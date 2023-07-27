Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Beyond Lithium Narrows Exploration Targets for its Lithium Portfolio in Ontario, CEO Says
“We’ve covered about 60 percent of our 150,000 hectare landholding. And we’ve selected 10 properties to put into Phase 2 for more intense work and exploration,” Beyond Lithium President and CEO Allan Frame said.
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY) is gearing up for Phase 2 of its exploration program following the completion of the first phase of the program, which covered about 60 percent of its 64 property, 150,000 hectare landholding in Ontario, according to the company’s president and CEO, Allan Frame.
“We have selected 10 properties out of the 39 we’ve looked at, and those properties we will put into Phase 2 for more intense work and exploration, such as trenching, geochem work and more in-depth mapping,” Frame said. “We’re seeing some great things in the field. We’ve got the LIBS gun that we’re using, which is giving us some preliminary indications of all the important metals and materials that we’re looking for.”
Frame said that while Beyond is focused on lithium, he is not discounting the potential for the discovery of other minerals in the company's 64 property lithium portfolio.
“(Lithium) is a really good commodity," Frame said. "But when you're searching for lithium, who knows what you may find. Up until the last couple of years, all those properties were explored for base metals and precious metals, but now there are also rare earths involved. So we have our eyes open for everything.”
Beyond Lithium is currently the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with its 64 greenfield lithium properties totaling over 150,000 hectares. More than 700 grab and channel samples from the completed Phase 1 exploration program were collected and submitted to the lab for analysis, and 160 mineral samples will undergo laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy analysis.
Watch the full interview with Beyond Lithium President and CEO Allan Frame above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Beyond Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Beyond Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Beyond Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
