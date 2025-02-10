Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Skyharbour Announces Closing of Option and Purchase Agreements with Hatchet Uranium for Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Announces Closing of Option and Purchase Agreements with Hatchet Uranium for Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 4 th 2024, closing has occurred on the option agreement (the "Agreement") with Hatchet, whereby Hatchet Uranium Corp. ("Hatchet") may acquire an 80% interest in the Company's 17,606 ha Highway Uranium Property (the "Optioned Property") and a 100% interest, subject to a claw-back provision for Skyharbour, in the Company's Genie, Usam and CBXShoe Uranium Projects (the "Purchased Property"). The properties total 66,358 ha and are all located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Agreement on the Optioned Property provides Hatchet an opportunity to earn an 80% interest in the claims over a three-year period by fulfilling combined cash, share issuance and exploration expenditure commitments of CAD $3,345,000. For the Purchased Property, Skyharbour will also receive units in the capital of Hatchet consisting of a share and a warrant ("Hatchet Units") equal to 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Hatchet.

Highway, Genie, Usam, CBX and Shoe Project Map:  
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Highway.jpg

Terms of the Optioned Property:

The Optioned Property, Highway, consists of nine (9) mineral claims comprising approximately 17,606 hectares. Hatchet may acquire an 80% interest in the Optioned Property by (i) issuing common shares in the capital of Hatchet ("Shares") having an aggregate value of CAD $1,050,000; (ii) making aggregate cash payments of CAD $245,000; and (iii) incurring an aggregate of CAD $2,050,000 in exploration expenditures on the Optioned Property over a three-year period, as follows:

Date Cash Payments Exploration Expenditures Value of Shares Issued
On or before the first anniversary of Closing $25,000 $250,000 $25,000 (1)
On or before the second anniversary of Closing $20,000 $300,000 $25,000 (1)
On or before the third anniversary of Closing $200,000 $1,500,000 $1,000,000 (1)
TOTAL $245,000 $2,050,000 $1,050,000

(1) Deemed pricing of Shares is based on the twenty (20) day volume weighted average price on the stock exchange in which Hatchet shall list its Shares for trading, being either the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange ("Deemed Price") or the last sale price, if not listed on a stock exchange at the time of issuance.

In the event that the issuance of any Shares pursuant to the above would result in the Company holding 10% or more of the outstanding Shares of Hatchet, Hatchet will issue that number of Shares which would result in the Company receiving 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares post-issuance and will pay cash in lieu of the Shares for the difference.

The Company shall retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty from minerals mined and removed from the Optioned Property, of which Hatchet may purchase one-half, being 1%, at any time for $1,000,000.

Terms of the Purchased Property:

The Purchased Property consists of twenty-five (25) mineral claims comprising approximately 66,358 hectares across the Genie, Usam and CBX/Shoe projects. Hatchet has acquired a 100% interest in the Purchased Property by, on the date of closing (the "Closing Date"), paying the Company $25,000 and issuing to the Company such number of Units in the capital of Hatchet equal to 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares immediately following the issuance. Each Hatchet Unit shall be comprised of one Share and one share purchase warrant, entitling Skyharbour to purchase one additional Share for a period of three years at a price that is a 25% premium to the deemed value of the Shares in both years 1 and 2, and then increases to a 50% premium to the issuance value of the Shares in year 3.

The Company shall retain a claw-back provision whereby, within 90 days after the 3 rd anniversary of the Closing Date, the Company may elect by written notice to Hatchet of its intention to purchase back a twenty-five percent (25%) interest in the Purchased Property by, within 90 days of delivery of such notice, incurring exploration expenditures or paying cash in lieu of to fund future exploration, equivalent to fifty percent (50%) of the total amount that Hatchet had spent during the term that is three years from the Closing Date in exploration expenditures on the Purchased Property. If Hatchet has not incurred any exploration expenditures during the three years following the closing date, then Skyharbour shall automatically receive the 25% interest in the Property.

The Company shall also retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty from minerals mined and removed from the Purchased Property, of which Hatchet may purchase one-half, being 1%, at any time for $2,000,000.

