Leverage Shares by Themes Expands 2X Single-Stock ETF Lineup with Targeted Exposure to Mineral and Uranium Mining

Leverage Shares by Themes is pleased to announce the launch of three new 2X single-stock leveraged ETFs, available for trading beginning February 10, 2026. Built for traders seeking more dynamic ways to engage with potentially high-growth innovators in mineral and uranium mining and exploration, these products are designed with the goal of helping investors amplify returns (up & down) while actively participating in the daily performance of Critical Metals, Uranium Energy, and Denison Mines.

The new Nasdaq-listed ETFs are tailored to target 200% exposure to the daily performance of their underlying stocks, offering sophisticated traders and the retail investor efficient tools to help capitalize on market movements at a management fee of 0.35%.

The new ETFs are:

CRMU – Leverage Shares 2X Long CRML Daily ETF [Critical Metals Corp, NASDAQ: CRML]

UECG – Leverage Shares 2X Long UEC Daily ETF [Uranium Energy Corp], NYSEAMERICAN: UEC]

DNNG – Leverage Shares 2X Long DNN Daily ETF [Denison Mines Corp, NYSEAMERICAN: DNN]

"As part of the Leverage Shares by Themes offering, these new funds aim to provide investors with amplified exposure to individual stocks tied to evolving energy and materials themes. We remain committed to expanding our leveraged single-stock ETF lineup with names that reflect where investor interest and trading activity continue to grow." – Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer, Themes ETFs.

These funds bring the total count of Leveraged Single Stock Daily ETFs at Leverage Shares by Themes to 84.

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.leverageshares.com/us

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arielle Shternfeld, Director, Communications and Advisor Relations
ashternfeld@themesetfs.com
+1 (860) 716-3686

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders of Leverage Shares in 2023 to offer thematic and sector-based products in the US. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com.

About Leverage Shares:

The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the "Co-Founders") and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. For more information, please visit www.leverageshares.com

INVESTMENT INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISK. Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Newly launched Funds have risks associated with a limited operating history.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the underlying stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the underlying stock performance is flat over time, and because of daily rebalancing, the underlying stock's volatility, and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of the underlying stock falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Under the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Adviser and the Trust, on behalf of the Fund (the "Investment Advisory Agreement"), the Adviser has agreed to pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee paid to the Adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisory Agreement, interest charges on any borrowings, taxes, brokerage commissions and other expenses incurred in placing orders for the purchase and sale of securities and other investment instruments, acquired fund fees and expenses, accrued deferred tax liability, extraordinary expenses, and distribution (12b-1) fees and expenses.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

Investment in leveraged products may be subject to higher volatility. Fund does not directly invest in the underlying stock. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, IntraDay Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if CRML, UEC or DNN respectively, has flat performance, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if CRML, UEC or DNN performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of CRML, UEC or DNN falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer (NBBO) as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses, or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). ALPS is not affiliated with any mentioned entity. Client brokerage services not offered by ALPS. Please see third party site for more information about any mentioned services. Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities. Themes Management Company LLC and Leverage Shares are affiliates that are under common control. Themes Management Company and Leverage Shares have entered into a licensing agreement in which Leverage Shares licenses the trademark LEVERAGE SHARES to Themes Management Company LLC for use in financial services in the United States.


Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints Canon Bryan, Cofounder of Terrestrial Energy (IMSR), Uranium Energy Corp (UEC), NioCorp (NB), and United Nations Global Compact Director to Board of Directors

SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene"), a leading innovator in synthetic fuel technology, announces the appointment of Canon Bryan as member of the Syntholene Board of Directors. Mr. Bryan's extensive background in finance, entrepreneurship, and executive management... Keep Reading...
