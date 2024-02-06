Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lincoln Minerals

Lincoln Accelerates Feasibility Study for Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project, SA

Lincoln Minerals (ASX: LML) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration and development of its Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project (KGGP) on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula.

  • 25 air-core holes completed on the northern section of Lincoln’s Eyre Peninsula Kookaburra Gully deposit
  • Graphite intersections encountered in multiple of those holes, with final assays expected in April 2024
  • Lincoln expects that the inclusion of these recent drill results will deliver on its aim to double the September 2023 graphite Resource at KGGP.
  • LML to commence an update to the 2017 Feasibility Study with a Pre-Feasibility Study targeting 60-100ktpa of high-quality graphite concentrate
  • LML’s remaining air-core program adjusted to incorporate Reverse Circulation and Diamond Drill holes required for the Pre-Feasibility Study.

Lincoln has completed drilling of the northern portion of Kookaburra Gully graphite deposit, with assays expected in early April and an updated Resource statement due shortly thereafter.

Figure 1: KGGP 2023/24 drilling and 2017 drilling not included in May 2017 resource.

Lincoln Minerals CEO Jonathon Trewartha commented: “In the past three months, we have increased the resource at the Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project by 87%, and Lincoln is confident this additional drilling, combined with drilling completed in 2017 but previously not included in the Resource calculation, should deliver on the Company’s Resource growth objective which was to double the Resource from the September 2023 level. Pleasingly, this outcome looks set to be achieved in six months, far faster than originally planned, which is a testament to the quality of the KGGP mineralisation.

With this result achieved earlier than anticipated, Lincoln has now accelerated its plan to update the 35ktpa concentrate Feasibility Study, completed in 2017, with a planned Pre-Feasibility Study for a project producing 60 to 100ktpa of concentrate. This level of output is expected to be far more attractive to potential offtake partners as well as allowing submission of Lincoln’s final program for environment protection and rehabilitation, or PEPR, enabling finalisation of the approvals required for advancement of project development at the KGGP.”

Graphite mineralisation intersected in recent drilling

Recent holes completed in December 2023 and January 2024, shown in green in Figure 1, were drilled in the northern portion of the Kookaburra Gully (KG) deposit.

The recent drilling focussed on the previously undrilled northern portion of the Kookaburra Gully deposit and in January 2024 was successful in intersecting graphite mineralisation extending north from the current resource. Eleven (11) holes from 25 drilled intersected graphite shown here in red (Figure 2). Eight holes were north of the current resource, demonstrating strong continuity.

Figure 2: Recent drilling to extend Kookaburra Gully Resource and test EM targets.

Drilling completed was part of a two-part exploration program, firstly to extend known KG Resource to the north, and secondly to test electromagnetic anomalies from a Loupe ground magnetic survey conducted in February 2023 to the north-west and north-east of the designed pit.

Results from latest drilling are expected in early April 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lincoln Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Altech Batteries

Altech – Excellent Progress on ABS60 60kWh Cerenergy® Battery Prototypes

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is providing an update on the advancement of its ABS60 60 kWh CERENERGY® battery prototypes.

NMG Announces the Successful Closing of the Previously Announced Acquisition of Mason Resources' Lac Guéret Graphite Deposit/Uatnan Mining Project - One of the World's Largest Graphite Projects in Development

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced acquisition of the entire Lac Guéret property, targeted for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project , contemplated under an asset purchase agreement with Mason Resources Inc. ("Mason") ( TSX.V: LLG , OTCQX: MGPHF ) dated January 21, 2024.

NMG acquired 100% of Mason's Lac Guéret property, which consists among other things of 74 map-designated claims totalling 3,999.52 hectares. The consideration for the acquisition of the Lac Guéret property was paid with 6,208,210 common shares of NMG, representing 9.25% of the pro forma issued and outstanding shares of NMG. A subsequent payment of $5,000,000 will be made to Mason at the start of commercial production of the contemplated Uatnan Mining Project.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MASON RESOURCES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE SALE OF THE LAC GUÉRET PROPERTY TO NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

Mason Resources Inc. (" Mason ") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that it closed today the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, targeted for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project pursuant to the previously announced asset purchase agreement dated January 21, 2024 (the " APA ") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" NMG ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU).

Mason Graphite Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mason Resources Inc.)

In consideration for the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, Mason received 6,208,210 common shares of NMG, representing approximately 9.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of NMG.

A copy of the APA is available under Mason's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason is the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (" Black Swan ") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom -based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.

For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com .

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada , for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

For more information: www.NMG.com

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Damouni , President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mason-resources-announces-closing-of-the-sale-of-the-lac-gueret-property-to-nouveau-monde-graphite-302049793.html

SOURCE Mason Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/31/c7084.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) has today released key findings from its new Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study.

