Basin Energy Eyes Uranium Growth in Europe After Sweden Policy Shift

Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is positioning for growth following Sweden’s significant shift in uranium policy, a move the company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse, says has major implications not only for the company, but also for Europe’s broader energy strategy.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Moorhouse described the change as “genuinely significant,” noting that it removes longstanding uncertainty around uranium development in a country that already relies heavily on nuclear power.

For Basin, the policy shift de-risks its Scandinavian assets and provides a clearer pathway to advance exploration in a jurisdiction aiming to strengthen energy security and domestic supply chains.

Beyond Scandinavia, Basin Energy is active across multiple jurisdictions. In Canada’s Athabasca Basin, the company is finalising a partnership that could see one of its projects drill tested in the coming months, while in Queensland it has completed an initial drilling program across a large land package prospective for uranium and rare earths.

Additional drilling focused on hard-rock targets and high-grade shear-hosted uranium is planned, supported by ongoing exploration activity from major mining players in the region.

Watch the full interview with Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse above.