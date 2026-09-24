Kalo Gold's Wainikoro Corridor Extends 4.3 Kilometres and Remains Open, with Gold Results to 8.78 g/t Au Along its Length, Vatu Aurum, Fiji

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSX-V:KALO)(OTCID:KLGDF)(FSE:9M51) ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on geological mapping, trenching, field-based gold screening and resistivity interpretation at the Wainikoro target area of its 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project in Fiji.
Gradient array induced polarization (IP) resistivity data define a principal resistivity corridor extending approximately 4.3 kilometres at Wainikoro, with gold results recorded along its length. The corridor remains open along strike. Preliminary interpretation has identified three predominantly north-south resistivity corridors, and elevated gold screening responses occur preferentially along the margins of resistivity highs and lows - both within the principal corridor and in a separate corridor approximately 2.5 kilometres to the west-northwest.
Trenching across one of the eastern corridors exposed hydrothermally altered breccia corresponding broadly with a resistivity-high domain. Elevated gold responses occur within the breccia and near its contacts with andesitic wall rock and monomictic andesite breccia.
These results support continued evaluation of silicified hydrothermal breccias, resistivity margins and associated structural zones as priority exploration targets.
Highlights
- A principal IP resistivity corridor extending approximately 4.3 kilometres has been interpreted at Wainikoro and remains open along strike, with gold results recorded along its length, including the New Vein Cluster, where rock samples returned up to 7.83 g/t gold and 108 g/t silver.
- Gold screening responses occur along north-south resistivity transitions both within the principal corridor and in a separate corridor approximately 2.5 kilometres to the west-northwest.
- The western area returned individual responses of up to 2,744 detectORE Units ("dU"; ~2.74 g/t Au estimated).
- The eastern area returned up to 8.78 g/t Au by certified fire assay, with field screening of the same sample returning 3,397 dU, with several additional results exceeding 1,000 dU (~1 g/t Au est.).
- Hydrothermally altered breccia exposed by trenching broadly corresponds with an eastern resistivity high.
- Planned CSAMT surveying will test the width, orientation and depth continuity of the interpreted corridors.
CEO Commentary
Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., President and CEO of Kalo Gold, commented:
"The IP survey has given us a 4.3-kilometre resistivity corridor at Wainikoro with gold results along its length, including the New Vein Cluster at up to 7.83 g/t gold and 108 g/t silver. The gold responses occur preferentially along the margins of the resistivity highs, and trench TR26-025 has exposed hydrothermal breccia on one of those highs, with the better gold responses at its margins and contacts. That gives us a targeting criterion we can test across all three corridors, and the CSAMT survey is designed to test how these structures continue at depth."
Resistivity and Trench Interpretation
In the western area, field screening returned gold responses of up to 2,744 dU (~2.74 g/t Au est.) near the margins of north-south resistivity features (Figure 1).
Approximately 2.5 kilometres to the east, a second area returned up to 8.78 g/t gold by certified fire assay, with field screening of the same sample returning 3,397 dU. Several results exceeding 1,000 dU (~1 g/t Au est.) form a broader cluster around narrow resistivity transitions and changes in the geometry of the geophysical response. This result is from previously reported sample KRN-LR26-027A, a chalcedonic quartz vein float sample; sample KRN-PS26-064B, a chalcedonic-banded epithermal quartz vein in silicified bedded tuff, returned 4.78 g/t gold by certified fire assay (2,728 dU). Both samples were reported in the Company's news release dated 21 July 2026. The area also includes the New Vein Cluster, where rock samples returned up to 7.83 g/t gold and 108 g/t silver (news release dated 8 September 2026). Farther south, surface samples near drill hole VA26-DH18 returned up to 1,920 dU (~1.92 g/t Au est.; news release dated 30 June 2026). Grab, float and rock chip samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the property.
Mapping of trench TR26-025 within the eastern area identified hydrothermally altered breccia, monomictic andesite breccia and andesitic wall rock. The hydrothermal breccia broadly corresponds with a resistivity-high domain, potentially reflecting silicification or quartz-rich cement.
Gold responses are not uniform throughout the breccia. Several occur near lithological and geophysical margins, suggesting that contacts, secondary fractures and changes in permeability may have influenced mineralization.
The Company is therefore evaluating a model in which north-south structures localized brecciation, silicification and hydrothermal fluid flow. Priority targets include the margins, bends, terminations and intersections of the resistivity corridors rather than solely their resistive centres.
The relationship is currently qualitative, and not every resistivity feature is interpreted as mineralized. Resistivity contrasts may also reflect lithology, weathering, groundwater, clay content or survey effects.
Figure 1 shows the interpreted resistivity corridors in relation to the Nubu Graben Fault, the West-East Transfer Zone (WETZ) and surface gold results. The "4.3 km anomaly" labelled on Figure 1 marks the principal interpreted IP resistivity corridor, which remains open along strike.
Next Steps
CSAMT surveying is scheduled to commence in late September 2026 and continue into October 2026, with lines planned perpendicular to the north-south resistivity trends. The survey will test whether the features continue at depth and identify potential branching, widening or crosscutting structures.
Gradient array IP surveying by Fender Geophysics Pty Ltd has been completed on seven of the eight survey blocks at Wainikoro, with the remaining block in progress. Survey timing remains subject to weather, ground access, and crew and equipment scheduling.
Supporting work will include additional trenching, continuous channel sampling, structural mapping, alteration-mineralogy studies and certified laboratory analysis. Results will be integrated with existing geological, geochemical, IP, gravity, magnetic and radiometric data to refine targets for future drilling.
