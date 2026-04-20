Extensive RC drilling program underway at Pinjin

Extensive RC drilling program underway at Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Extensive RC drilling program underway at Pinjin

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KAL:AU
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Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining

Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields Keep Reading...
Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence AprilDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
EIS diamond drilling results, Pinjin

EIS diamond drilling results, Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced EIS diamond drilling results, PinjinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
New RC drilling extends primary gold at Lighthorse

New RC drilling extends primary gold at Lighthorse

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced New RC drilling extends primary gold at LighthorseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits Multiple Thick Gold Intersections at BDT2

Aurum Hits Multiple Thick Gold Intersections at BDT2

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits multiple thick gold intersections at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES UPSIZED $42MM BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES UPSIZED $42MM BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES." Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc.... Keep Reading...
NevGold Announces C$25M Brokered Private Placement Financing

NevGold Announces C$25M Brokered Private Placement Financing

"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES." Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (the... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces $205M Finance Package

New Found Gold Announces $205M Finance Package

$100M bought deal financing with lead orders from EdgePoint and cornerstone investor Eric Sprott$105M Senior Secured Credit Facility with EdgePoint The Base Shelf Prospectus is accessible, and the Prospectus Supplement will be accessible, within two business days, through SEDAR+ All amounts in... Keep Reading...
Exploration Drilling Underway at Silver Dollar's La Joya Silver Project

Exploration Drilling Underway at Silver Dollar's La Joya Silver Project

The fully funded, 3,500-metre drilling program will test for deep San Martin-type mineralizationSilver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned La Joya... Keep Reading...
Lahontan to Drill Historic Santa Fe Heap Leach Pads for Residual Gold & Silver

Lahontan to Drill Historic Santa Fe Heap Leach Pads for Residual Gold & Silver

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company will soon commence drill testing the historic heap leach ("HL") pads at the Company's Santa Fe Gold Mine Project, located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. Full... Keep Reading...

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