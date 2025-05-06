Lahontan Submits Notice of Intent for Additional Drilling at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of April 8, 2025, and April 22, 2025, the Company successfully completed its non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of 42,705,700 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,135,285 (the "Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Larry Lepard, through Equity Management Associates, LLC ("EMA") provided the lead order for the financing and were major participants in the Offering. Lahontan is excited to welcome Mr. Lepard and EMA as shareholders.
May 06, 2025
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has submitted an amended Notice of Intent ("NOI") to the Federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for additional exploration and resource definition drilling at its Santa Fe Mine project located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane gold belt. The NOI proposes eight additional drill sites from which multiple drill holes can be completed. The amended NOI provides planning flexibility for the upcoming drill program, adding additional sites to those already permitted. The Company expects approval of the NOI shortly.
Ms. Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Gold Executive Chair, President, CEO, and Founder commented: "Lahontan is eager to begin its 2025 exploration and resource definition drilling program at Santa Fe. Our geologic team has identified several areas in the Slab and York resource areas where carefully targeted drilling can add geologic data and also provide material for additional metallurgical test work. The Company expects to mobilize a drill rig soon after we receive approval of the NOI from the BLM".
About Lahontan Gold Corp.
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing*. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq (grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, CEO, President, and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com
03 March
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Investor Insight
Lahontan Gold is on track to become a leading gold developer in Nevada’s Walker Lane district, presenting a compelling investment opportunity by combining a high-quality resource base with a clear path to production in Nevada’s premier mining jurisdiction — all in a rising gold price environment.
Overview
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is focused on advancing its portfolio of high-quality gold and silver projects in Nevada. The company’s flagship Santa Fe mine was a past producer that operated from 1988 to 1992, yielding 356,000 ounces of gold and 784,000 ounces of silver. Lahontan aims to unlock the mine’s full potential by expanding its resources and pushing forward on permitting.
The company recently completed a robust preliminary economic assessment( PEA) outlining a clear pathway to production. Permitting efforts are progressing with the Bureau of Land Management, and Lahontan anticipates being in a position to break ground by 2026.
Additionally, strategic drilling campaigns are planned to further expand the existing resource base.
The company's strategy to unlock shareholder value is to advance the Santa Fe mine toward production by derisking the project through permitting and feasibility studies, while optimizing heap leach processing for maximum recoveries and economic efficiency. Concurrently, it is unlocking value from satellite deposits, including West Santa Fe, which has high-grade oxide potential, and Moho, an early-stage project with promising historic gold and silver intercepts.
Positioned as a low-cost developer in a top-tier jurisdiction, the company maintains strong institutional support with minimal dilution risk, ensuring capital efficiency and sustainable growth.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Santa Fe Project: 100 percent owned, past-producing open-pit heap leach mine with a current MRE of 1.95 Moz gold equivalent at a grade of ~0.9 g/t.
- Strategic Nevada Location: Situated in Walker Lane, one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions, with excellent infrastructure, water access, and a mining-friendly regulatory environment.
- Strong Resource Growth Potential: The Santa Fe Mine and its satellite projects, West Santa Fe and Moho, offer exploration upside, with further drilling planned to expand resources.
- Advancing Toward Production: With a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in late 2024, Lahontan is aggressively moving toward permitting and development.
- Experienced Leadership: The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record in mine development, permitting, and value creation for investors.
Key Projects
Santa Fe Mine
The Santa Fe mine, located in Mineral County, Nevada, spans 26.4 sq km and represents Lahontan Gold’s flagship development project. With an updated mineral resource estimate of 1.95 Moz gold equivalent, the project hosts multiple oxide and sulfide zones that remain open for expansion.
Historical production from the Santa Fe mine yielded 356,000 oz gold and 784,000 oz silver from an open-pit heap leach operation. Modern exploration and metallurgical testing have identified additional high-grade mineralization that could support an expanded operation.
The recently completed PEA indicates strong economic potential, with favorable heap leach recoveries and low operating costs. Lahontan is actively working with the Bureau of Land Management to advance the permitting process, with the goal of achieving production readiness by 2026.
West Santa Fe
The West Santa Fe project, situated just 13 km from the Santa Fe mine, is a highly prospective satellite project that could serve as an extension of the main operation. Historic drill data suggest the presence of a shallow oxide deposit, with early resource modeling indicating a potential gold equivalent resource of 0.5 to 1 Moz.