Figure 1. Wainikoro - interpreted resistivity corridors (hatched), including the 4.3 km principal IP resistivity corridor, and surface grab-sample gold results (detectORE™ dU), with the Nubu Graben Fault, the West-East Transfer Zone (WETZ) and the New Vein Cluster fire assay results
Technical Notes on detectORE™ Gold Screening Results
This news release references gold values reported in detectORE™ Units ("dU"), a semi-quantitative field screening measure that is not a direct measure of total gold content and is not equivalent to certified Fire Assay results. Full technical notes on the detectORE™ system, including its method, validation and limitations, are set out in the Company's news release dated 24 February 2026. Approximate gold grades shown alongside dU values (~1,000 dU ≈ ~1 g/t Au) are for contextual reference only and must not be relied upon for grade estimation.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., CEO and Principal Geoscientist of SGDS-Hive, Technical Director of the Vatu Aurum Project, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits (2023-2026) and direct supervision of the exploration program.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
No new certified assay results are reported in this news release. Rock, float, traverse and trench samples were collected under qualified geological supervision following industry-standard protocols. detectORE™ screening data is QA/QC-managed through Portable PPB's pLIMS system (calibration verification, reference materials, blanks and duplicates).
The certified gold and silver results referred to in this news release were previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated 21 July 2026 and 8 September 2026. Gold assays were determined by ALS Limited (Australia) using method Au-AA25 (30 g Fire Assay, AAS Finish). Silver and multi-element results were determined by ALS Limited (Australia) using method ME-MS61 four acid digest with ICP-MS instruments on a 0.25 g sample; samples returning silver above the upper detection limit of 100 g/t were re-analysed using ore-grade method Ag-OG62 by four acid digest and ICP-AES. ALS is accredited by NATA to ISO/IEC 17025 and is independent of the Company and the Qualified Person.
About Kalo Gold Corp.
Kalo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company advancing the 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project (Special Prospecting Licences 1511 and 1464), a 367 km² land package on Vanua Levu, Fiji, located in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting. The Company's work is focused on a northeast-trending corridor of low-sulphidation epithermal gold targets. Exploration across the corridor - including at the flagship Aurum Prime area and Wainikoro - has defined multiple structurally controlled gold targets supported by drilling, trenching, soil geochemistry, structural mapping and airborne geophysics. The Company is systematically advancing high-confidence targets toward potential discovery.
Kalo Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (KALO), the OTCID Market (KLGDF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9M51).
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.
Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Ma, CPA, CA
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director
For further information: info@kalogoldcorp.com | www.kalogoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "interpret", "plan", "potential", "continue", "target", "prospective", "scheduled", "conceptual", and similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: (i) the interpretation of a principal IP resistivity corridor extending approximately 4.3 kilometres at Wainikoro that remains open along strike, and that predominantly north-south resistivity corridors at Wainikoro are associated with gold mineralization, and that elevated gold screening responses occur preferentially along the margins of resistivity highs and lows; (ii) the interpretation that the hydrothermally altered breccia exposed by trenching corresponds with a resistivity-high domain and may reflect silicification or quartz-rich cement; (iii) the model under evaluation in which north-south structures localized brecciation, silicification and hydrothermal fluid flow, and in which contacts, secondary fractures and changes in permeability influenced mineralization; (iv) the identification of the margins, bends, terminations and intersections of the resistivity corridors as priority targets; (v) the timing, scope and results of the CSAMT survey and the completion of the gradient array IP survey, including whether the CSAMT survey determines that the resistivity features continue at depth or identifies branching, widening or crosscutting structures; (vi) the timing, scope and results of planned trenching, continuous channel sampling, structural mapping, alteration-mineralogy studies and certified laboratory analysis, and the reporting of certified laboratory results; (vii) the integration of geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets to refine targets for future drilling; and (viii) the Company's ability to secure the financing, permits, tenure and regulatory approvals required to advance exploration on the Vatu Aurum Project.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that the Company considers reasonable but which may prove to be inaccurate, including: that the Company will be able to fund and execute the planned exploration programs; that Fender Geophysics Pty Ltd will complete the ground geophysical surveys substantially in accordance with the schedule described in this news release; that survey crews, survey managers and equipment will be available when scheduled; that landowner consents and ground access will continue to be granted across the survey areas; that weather and field conditions will permit continued surveying and trenching; that detectORE™ screening results are sufficiently indicative of the distribution of gold for exploration screening purposes; that permits, tenure, and licences will remain in good standing; that there will be no adverse change in the political, regulatory, or operational environment in Fiji, including potential fuel shortages; and that commodity prices and capital markets conditions will support continued exploration.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: exploration risk generally, and the risk that exploration does not result in a discovery - no mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated on the Vatu Aurum Project, and the targets described in this news release are conceptual in nature; the risk that detectORE™ screening values expressed in dU are not equivalent to certified laboratory assays and may materially overstate or understate the gold content of a sample, including owing to coarse-gold effects, sulphide-hosted gold or the presence of mercury; the risk that grab, float and rock chip samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the property; the risk that resistivity contrasts reflect lithology, weathering, groundwater, clay content or survey effects rather than mineralization, and that the relationship between gold responses and resistivity described in this news release, which is currently qualitative, is not confirmed by further work; the risk that the ground geophysical surveys may not resolve the subsurface geometry of the interpreted corridors, and that surveys may be delayed, curtailed or re-scoped as a result of weather, ground access, landowner consents, or crew and equipment availability; the risk that geological, geochemical, geophysical and structural interpretations may change materially as additional data become available; permit, tenure, and title risk; risks of operating in Fiji, including fuel supply, logistics, and currency risk; dependence on key personnel; environmental, health, and safety risk; financing and dilution risk; and commodity price volatility.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are directed to the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.
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