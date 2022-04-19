Q1 2022 Highlights Quarterly V 2 O 5 production of 2,442 tonnes in Q1 2022, a 23% increase over the 1,986 tonnes produced in Q1 2021 Q1 2022 operational results largely impacted by preventative and corrective maintenance on the Company’s plant facility in Maracás; V 2 O 5 production improved in March and the Company expects additional production improvements moving forward Quarterly sales of 2,232 tonnes of V 2 O ...

LGO:CA