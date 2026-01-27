Video

Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland.
Basin Energy Eyes Uranium Growth in Europe After Sweden Policy Shift

Mari-Len De Guzman
Jan 27, 2026
“The change in the uranium policy is genuinely significant (both) for Basin, but also, I believe, for Europe, and for the broader energy strategies,” said Pete Mooorhouse, managing director of Basin Energy.

Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is positioning for growth following Sweden’s significant shift in uranium policy, a move the company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse, says has major implications not only for the company, but also for Europe’s broader energy strategy.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Moorhouse described the change as “genuinely significant,” noting that it removes longstanding uncertainty around uranium development in a country that already relies heavily on nuclear power.

For Basin, the policy shift de-risks its Scandinavian assets and provides a clearer pathway to advance exploration in a jurisdiction aiming to strengthen energy security and domestic supply chains.

Beyond Scandinavia, Basin Energy is active across multiple jurisdictions. In Canada’s Athabasca Basin, the company is finalising a partnership that could see one of its projects drill tested in the coming months, while in Queensland it has completed an initial drilling program across a large land package prospective for uranium and rare earths.

Additional drilling focused on hard-rock targets and high-grade shear-hosted uranium is planned, supported by ongoing exploration activity from major mining players in the region.

Jim Wiederhold, commodity indices product manager at Bloomberg, shares his commodities outlook for 2026, saying that while precious metals dominated last year, there's potential for a rotation toward industrial metals like copper in the year ahead.

"The fundamental story for industrial is very strong," he said.

"There's potential huge supply/demand imbalances coming in the future."

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gold and silver are wrapping up yet another record-setting week that's seen economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions combine to push prices upward.

The yellow metal moved decisively through US$4,600 per ounce on Monday (January 12), trading above that level for a decent amount of the week.

For its part, silver reached what's perhaps an even more impressive price milestone, surging past US$90 per ounce and breaking US$93 on Wednesday (January 14).

At this point, there's a very long list of factors providing support for the precious metals, and we don't have time to touch on all of them today. Instead let's take a look at a few that have been making headlines over the past week or so and break them down.

First, there's the latest news in the clash between US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. On Sunday (January 11), Powell said that two days earlier, the Department of Justice had served the Fed with grand jury subpoenas threatening a criminal indictment.

I had the chance to speak with Mario Innecco, who runs the @maneco64 channel on YouTube, not long after Powell's statement — here's how he summed it up:

"They've subpoenaed documents, and it's supposed to be related to the renovation of the Fed's headquarters in Washington, DC. But Jay Powell came out and said it's not, it's basically because they want him to cut rates.
"And he's probably right. I think they're using any kind of, let's say tricks, to try to get rid of him, because I think the administration, even though they talk about how the economy is doing so great, they are desperate."

Trump himself has said he had no knowledge of the investigation, and has also asserted that he's not interested in firing Powell, whose term as Fed chair wraps up in May.

Nevertheless, the situation has reignited concerns about Fed independence, and has provided support for gold and silver, which tend to fare better when rates are lower. The next Fed chair, who has not yet been appointed, is widely expected to fall in line with Trump.

In addition to that, geopolitical tensions have remained high. Venezuela is still in the spotlight after its former president was removed by the US last week, and this week Trump warned that the US would intervene in Iran if its executions of anti-government protesters did not stop.

Iran responded by saying it would strike US bases if that happened.

Those events and others are boosting safe-haven demand for gold, as well as silver, but I want to hone in on a couple more points on the silver side that I think are worth looking at.

One of those is the news that the US plans to hold off on new critical minerals tariffs after receiving the results of a Section 232 investigation launched last year.

While a presidential proclamation states that imports of processed critical minerals and their derivative products do constitute a national security risk for the US, the country will first take steps such as negotiating supply agreements with other nations.

Silver was recently designated a critical mineral in the US, and some market watchers believe this news out of the US was responsible for a midweek price dip for the white metal. However, others continue to highlight silver's deeper underlying drivers.

I heard recently from Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin, who emphasized that a key element supporting silver right now is the fact that more and more entities are standing for physical delivery.

Here's how he explained what he's seeing:

"For years I've been saying ... that the most well-informed, well-funded traders — and I'll highlight well informed, that being the central banks — have been standing for delivery since 2020. Very unusual, because really no one ever stood for delivery. And this started to accelerate. But all along, the US was not part of this game. We were seeing it in the Global South with the BRICs. And now all of a sudden we are seeing the most well-informed traders in North America stand for delivery in massive amounts."

Gold ended the week just below US$4,600, while silver was slightly above US$90.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, outlines his thoughts on gold and silver heading into 2026, noting that historical precedents point to higher prices.

"Clearly when you look back on some of those other periods for gold — and silver particularly — where they went to all-time highs, then we could be talking about a lot higher prices," he said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Mario Innecco, who runs the maneco64 YouTube channel, shares his thoughts on the record runs in gold and silver, outlining what these high prices say about the world.

"This is I think the end of this fiat currency regime," he said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, breaks down recent silver market dynamics, including the massive rise in entities standing for delivery of physical metal, increased CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) margin requirements and China's silver export controls.

"We're beginning to see at the highest level a change of mentality, a change of perception of what these metals truly are," he said in the interview.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Latest News