One of the conditions precedent for Hatchet prior to closing on both agreements was to close a financing for minimum gross proceeds of $1,500,000 which is now complete. Furthermore, Hatchet will proceed to list on the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange or will have sold its interest to or combined with a similarly listed issuer. If this is not complete within 18 months, Hatchet's right to acquire the Purchased Property will terminate. If after 12 months Hatchet has not listed then it shall pay Skyharbour a monthly fee of $10,000 until such conditions are satisfied or an aggregate of $60,000 has been paid, whichever occurs first.

Highway Property Summary:

The Highway Uranium Project consists of nine claims covering 17,606 hectares, approximately 41 km south of the Rabbit Lake Mine and 11 km southwest of Uranium Energy Corp.'s (UEC, formerly UEX) West Bear U and Co-Ni Deposits. Highway 905 runs through the property, providing excellent access for exploration and the project is in close proximity to regional infrastructure. There has been limited modern exploration carried out on the project but there is the potential for high-grade basement-hosted and unconformity-related uranium mineralization.

Highway Property Map:  
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Highway.jpg

The project is underlain by Wollaston Supergroup metasedimentary gneisses (pelitic to psammopelitic and psammitic to meta-arkosic) folded around and overlying an Archean felsic gneiss dome which outcrops in the southwestern portion of the property and cores a northeast trending antiformal fold nose. The Highway Project is located approximately 7 km east of the present-day margin of the Athabasca Basin but is believed to have been covered by Athabasca sandstone in the past.

Genie Property Summary:

The Genie property consists of five claims totalling 16,930 ha, and is located approximately 48 km northeast of Cameco's Eagle Point Uranium Mine (Rabbit Lake Operation) and 40 km north of Wollaston Lake Post. The project is underlain by Wollaston Superground metasedimentary gneisses and Archean granitoids, with highly prospective pelitic to psammopelitic gneisses (including graphitic varieties) and several north-trending faults related to the Tabbernor fault system being mapped on the property. The project lies outside the current extent of the Athabasca Basin, but is believed to have been overlain by now-eroded Athabasca sandstones in the past and has the potential for high-grade basement-hosted and unconformity-related uranium mineralization. The property is underlain by a series of linear magnetic highs (interpreted as granitoids) and magnetic lows (interpreted as metasedimentary gneisses), cross-cut by a highly magnetic northwest-trending Mackenzie Diabase dyke.

Genie Property Map:  
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Genie.jpg

Previous work on the Genie project includes limited diamond drilling (three historical drill holes, of which one was abandoned in overburden) and a variety of airborne and ground geophysical surveys, prospecting, geological mapping, lake sediment and overburden sampling, and soil sampling. Most of this exploration work took place between 1966 to 1980, prior to the advent of modern geophysical methods and geological models, but in 2014 part of the Genie property was covered by a helicopter-borne DIGHEM magnetic, electromagnetic, and radiometric survey. The survey showed a strong central EM conductor following a magnetically inferred contact on the two northeastern most claims, which is locally disrupted by several moderately conductive N-S trending structural breaks, inferred to be faults. This strong conductor is highly prospective for uranium mineralization, and drilling done in 1969 and 1971 has confirmed the presence of graphitic and sulfide-containing pelitic gneisses on the property. Lake sediment samples also collected at Genie during the 2014 exploration program, contained up to 63.3 ppm U, further showcasing the prospectivity of the property.

Usam Property Summary:

The Usam Project consists of twelve claims totalling 40,041 ha and is located approximately 16 km northeast of Cameco's Eagle Point Mine (Rabbit Lake Operation). The project has numerous EM conductors that are associated with significant magnetic lows of the Wollaston Domain. While the project is outside the current confines of the Athabasca Basin, the area was overlain by Athabasca sandstones historically. Basement rocks on the property include Wollaston Supergroup metasediments and Archean granitoid gneisses, with highly prospective pelitic to psammopelitic gneisses (including graphitic varieties) making up the largest proportion of the basement rocks. Several north-trending faults related to the Tabbernor fault system cross-cut the property.

