Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EXTN to Enerflex Ltd.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Shareholder Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger - GDNSF, IDFB, TLMD, DNAA, POND, RICO

Juan Monteverde founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City is investigating:

  • Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ( GDNSF ), relating to its proposed acquisition by Verano Holdings Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, GDNSF shareholders will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share for each Goodness subordinate voting share held and each holder of Goodness multiple voting shares and Goodness super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each Goodness multiple voting share and Goodness super voting share held, respectively. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/goodness-growth-holdings-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Peak Bancorp, Inc. ( IDFB ) , relating to its proposed acquisition by BAWAG Group. Under the terms of the agreement, IDFB shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/peak-bancorp-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • SOC Telemed, Inc. ( TLMD ), relating to its proposed acquisition by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, TLMD shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/soc-telemed-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I ( DNAA ), relating to its merger with Akili Interactive. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/social-capital-suvretta-holdings-corp-i . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Angel Pond Holdings Corp. ( POND ) relating to its proposed merger with MariaDB. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/angel-pond-holdings-corp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Agrico Acquisition Corp. ( RICO ) relating to its merger with Kalera AS. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/agrico-acquisition-corp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Notes

Le 4 févrierFebruary 2022) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 8% Senior Secured Notes have been approved for listing.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Acquires Securities of Ionic Brands Corp.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Acquires Securities of Ionic Brands Corp.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (the "Acquiror") announces, pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities legislation, that on February 3, 2022, it acquired 47,065,647 common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands Corp. (the "Issuer" and the common shares of the Issuer referred to as the "Common Shares"), pursuant to an annual cumulative preferential dividend on the 73,414,360 Series E Nonvoting Preferred Shares of the Issuer owned by the Acquiror (the "Series E Preferred Shares"), which were originally issued to the Acquiror on March 5, 2021 as partial consideration for the sale to the Issuer of certain assets of the Acquiror.

Pursuant to the terms of the Series E Preferred Shares, for the first two years following the issuance of the Series E Preferred Shares, the holders thereof are entitled to receive an annual, cumulative, preferential dividend equal to 13% of the initial issue price of $0.30 per Series E Preferred Share, accrued daily and paid annually, or on the date of conversion of the Series E Preferred Shares, and payable in Common Shares at the closing price of the Common Shares on the applicable payment date.

Ace Valley Brand Expands Product Portfolio

Designed to integrate with daily routines, brand launches innovative CBD-infused hard candy and balanced CBD, THC-infused beverages

Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy Growth " or " the Company ") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today announced the extension of the Ace Valley brand portfolio, bringing two new beverages and hard candy formats to market. Marking the brand's first-ever beverage offerings, Daylight and Moonwave are occasion-based ready-to-drink THC and CBD-infused drinks designed to help consumers start and end their days. Newly launched Citrus Ginger Super CBD hard candies are the brand's first single 20mg CBD-infused hard candy product.

Aurora Cannabis's Reliva Expands Portfolio with New CBD Brand, KG7

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Sports-oriented KG7 now available at relivacbd.com and in convenience stores across the U.S.

Tinley's Tunnel Pasteurizer at Long Beach Facility Receives Commercial Validation; Client Production Scheduled for Q1 2022

Tinley's Tunnel Pasteurizer at Long Beach Facility Receives Commercial Validation; Client Production Scheduled for Q1 2022

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the in-line tunnel pasteurizer at the Company's Long Beach Facility has passed validation by a registered process authority, an expert who certifies methods for safe food and beverage manufacturing. The validation process confirmed that the tunnel pasteurizer meets the micro-organism control specifications for temperature and hold time across a representative range of beverage product and container types.

The scheduling of production for the current fiscal quarter incorporating the tunnel pasteurizer is underway with current and prospective clients of Lakewood Libations, Inc. ("Lakewood") who wish to avoid adding chemical preservatives to their product formulations, a step that the tunnel pasteurizer is designed to eliminate. As previously disclosed, the Company has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all of the equity interests in Lakewood, the closing of which is subject to certain standard conditions precedent including applicable regulatory approvals.

