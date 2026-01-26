Sirios Resources: Expanding a Multimillion Ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region

Sirios Resources (TSXV:SOI,OTCQB:SIREF) Chairman Dominique Doucet says the company is entering its "second life." Following the strategic acquisition of OVI Mining, the company is consolidating a district-scale platform in Québec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, anchored by its flagship Cheechoo gold project.

The Cheechoo project is less than 15 kilometers away from the world-class Éléonore gold mine and an underutilized mill, with 1.3 million ounces indicated at 1.12 g/t gold, and 1.7 million ounces inferred at 1.23 g/t gold.

In December 2025, Sirios Resources announced a definitive arrangement agreement with OVI Mining, which is set to create a Québec-focused gold company that also brings in expertise from Osisko Development (TSXV:ODV) executives Sean Roosen and Laurence Farmer, who will join the Sirios board on closing.

With gold prices holding historic highs and over $1.5 million recently added to its treasury via warrant exercises, the company is fully funded for its next phase: a major summer drilling campaign in 2026.

Watch the full interview with Sirios Resources above.