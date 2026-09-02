Kuya Silver Advances Resource Definition at Umm Hadid with Multiple Shallow Silver-Gold Intercepts, Reporting up to 77.8 g/t Silver over 26.1 Metres

New drillhole assays include 26-UH-004 reporting 3,779 g/t silver and 6.35 g/t gold over 0.30 m within a wider zone of 77.8 g/t silver and 0.14 g/t gold over 26.1 m
Hole 26-UH-006 reported 3,656 g/t silver and 1.99 g/t gold over 0.30 m within a wider zone of 137 g/t silver and 0.13 g/t gold over 9.17 m
New results and continued drill program to advance Target 01 toward a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate
Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA,OTC:KUYAF) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to report new diamond drill assay results from Targets 01, 02 and 03 at the Umm-Hadid Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the principal results and ongoing resource-definition work focused on Target 01. The Umm Hadid project is owned by Silver Mining LLC, a joint venture between Sumou Holding and Kuya Silver. The results reported in this release are new and were not included in the Company's December 22, 2025 news release, and include results from the latter part of the 2025 program which were received in 2026, as well as new drilling results completed this year.
The Target 01 new results form part of the ongoing 10,000-metre drill program. The program is designed to define the continuity, geometry and grade distribution of the silver-gold vein system and support delivery of a maiden mineral resource estimate and accompanying National Instrument 43-101 technical report. APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") has been appointed to complete the mineral resource estimate and NI 43-101 technical report and is currently providing drilling optimization advice as results are received and interpreted.
Drill Highlights:
- Hole 26-UH-004: 26.10 m grading 77.8 g/t silver and 0.14 g/t gold from 64.45 to 90.55 m, including 0.30 m grading 3,779 g/t silver and 6.35 g/t gold; and a separate 2.10 m grading 178.5 g/t silver and 0.51 g/t gold from 152.75 to 154.85 m.
- Hole 26-UH-006: 9.17 m grading 137.1 g/t silver and 0.13 g/t gold from 71.00 to 80.17 m, including 1.20 m grading 959.8 g/t silver and 0.54 g/t gold, which includes 0.30 m grading 3,656 g/t silver and 1.99 g/t gold.
- Hole 26-UH-002: 12.05 m grading 151.5 g/t silver and 0.26 g/t gold from 70.00 to 82.05 m, including 1.39 m grading 576.0 g/t silver and 0.31 g/t gold, and 0.31 m grading 2,960 g/t silver and 8.23 g/t gold.
- Hole 26-UH-009: 2.23 m grading 421.9 g/t silver and 0.95 g/t gold from 36.94 to 39.17 m, including 1.35 m grading 695.8 g/t silver and 1.35 g/t gold, which includes 0.32 m grading 2,635 g/t silver and 4.09 g/t gold.
- Hole 25-UH-037: 4.00 m grading 112.9 g/t silver and 1.44 g/t gold from 33.00 to 37.00 m, including 3.00 m grading 134.4 g/t silver and 1.92 g/t gold.
Note: Reported lengths are core lengths and do not necessarily represent true widths.
Summary of Drilling Results
A total of 59 diamond drill holes representing approximately 11,373.5 meters has been drilled up to date. This total comprises 5,135.62 meters in 29 holes previously reported in December 2025 and 6,237.88 meters in 30 additional holes from 25-UH-030 through 26-UH-016A whose new assay results are reported here. The current 10,000-metre Target 01 program remains ongoing; consequently, these results represent an interim dataset and additional drilling and assays are pending.
The current resource-definition work is focused on Target 01. Target 01 covers an approximately 4.5 km by 2.5 km area containing multiple northwest-trending veins and faults with subordinate northeast-trending splays hosted predominantly by granodiorite. Drilling is being progressively refined using geological, structural and assay information, with APEX providing independent resource-focused drilling optimization advice.
The mineralized intervals reported herein occur at depths ranging from approximately 16 to 131 meters below surface, with an average depth of approximately 58 meters.
Osbaldo Zamora, Kuya Silver's Vice President of Exploration, commented: "These new results confirm that Target 01 hosts multiple high-grade silver-gold structures and demonstrate that higher grades occur across several drill sections rather than in a single isolated intercept. The ongoing program is now focused on establishing continuity and collecting the geological and structural information required for resource modelling. With APEX already engaged and actively advising on drill optimization, we are aligning each new hole with the objective of delivering a robust maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate as the next step in this promising silver-gold discovery."
