC Ltd., or its successor, (the "BC Ltd. Shares") at the rate of US$0.25 per BC Ltd. Share, provided that any Debenture held by an insider of the Company requires prior stock exchange approval prior to being repaid in kind.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an amicable agreement with Desert Pearl Farms to terminate the contract on the sale of the Company's water rights (as previously announced in a news release dated February 21, 2021). In light of the Company's agreement with Rio Tinto, the return of these water rights to the Company are expected to play a critical role in the reclamation and development of the MacArthur and Yerington projects.

As a consequence of the termination, the Company will recover the water permit designated for mining and milling use and will return the US$1,000,000 deposit to Desert Pearl Farms. This water permit is currently subject to court proceedings and settlement discussions between the Company and the State of Nevada.

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has reached final agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") on the scope of the Stage 1 Program of Work referenced in the Parties' March 18, 2022 Option Agreement. See news release dated March 21, 2022 for details.

With this key milestone achieved, Rio Tinto will provide funding to the Company in the amount of US$3,750,000 for Mason Valley project development, exploration efforts and other agreed-upon corporate purposes, including without limitation:

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Hold Annual General Meeting Virtually

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Hold Annual General Meeting Virtually

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held May 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (PST). This year the Company will provide shareholders with the option to attend the AGM virtually by video conference. Shareholders attending virtually will not have the ability to vote in person and must submit their form of proxy in order to have their shares counted and voted at the meeting. Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting virtually should contact the Company's Corporate Communications representative at krobertson@lioncg.com or 778-898-0057 to obtain a conference link.

About Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold Receives Exchange Approval of Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto

Lion Copper and Gold Receives Exchange Approval of Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its March 21, 2022 news release, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's Option to Earn-in Agreement (the "Agreement") with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") dated March 18, 2022.

Under the Agreement, Rio Tinto has the option to earn up to a 75% interest in the Company's Mason Valley, NV assets, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit, and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets"). In addition, Rio Tinto will evaluate the potential commercial deployment of its NutonTM technologies at the site. NutonTM offers copper heap leaching technologies developed by Rio Tinto to deliver greater copper recovery from mined ore and access new sources of copper such as low-grade sulphide resources and reprocessing of stockpiles and mineralised waste. The technologies have the potential to deliver leading environmental performance through more efficient water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the ability to reclaim mine sites by reprocessing waste.

Teck Announces Copper Nickel Projects Joint Venture with PolyMet

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced an agreement with PolyMet Mining Corp. ("PolyMet") to form a 50:50 joint venture to advance PolyMet Mining Inc's NorthMet Project ("NorthMet") and Teck's Mesaba mineral deposit ("Mesaba"). The joint venture will be named NewRange Copper Nickel LLC ("NewRange Copper Nickel"). Glencore plc ("Glencore") will retain its majority equity interest in PolyMet and provide financial support for its share of the funding commitment to the joint venture.

"The NewRange Copper Nickel joint venture brings together two large, well defined mineral resources in the established Iron Range mining region of Minnesota," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "This agreement will help unlock a new domestic supply of critical metals for the low-carbon transition through responsible mining."

American West Metals

High-Impact Drilling Commences at The Storm Copper Project

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce the commencement of high-impact drilling and exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut. This drilling program is the first since American West Metals became project operator, under the option agreement with Aston Bay Holdings (TSX-V: BAY).

Hot Chili Limited

New High Grade Drill Results at Costa Fuego 56m Grading 1.0% CuEq & 8m Grading 3.6% CuEq

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce another set of strong results from development study drilling across the Company’s Costa Fuego costal range copper-gold project in Chile.

Cyprium Metals

Nanadie Well Mineral Resource Estimate

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) (“CYM”, “Cyprium” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nanadie Well deposit to a JORC 2012 standard, as detailed in Table 1 below.

Copper Fox

Copper Fox Provides Schaft Creek Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders an update of activities on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. Activities currently in progress include:

  • Two diamond drill rigs have been secured to complete the 2022 planned 5,000-meter drilling program (~10 drill holes), drilling has commenced.
  • The drilling program will focus on collecting samples to complement historical metallurgical test work within the West Breccia, Liard and Paramount mineralized zones.
  • Field crews are on site completing camp facilities refurbishment and readying overall logistics for the drilling activities.
  • The geotechnical data gap analysis has been completed and will inform the scope of the 2023 geotechnical drill program designed to identify opportunities to further decrease the life of mine ('LOM') strip ratio and strengthen base case overall pit slope design criteria.
  • Environmental baseline data collection activities are underway.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "We are pleased to see the 2022 field program getting underway at Schaft Creek. In addition to the field program, the SCJV is advancing several desktop initiatives, including investigating the potential to reduce the construction timeline. The results of the 2022 activities will strengthen project base case metallurgical predictions and guide the potential 2023 geotechnical program, increase density and type of environmental baseline data to better reflect current project configuration and regulatory requirements. The results of the 2022 program will also better inform consultations with the Tahltan Nation on advancing the Schaft Creek project."

