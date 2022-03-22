Lithium Investing News

Latin Resources Limited (“Latin” or the“Company”)(ASX:LRS) is pleased to announce the commencement of a geotechnical diamond drilling (Figure 1) program at the 100% owned Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit (“Cloud Nine”), where the Company released its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 207Mt Inferred Resources at Cloud Nine in May 2021i .

The Company has also submitted permitting applicationsto allow the excavation of a test-pit to provide further bulk samples to several potential offtake partners.


HIGHLIGHTS

  • Large diameter diamond geotechnical drilling has commenced at the Cloud Nine HalloysiteKaolin Deposit in Western Australia to provide an upgrade of the JORC resource.
  • Core samples from the diamond drilling will be used to conduct bulk density test work on a number of representative units across Cloud Nine, as well as provide samples for detailed metallurgical test work.
  • Detailed drone topographic survey underway for site infrastructure and other planning.
  • Permits have been submitted to conduct trial mining via a small test-pit allowing Latin to:
    • collect a large sample for bulk metallurgical testing; and
    • provide product samples to a number of potential offtake partners for their qualification test work.
  • The Company has previously reported its maiden JORC (2012) Inferred Mineral Resource of 207Mt of kaolinised granite including a sub-domain of 50Mt grading 6% halloysitei – making Cloud Nine one of the largest undeveloped kaolin-halloysite deposits in Australia.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Latin Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Lithium Investingasx stocksasx:lrslatin resourceslithium explorationlithium stocks
LRS:AU
Latin Resources Logo

Latin Resources


Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Argentina Lithium and Givex Information Technology Group

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Argentina Lithium and Givex Information Technology Group

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Argentina Lithium and Givex Information Technology Group on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Intersects 10 Metres of Zoned Pegmatite With Up to 40% Spodumene in First Two Holes at Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Intersects 10 Metres of Zoned Pegmatite With Up to 40% Spodumene in First Two Holes at Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at the 100% owned Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project near Ignace, Ontario. The Company also reports positive results from the biogeochemical orientation survey described in the December 16, 2021 news release.

Drilling Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Geophysics Program at Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Geophysics Program at Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), (" Argentina Lithium " or the " Company ") announces the commencement of advanced geophysical imaging surveys at its Rincon West Lithium Project, located at the Salar de Rincon in Salta Province Argentina.  The deep-seeing Transient Electromagnetic Sounding survey will image the sub-surface of the basin, and facilitate target definition for the follow-up drilling program planned for the second quarter of 2022.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Commences Drilling Campaign at Flagship Lithium Project

Winsome Commences Drilling Campaign at Flagship Lithium Project

Western Australian-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise drilling has commenced at its flagship Cancet property in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium battery

Top 8 Lithium Stocks of 2022

Editor's note — This article was originally focused on the top Canadian lithium stocks, but has been expanded to cover the top lithium stocks globally. Click here to read about the top Canadian lithium stocks.

Lithium prices hit an all-time high in 2021, and have hit new heights only a couple months into 2022.

Analysts expect this positive trend to continue as the electric vehicle transition gains traction around the world, and some lithium companies' share prices are rising significantly in tandem.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the top lithium stocks with year-to-date gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on March 16, 2022, for Canadian and US companies, and on March 17, 2022, for Australian companies. It includes companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and ASX; all top lithium stocks had market caps above $10 million when data was gathered.

Keep reading...Show less

POWER METALS COMPLETES OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT WITH SINOMINE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 21, 2022 it has entered into the formal off-take agreement with Sinomine Resource Group Co., Ltd., on all lithium, cesium and tantalum produced from the Company's Case Lake Property. Accordingly, the $1,500,000 held in escrow pending completion of the off-take agreement has been released to the Company and the 7,500,000 subscription receipts held by Sinomine have been converted into 7,500,000 units of the Company, on the terms as set out in the January 21, 2022 news release.

Power Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects.  We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE POWER METALS CORP

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c8639.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×