West Santa Fe’s excellent resource growth potential
Lahontan is preparing for an extensive drill program in 2025 to validate and expand this resource. Geophysical surveys and geochemical sampling have identified strong structural controls on mineralization, further supporting the potential for economic extraction. Given its proximity to Santa Fe, West Santa Fe offers a compelling low-cost, high-margin opportunity for future production.
Moho Project
The Moho project is another 100 percent owned asset within the Walker Lane district in Nevada, presenting a longer-term growth opportunity for Lahontan. The project is characterized by historic high-grade gold and silver intercepts from past drilling, with reported grades exceeding 20 g/t gold and 300 g/t silver. Initial exploration has confirmed the presence of oxidized tertiary epithermal vein systems, which are ideal for conventional heap leach processing. Core drilling in 2019 further validated the high-grade nature of Moho’s mineralization, with significant intercepts occurring at relatively shallow depths. Lahontan plans to conduct additional exploration drilling to refine resource estimates and assess potential economic viability.
Management Team
Kimberly Ann – CEO, Founder and President
Kimberly Ann is a mining executive who has founded multiple junior mining companies and served in a variety of senior executive positions including CEO, president, CFO and board member. In the past 12 years, she has raised over $210 million in project financing and collaborated on three junior mining M&A projects. While at Prodigy Gold, she was responsible for all aspects of the company’s corporate communication program, facilitating equity financings, generating analyst coverage, and participating in key aspects of corporate M&A leading to the $340 million buyout of Prodigy by Argonaut Gold. Kimberly was CFO and VP corporate development at PPX Mining, successfully bringing the high-grade Callanquitas gold-silver underground mine into production in Northern Peru. In 2017, she founded Latin America Resource Group, building Jasperoide from two small concessions into a 57 sq km strategic project in the heart of Peru’s most prolific copper-gold mineralized belt. In 2020, LARG merged with Carube Copper to create C3 Metals, setting the stage for value creation throughout C3’s project portfolio.
Brian Maher – Vice-president Exploration
Brian Maher is an economic geologist with over 45 years of experience in the international mining and exploration industry. Prior to Lahontan, Maher was the president, CEO and director of Prodigy Gold, where he guided the company through a period of expansive growth, exploring and developing the 6.6 Moz Magino gold deposit in northern Ontario, culminating in the $341 million acquisition of Prodigy Gold by Argonaut Gold in 2012. In 1982, he began a 16-year career with ASARCO, exploring for gold and copper deposits in a variety of geologic environments throughout North and South America. From 1998 and 2004, he was project manager for Metallic Ventures Gold, supervising underground and surface exploration, mine development and operations at an underground gold mine in Nevada.
John McNeice – CFO
John McNeice is a chartered professional accountant registered in Ontario, Canada, with over 30 years of experience in public company reporting, financial management, accounting and audit. Currently McNeice is the CFO of Gold79 Mines (TSXV:AUU), C3 Metals (TSXV:CCCM) and Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC), where he is responsible for financial and regulatory reporting as well as day-to-day financial management. He has held CFO roles in seven public resource companies over the past 17 years and has overseen IPOs, RTOs and many quarterly, annual and periodic public company filings. From 2004 to 2007, McNeice was CFO of Ur-Energy, a uranium exploration and development company now a US-based producer of uranium. During his tenure, Ur-Energy raised an aggregate of $150 million in a series of private placements, the IPO and several significant secondary financings.
Chris Donaldson – Independent Director
Chris Donaldson is an experienced executive with a 25-year track record of raising funds and building out new investment channels for both public and private companies. He is the CEO and director of Valkea Resources (TSXV:OZ), CEO and executive chairman of TinOne Resources (TSXV:TORC), and a non-executive director of Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU). From 2013 to 2020, Donaldson held the dual role of director, corporate development with Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSE:WRN) as well as director, corporate development and Community with Casino Mining Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.
Josh Serfass – Independent Director
Josh Serfass is the executive vice-president of corporate development and investor relations at Integra Resources. Previously, he was the manager of corporate communications at Integra Gold. He was a key member of the team at Integra Gold that grew, developed and sold the past producing Lamaque mine in Val-dOr, Québec to Eldorado Gold for C$590 million in 2017. Committed to thinking differently about mining, Serfass worked with the team at Integra Gold to host the 2016 Integra Gold Rush Challenge and the 2017 #DisruptMining Challenge, initiatives that encouraged innovation and technology disruption in the mining industry.