Usam Property Map:  
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Usam.jpg

Previous work on the project includes diamond drilling (12 holes), lake sediment sampling, soil sampling, geological mapping, ground and airborne geophysics, marine seismic, prospecting, and other geochemical sampling, the majority of which was done in the 1980's and 1970's. Modern exploration of the property has been limited to geophysics and ground prospecting. As such there is a significant untested potential on the project. Trenching on Cleveland Island uncovered up to 0.31% U 3 O 8 in mineralized pegmatite, and diamond drilling on Gilles Island intersected anomalous uranium, indicating that the basement rocks underling the Usam property are fertile sources of uranium in addition to containing pegmatite- and granite-hosted U-Th-REE mineralization. There are also several sedimentary-hosted base metals (i.e. Cu and Zn) showings on the project and in the surrounding area, which show similarities to the sedimentary-hosted Cu mineralization previously discovered by Rio Tinto and its partners at the Janice Lake Project further southwest in the Wollaston Domain.

CBX/Shoe Property Summary:

The CBX property has been recently expanded through staking to include five additional claims adjoining the previously staked CBX and Shoe properties, which have been combined to include a total of seven claims covering 8,777 hectares. The 609 ha Shoe property has remained unchanged, with both CBX and Shoe now consisting of eight non-contiguous claims totalling 9,386 hectares.

CBX/Shoe Property Map:  
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Shoe.jpg

The new claims lie approximately 6.5 km to 25 km northeast of the Eagle Point uranium mine and cover the northern shore of Wollaston Lake including parts of Cunning Bay. Outcrop exposure on the property is poor, but historical mapping and drilling shows that the newly expanded CBX project is underlain by a mixture of Wollaston Supergroup metasedimentary gneisses, Hudsonian intrusives, and Archean felsic gneisses of the Western Wollaston Domain. Similar lithologies host uranium mineralization at the Rabbit Lake operation, including the Eagle Point deposit, and other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin and surrounding regions. The CBX and Shoe properties have had historical exploration, including airborne and ground geophysical surveys, lake sediment, soil, and spruce geochemical surveys, till sampling, prospecting, geological mapping, and a marine seismic survey, but the majority of this work took place in the 1960's to 1980's, with limited modern exploration work being carried out on a small portion of the CBX and Shoe properties.

Grant of Incentive Stock Options:

Skyharbour also announces that the Company has granted 3,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.40 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Serdar Donmez, P.Geo., VP of Exploration for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in thirty-six projects covering over 614,000 hectares (over 1.5 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization in several zones at the Maverick Corridor. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project, in which Skyharbour is operator with joint-venture partner RTEC. The project hosts widespread uranium mineralization in drill intercepts over a large property area with exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour also has joint ventures with industry leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy, and Thunderbird Resources at the Preston, East Preston, and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $36 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $20 million worth of shares being issued, and $14 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:  
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-11-21_v1.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"
__________________________________
Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
‎Telephone: 604-558-5847
‎Toll Free: 800-567-8181
‎Facsimile: 604-687-3119
‎Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law. 


Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

        Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), is planning a substantial 2025 exploration and drilling program at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

        Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for fully-funded, upcoming drill programs at its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects in 2025 totalling approx. 16,000 18,000 metres in 35 45 holes representing the largest annual drill campaign ever carried out by the Company.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 804 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 19-20, 2025, and Initiates New Marketing Program

        Skyharbour Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 804 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 19-20, 2025, and Initiates New Marketing Program
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #804 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 - Monday January 20, 2025.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 614,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

        Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 614,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired by low-cost staking 40 new prospective uranium exploration claims in Northern Saskatchewan, increasing Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 614,353 ha (1,518,099 acres) across 36 projects. These new 100% owned claims add 62,690 ha to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore projects, these new claims will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance these assets.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Signs Exploration Agreement with the English River First Nation and Receives Drilling Permits for the South Falcon East Uranium Project

        Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Signs Exploration Agreement with the English River First Nation and Receives Drilling Permits for the South Falcon East Uranium Project
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra", previously Tisdale Clean Energy) has announced the execution of an Exploration Agreement with the English River First Nation. This agreement strengthens their relationship and allows for access to the ancestral lands of The English River First Nation on which the South Falcon East Property (the "Project") lies, which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. Skyharbour optioned the Project to Terra and under the Option Agreement assuming the 75% interest is earned, Terra will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Terra ("Shares") over the five-year earn-in period.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces January 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing, an Operational Update and a Strategic Entry into the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin

        Alvopetro Announces January 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing, an Operational Update and a Strategic Entry into the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin
    
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces January 2025 sales volumes of 2,457 boepd, including natural gas sales of 13.8 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 141 bopd and oil sales of 18 bopd, based on field estimates. This represents a 41% increase from Q4 2024.
 Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales: 
 Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update 
 As announced on  December 17, 2024  , our updated long-term gas sales agreement came into effect on  January 1, 2025  increasing Alvopetro's contracted firm volumes starting  January 1, 2025  by 33% up to 400 e  3  m  3  /d. The updated natural gas pricing model is recalculated quarterly based on Brent oil equivalent prices and Henry Hub natural gas prices resulting in quicker adjustments for commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Effective  February 1, 2025  , our natural gas price under our long-term gas sales agreement with Bahiagás has been adjusted to  BRL1.95  /m  3  , a 6.5% increase from the  January 2025  price of  BRL1.83  and consistent with the Q4 2024 price of  BRL1.94  /m  3  . All natural gas sales from  February 1, 2025  to  April 30, 2025  will be sold at  BRL1.95  /m  3  (  $10.55  /Mcf, based on average heat content to date, the  January 31, 2025  BRL/USD exchange rate of 5.83, net of expected sales taxes applicable). 
 Operational Update 
 In the fourth quarter we attempted an optimization project on our 183-B1 well on Block 183 which was originally drilled and tested in 2022. The plan included sidetracking from the existing wellbore and re-entering the Sergi Formation horizontally. Unfortunately, we encountered challenges during the project that resulted in the loss of the bottom hole assembly and the abandonment of the operation with costs totalling approximately  $4.0 million  . 
 On our Murucututu field, based off the successful recompletion of our 183-A3 well in the third quarter we plan to spud 183-D4 location this week. The 183-D4 location is targeting the Caruaçu Member approximately 110 metres up-dip of the 183-A3 location. This location also has an uphole exploratory target in the Marfin Formation. We expect to announce results from the 183-D4 well near the end of the first quarter. 
 Following this Murucututu well, we plan to drill and complete five development wells at our Caburé Unit as part of the agreed development plan with our partner.  During the month of January, we also completed the commissioning phase of our recently installed compression system at Caburé increasing our productive capacity from the Unit. 
 Strategic Entry into Western Canadian Growth Opportunity 
 Alvopetro has been pursuing additional growth opportunities to complement our existing asset base to continue our disciplined capital allocation model where we look to reinvest approximately half our cash flow into organic growth and return the other half to stakeholders. The Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("  WCSB  ") offers high-quality assets with large resources in place with access to a high-quality service industry, and leading-edge technology deployment. With our past experiences and our headquarters in  Calgary  , we are well positioned to create a complementary growth platform with the opportunity to deliver attractive returns for shareholders. 
 Initial Focus Area - Mannville Heavy Oil Fairway 
 The  Mannville  multi-zone heavy oil fairway targets the Colony, McLaren,  Waseca  , Sparky, GP, Rex,  Lloydminster  , and Cummings formations containing a large amount of original oil in place and providing attractive economics through the application of multilateral drilling and other technologies. 
 Farmin – Partner with Proven Track Record 
 Alvopetro is partnering with Durham Creek Energy Ltd., an established operator with a proven track record.  Alvopetro has agreed to fund 100% of two earning wells at an estimated total cost of  C$4.5 million  in exchange for a 50% working interest in 19.13 sections (12,243 acres) of land in western  Saskatchewan  . With success, the land position could support upwards of 100 development drilling locations. 
 President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented: 
 "Alvopetro's strong financial position and cash flows from operations help position the Company to maximize shareholder returns from our combined asset base. With exposure to projects in  Brazil  and now also in  Canada  , it allows us to allocate capital across a growing inventory of high rate of return opportunities and to continue our disciplined capital allocation model." 
 Corporate Presentation 
 Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at: 
 http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation  . 
 Social   Media 
 Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links: 
 Twitter -  https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy 
 Instagram -  https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/ 
 LinkedIn -  https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd 
 YouTube -  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w 
 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. 
 All amounts contained in this new release are in  United States  dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of  United States  dollars, except as otherwise noted. 
 Abbreviations: 
 boepd 
 = 
 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day 
 bopd 
 = 
 barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day 
 C$ 
 = 
Canadian dollar
 e  3  m  3  /d 
 = 
 thousand cubic metre per day 
 m  3 
 = 
 cubic metre 
 m  3  /d 
 = 
 cubic metre per day 
 Mcf 
 = 
 thousand cubic feet 
 Mcfpd 
 = 
 thousand cubic feet per day 
 MMcfpd 
 = 
 million cubic feet per day 
 NGLs 
 = 
 natural gas liquids 
 BOE Disclosure  . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil. 
 Contracted firm volumes  .   The 2025 contracted daily firm natural gas volumes of 400 e  3  m  3  /d (before any provisions for take or pay allowances) represents contracted volumes based on contract referenced natural gas heating value. Note that Alvopetro's reported natural gas sales volumes are prior to any adjustments for heating value of Alvopetro natural gas. Alvopetro's natural gas is approximately 7.8%   higher than the contract reference heating value. Therefore, to satisfy the contractual firm deliveries Alvopetro would be required to deliver approximately 371e  3  m  3  /d (13.1MMcfpd). 
 Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language.  This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of   the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning future production and sales volumes, the expected natural gas price and expected sales volumes under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement, and future capital plans and potential development opportunities associated with the WCSB farmin.   Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material.   Forward   -looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to,   expectations and assumptions concerning   forecasted demand for oil and natural gas,   the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the outcome of any disputes, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability,  environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations   .   The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at  www.sedarplus.ca  . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. 
 www.alvopetro.com 
 TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF 
 SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
Cision View original content:  http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/05/c0962.html 
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

        Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan
    
Mobilization underway for a drill program on the Northwest Athabasca Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTCQB: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce that the exploration permit has been received and exploration is underway on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Global entered into an option agreement with Forum, acquiring the right to purchase up to 75% of Forum's interest in the Forum NexGen Joint Venture with NexGen Energy Ltd. by spending $20 million in exploration. This joint venture is part of the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum, Cameco Corporation, and Orano Canada Inc. to explore and develop the NWA Project. Camp construction will begin shortly and diamond drilling will commence by March. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Announces Results of Foran-Funded Airborne Survey at Denare West, on Trend with McIlvenna Bay Project

        Purepoint Announces Results of Foran-Funded Airborne Survey at Denare West, on Trend with McIlvenna Bay Project
    
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the completion of an airborne electromagnetic survey across the Denare West Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) project, approximately 9 kilometres southeast of Foran's McIlvenna Bay Cu-Zn-Au deposit, in the Hanson Lake area of eastern Saskatchewan. Foran Mining Corp. is the operator of the Denare West project under a 2023 Option Agreement with Purepoint.
Highlights
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce Exploration Update on Drill Targeting, Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

        Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce Exploration Update on Drill Targeting, Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan
    
Reprocessing of historical EM data has added greater targeting certainty and will help augment a planned winter 2025 drill program on the Northwest Athabasca Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTC: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce the completion of data compilation and reprocessing of historical EM geophysical surveys to optimize the upcoming drill program on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located on the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Global has an option to earn 51% interest in Forum's interest in the NWA Project by spending up to $9M over four years (see News Release dated May 30, 2024). Diamond drilling and geophysical surveys are planned this winter, pending the completion of ongoing community engagement and final government approvals. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

        Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
    
Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Download the PDF here.
Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

        Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project
    
CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF 
Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the discovery of two new zones of roll front-hosted uranium mineralization at the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project (the "Project") in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"). Drill testing of regional targets on the Project encountered mineralization at the newly discovered Outpost and Trail Dust Zones, including 0.082% eU 3 O 8 (uranium) over 6.5 feet for a total hole Grade Thickness ("GT") of 0.532. In the PRB, potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.20 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield. Follow up delineation drilling of these two new zones is planned for May 2025 . In addition, Nuclear Fuels announces the Company has been added to the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF.
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
×