Summary of Significant New Intercepts
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Ag (g/t)
|Au (g/t)
|Area
|Azimuth
|Dip
|25-UH-037
|33
|37
|4
|112.9
|1.44
|Target 01
|327.14
|-61.2
|including
|34
|37
|3
|134.4
|1.92
|25-UH-041
|19
|23
|4
|125.7
|0.14
|Target 01
|343.84
|-51.99
|including
|22
|23
|1
|452.0
|0.50
|25-UH-042
|70
|74
|4
|22.2
|2.97
|Target 03
|130.25
|-69.48
|including
|73
|74
|1
|62.4
|9.44
|25-UH-043
|16.8
|18
|1.2
|316.3
|0.30
|Target 01
|345
|-70.35
|25-UH-043
|53
|56
|3
|45.1
|0.17
|Target 01
|including
|53
|53.45
|0.45
|180.5
|0.85
|25-UH-043
|138
|142.35
|4.35
|35.6
|0.32
|Target 01
|including
|141.35
|142.35
|1
|73.5
|1.19
|26-UH-001
|87.7
|89
|1.3
|506.2
|1.16
|Target 01
|342.3
|-49.79
|including
|87.7
|88.57
|0.87
|751.5
|1.73
|including
|88.1
|88.57
|0.47
|1089.0
|2.67
|26-UH-002
|70
|82.05
|12.05
|151.5
|0.26
|Target 01
|345.86
|-49.51
|including
|71.68
|73.07
|1.39
|576.0
|0.31
|including
|75.56
|75.87
|0.31
|2960.0
|8.23
|26-UH-003
|117.64
|121.1
|3.46
|48.3
|0.12
|Target 01
|166.7
|-51.17
|including
|117.64
|117.94
|0.3
|421.0
|0.79
|26-UH-004
|64.45
|90.55
|26.1
|77.8
|0.14
|Target 01
|169.11
|-50.5
|including
|64.45
|64.75
|0.3
|3779.0
|6.35
|including
|66.73
|67.94
|1.21
|419.1
|0.83
|26-UH-004
|152.75
|154.85
|2.1
|178.5
|0.51
|Target 01
|including
|153.35
|153.85
|0.5
|731.0
|2.14
|26-UH-005
|92.85
|94.18
|1.33
|93.1
|0.28
|Target 01
|341.57
|-50.7
|including
|93.34
|93.74
|0.4
|231.0
|0.74
|26-UH-006
|71
|80.17
|9.17
|137.1
|0.13
|Target 01
|344.54
|-51.12
|including
|76
|77.2
|1.2
|959.8
|0.54
|including
|76.43
|76.73
|0.3
|3656.0
|1.99
|26-UH-008
|36.5
|37.6
|1.1
|134.4
|0.33
|Target 01
|340.49
|-51.26
|including
|37.28
|37.6
|0.32
|265.0
|0.60
|26-UH-009
|36.94
|39.17
|2.23
|421.9
|0.95
|Target 01
|334.32
|-51.18
|including
|37.82
|39.17
|1.35
|695.8
|1.35
|including
|38.85
|39.17
|0.32
|2635.0
|4.09
|26-UH-012
|263.1
|265.4
|2.3
|56.5
|0.30
|Target 02
|181.12
|-46.82
|including
|264.7
|265.4
|0.7
|129.0
|0.86
Table 01. Summary of significant new mineralized intervals. The table presents 14 new Target 01, and significant silver and gold intervals from Targets 02 and 03. Composite grades are length weighted. All reported intervals in this news release are downhole core lengths. True widths of mineralized intervals are not known at this time.
Update To Previously Reported Results
Updated overlimit assays strengthen previously reported results from the December 2025 program. At Target 03, hole 25-UH-029 returned 2.00 m grading 624.0 g/t silver and 0.85 g/t gold from 27.00 to 29.00 m. At Target 02, the previously reported high-grade intercept in hole 25-UH-018 occurs within a broader 12.00 m interval grading 100.7 g/t silver and 0.51 g/t gold from 85.00 to 97.00 m. These are restated results and are not included in the table of new results above.
Figure 1. Map showing geology interpreted from geophysical data and satellite imagery, surface-sample assay results, drillhole collar locations, and identified target areas, with detailed views of recent drilling results from Target 01
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/312486_27ca833f145ea9d7_001full.jpg
Target 01 Resource-Definition Strategy
The 2026 10,000-metre program is focused primarily on Target 01 and is intended to:
- Test strike and dip continuity of the principal silver-gold structures;
- Provide sufficient geological, structural, density and assay information to support three-dimensional wireframing and resource estimation;
- Identify and close material drilling gaps while avoiding unnecessary duplication;
- Improve confidence in the distribution of higher-grade shoots; and
- Provide the technical basis for a maiden mineral resource estimate and NI 43-101 technical report
APEX has been appointed as the independent technical consultant for the mineral resource estimate and NI 43-101 technical report. APEX is presently reviewing results and interpretations and providing advice to optimize the remaining drill program for resource-estimation objectives.
Subsequent drilling will remain focused on Target 01 until the drilling required for the maiden resource estimate is completed. Following completion of the Target 01 resource-estimation program, the Company intends to return to Targets 02 and 03 for follow-up drilling and further evaluation of the mineralized structures identified to date.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)
Drill core (HQ) samples were collected under the supervision of an experienced Silver Mining geologists and transported safely to a core logging facility for detailed logging and sampling. Samples were prepared using half core and securely shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for sample preparation, and analysis.
All samples were analyzed using four-acid digestion ICP-ES (code MA300) with Fire Assay and Gravimetric Finish (cores FA 430 and FA530, respectively) and standard industry procedures.
As part of the Company's QA/QC protocols, a robust quality control program was implemented, which includes the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank samples, and duplicate samples at regular intervals (approximately every 10 samples) throughout the sample stream. All QA/QC control samples returned results within acceptable limits, ensuring the reliability of the assay data.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Osbaldo Zamora, Ph.D., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Zamora is Vice President of Exploration for Kuya Silver and is not independent of the Company.
About Kuya Silver Corporation
Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru, Canada and Saudi Arabia.
About Silver Mining LLC
Silver Mining, based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a private joint venture between majority shareholder, Saudi-based Sumou Holding (https://sumouholding.com), and Kuya Silver. Kuya Silver currently holds a 5% carried interest with an option to acquire an additional 40% participating interest in the company.
For further information, please contact:
David Stein, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 398-4493
Email: info@kuyasilver.com
Website: www.kuyasilver.com
Reader Advisory
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favorable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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