Bob McKnight – Independent Director
Currently, executive VP, corporate development and CFO at NevGold, Bob McKnight is a geological engineer and mining executive with over 40 years of experience in copper, gold, base metals, coal and potash. Directly involved in over $1.5 billion in project debt, equity, stream financings and M&A transactions, he was an executive VP and CFO at Nevada Copper arranging over $500 million in debt, equity and metal stream financings to develop the Pumpkin Hollow copper mine. He was also CFO and VP at Expatriate Resources, which spun out Stratagold, Yukon Zinc and Selwyn Resources. In 2004, Stratagold acquired what is now Victoria Gold’s Eagle deposit from a subsidiary of Vedanta for $6 million cash and 5 million Stratagold shares.
Near-term gold production pathway in the highly prolific Walker Lane district in Nevada
30 April
Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Units and Welcomes New Institutional Investor
Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed $0.12 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term.
Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and for exploration at the Company's Santa Fe Mine Project. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid Leede Financial Inc. a cash commission of $6,000.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Pursuant to the Offering, Mr. Larry Lepard indirectly acquired an aggregate of 34,285,700 Units. Prior to the completion of the Offering, Mr. Lepard beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 3,716,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 1.53% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Offering, Mr. Lepard beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 38,001,700 Common Shares and 17,142,850 Warrants, representing approximately 13.34% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 18.26% on a partially diluted basis. Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Mr. Lepard may from time to time increase or decrease his holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company. A copy of the early warning report will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 10,675,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.08 per common share for a period of five (5) years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.
22 April
Lahontan Announces Upsize to Private Placement of Units
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of April 8, 2025, the Company has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement financing to up to 44,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,200,000 (the "Offering").
Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.12 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term
Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and for exploration at the Company's Santa Fe Mine Project.
Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
08 April
Lahontan Announces Private Placement of Units
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering").
Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.12 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term
Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and for exploration at the Company's Santa Fe Mine Project.
Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
27 March
VIDEO - CEO Clips - Lahontan Gold: Revitalizing a Proven Gold Asset in Nevada
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Positioned in Nevada's prolific mining region, Lahontan Gold Corp. is advancing a proven gold asset with a strategy focused on near-term production and resource expansion. By fast-tracking development in a stable jurisdiction, the company aims to generate cash flow while continuing to grow its gold resource.
www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips---lahontan-gold-corp-revitalizing-a-proven-gold-asset-in-nevada-btv-60
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF)
About BTV - Business Television:
For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.
Discover Investment Opportunities!
About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.
Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246366
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
04 February
Lahontan Announces Closing of Private Placement and Sale of Common Shares by Victoria Gold Corp.
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of January 17, 2025, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of Cdn$720,000 through the issuance of 36,000,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.02 per Common Share (the "Offering").
The Company also wishes to announce that Victoria Gold Corp. ("Victoria") has completed the sale of 42,132,139 Common Shares of Lahontan (the "Victoria Sale"), representing 17.4% of the Company's outstanding Common Shares, after giving effect to the Offering. The sale was made through a share purchase agreement in reliance upon the prospectus exemptions contained in NI 45-102. Lahontan understands the purchasers to be comprised of existing shareholders, including two prominent precious metals institutional investors.
Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Gold Corp CEO, Chair, and Founder commented: "The Company is very pleased to close this fully subscribed no-warrant Offering and to see the completion of the Victoria Sale. Following closing of the Offering and completion of the Victoria Sale, a significant majority of the Company's Common Shares are now held by a group of very supportive long-term investors, including Company management, who share a common vision of the Company's future and the full development of the Santa Fe Mine project. In particular, the Victoria Sale removes a significant share overhang which we believe has negatively affected the Company's share price since Victoria announced on August 15, 2024 that it had entered into receivership. With management aligned with our key shareholders, Lahontan looks forward to a successful 2025, driving forward our mine permitting activities and targeting opportunities to enhance the Santa Fe Mine project Preliminary Economic Assessment."
Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes as follows: (i) approximately 29% will be used for general and administrative purposes; (ii) approximately 29% will be used for exploration at the Company's Santa Fe Mine project; (iii) approximately 17% will be used for metallurgical testing and supporting consultants for the Company's Santa Fe Mine project; and (iv) approximately 25% will be used at the Company's Santa Fe Mine project for exploration permitting. Less than 10% of the proceeds from the Offering will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties of the Company other than normal course compensation of its officers, directors, employees and consultants as part of general working capital purposes or to persons conducting investor relations activities.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance (June 5, 2025) and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.
The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as an insider of the Company acquired 10,000,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.