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nanadie Well Mineral Resource Estimate

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce the Company's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nanadie Well deposit to a JORC 2012 standard, as detailed in Table 1* below.

HIGHLIGHTS

o Nanadie Well polymetallic orebody, preliminary Mineral Resource Estimate contains:

- Copper 162,000 tonnes
- Gold 130,000 ounces
- Silver 1,364,000 ounces
- Cobalt 2,200 tonnes
- Nickel 11,900 tonnes
- Zinc 6,500 tonnes

o Nanadie Well extends to within one metre of surface

o Mineralisation is shallow and broad, remaining open at depth and along strike to the north

o Significant potential for extension

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"We are very pleased to announce the results of our maiden mineral resource estimate at the Nanadie Well Copper Project in the east Murchison region. The mineral resource highlights the extensive polymetallic potential of the Nanadie Well Project. This mineral resource estimate also now means the Company has 2012 JORC compliant mineral resources at all of our copper projects.

The shallow Nanadie Well Resource and the Hollandaire Resource are complimentary deposits which are expected to deliver operational synergies. The Nanadie Well diamond drill core obtained in 2021 will provide sample material for metallurgical leach test work for inclusion in a scoping study."

The Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate forms part of Cyprium's broader Murchison Copper-Gold Project, as illustrated in Figures 1 and 6*.

The broader Nanadie Well model further highlights the potential to expand the known resource both along strike and down dip. The current resource tapers with depth and the potential exists to expand this laterally at depth with further deeper drilling. In addition, the current resource is modelled from near surface to a nominal depth of 220mRL (255m from surface) but potential exists to increase the depth extents to beyond the limits of the deepest drilling which is currently down to 160mRL (315m from surface).

Certainly, deeper holes that extend beyond the lower limits of the modelled 2022 resource have intersected mineralisation with similar down hole mineralised widths and grades as those included in the modelled resource. This further highlights the potential to identify additional mineralisation within the layered intrusive body at depth. The model also highlighted trends in the mineralisation with Nickel and Cobalt grades increasing towards the northern end of the current Inferred Resource. There is also potential to expand the known resource along strike with further closer spaced drilling.

The Cyprium Ordinary Kriged 2022 resource model is based on geological information sourced from all previous drill holes with only the assay data from the 145 RC holes and 6 diamond drill holes drilled since 2004 utilised in the latest resource estimate. The resource is reported at a 0.25% Cu cut-off (refer above to Table 1*).

The Nanadie Well block model extends from 6993900mN to 6995350mN and 692600mE to 693600mE and from 160mRL to the topographic surface nominally around 475mRL. The Inferred Resource is confined to the more densely drilled area between 6994040mN and 6995120mN and 692800mE and 693180mE (refer to Figure 2*). A broader block model has been generated to aid future drill planning and identify structural trends in the mineralisation.

The Nanadie Well Mineral Resource Estimate currently extends from the base of the Quaternary surface cover sands and clays from only 0.5m to 6m below surface, down to a maximum depth of 220mRL (255m from surface). The bulk of the currently defined resource lies above 250mRL (above a depth of 225m from surface, refer to Figures 2 to 5*). The mineralisation remains open at depth.

The resource is estimated 60m beyond the last fence of drilling at the north end and 100m beyond the last fence of drill holes at the southern end (Figure 3*). The estimated resource extends from 20m to 100m below the greatest depth of drilling in some areas but elsewhere the current drilling extends beyond the base of the estimated resource (Figures 2, 4 and 5*). The wireframe models that were used to generate the model domains extend a further 140m to the south and 230m to the north of the reported resource limits.

The full model extends beyond the limits of reported Inferred Resource. This was done both to aid future drill planning and also to ensure that any preliminary open pit shells would lie within the modelled limits.

More specific details on the estimation parameters used are summarised below and explained in further details in the accompanying JORC Tables (refer to Appendix 1*).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2J885L4P



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

