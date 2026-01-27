American Uranium Exec Outlines Lo Herma ISR Progress, Resource Update

American Uranium (ASX:AMU,OTCID:AMUIF) Executive Director Bruce Lane says recent test work at the company’s Lo Herma uranium project in Wyoming has delivered an important proof of concept for its in situ recovery (ISR) development plans. The testing focused on validating aquifer performance, a critical factor for ISR mining, where uranium is mobilised within groundwater and pumped to surface.

Lane explained the company was able to confirm pumping rates “in line with our scoping study assumptions of around 20 gallons per minute,” adding that aquifer conditions appear comparable to nearby operating ISR mines, including Cameco's (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) Smith Ranch-Highland facility.

The company is now preparing an updated mineral resource estimate following a late 2025 drilling program that extended mineralisation to the north of the planned mine area. Lane said the goal is “to bring that data into our resource model,” with the immediate objective of growing the resource and refining confidence levels.

Beyond drilling, Lane said the company is advancing baseline hydrogeological work and permitting activities, noting that the scoping study envisions construction in the 2028 to 2029 timeframe and potential production in the 2029 to 2030 window.

Watch the full interview with American Uranium CEO and Executive Director Bruce Lane above.