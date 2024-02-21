Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Knight Therapeutics Announces Regulatory Submission of Fostamatinib in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltda., has submitted a marketing authorization application to ANVISA, the Brazilian health regulatory agency, for fostamatinib for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Knight has previously submitted marketing authorization applications for fostamatinib in Colombia and Mexico.

"This submission of fostamatinib demonstrates Knight's continued execution of our strategy of leveraging our solid platform and expertise to bring innovative therapies for important unmet healthcare needs in Latin America," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

On May 24, 2022, Knight announced that it entered into an agreement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the exclusive rights to commercialize fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, in Latin America. Fostamatinib is commercially available in the United States under the brand name TAVALISSE ® and in Europe under the brand name TAVLESSE ® for the treatment of adult chronic ITP.

About ITP

In patients with ITP (immune thrombocytopenia), the immune system attacks and destroys the body's own blood platelets, which play an active role in blood clotting and healing. Common symptoms of ITP are excessive bruising and bleeding. People suffering with chronic ITP may live with an increased risk of severe bleeding events that can result in serious medical complications or even death. Current therapies for ITP include steroids, blood platelet production boosters like thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RAs), and splenectomy. However, not all patients respond to existing therapies. As a result, there remains a significant medical need for additional treatment options for patients with ITP.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Upfront Tuition Coverage Is a Game-Changer for Medtronic Employees

MAPS program helped remove barriers to education; Candi Sneed becomes first link in a chain of future engineers

Candi Sneed had always been passionate about pursuing higher education and a career in engineering. However, the cost of tuition and the lack of flexibility in traditional academic programs have been a barrier for her. That was until she discovered the Medtronic Advancement Pathways and Skill-building (MAPS) program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results

Delivers on commitments with strong growth in Core Spine, Cardiac Surgery, Structural Heart, Cardiac Pacing, and across many international markets; Diabetes increases double digits as U.S. business returns to growth; Raises full year guidance

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which ended January 26, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medical Technology Stocks to Keep On The Radar

(NewsDirect)

The healthcare technology industry is one that offers investors a plethora of opportunities. With global healthcare spending soaring to approximately $8.3 trillion and nearly half of that amount allocated in the U.S. alone, the sector presents intriguing growth prospects. As the healthcare industry outpaces the overall global economy in growth, investors find themselves on the cusp of a promising market.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Making Earlier Detection of Ovarian Cancer a Reality

Corporate Presentation February 2024

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is bringing to market a simple blood test for the accurate and early diagnosis of ovarian cancer, using its novel patented CXCL10 biomarker.

Keep reading...Show less
cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2024

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.

Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or a mix of both. Aside from stocks, some ETFs also track commodities or bonds.

In the healthcare industry, medical device ETFs bring together companies that go to great lengths to develop pharmaceutical-based technology that can improve the lives of patients.

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Announces 2024 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

Salix to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the opening of the 2024 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. The program will award 10 exceptional students living with GI disease a scholarship of up to $10,000 as they work to pursue their higher education goals

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) – Trading Halt

Resignation of Managing Director

TNC 2024 Exploration Program: Targeting Transformative Discoveries

Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

