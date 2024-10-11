Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Systematic Aircore Drill Testing of High Potential Gold Targets Underway at Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) (‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’) has commenced aircore drilling at two new exploration target areas within the Pinjin Gold Project on 9 October 2024 (Figure 1).

Figure 1 – New drill areas (pink labels) that are the focus of the new drill program at Pinjin. Projection: MGA 94 Zone 51.

Testing Two New Gold Target Areas

The aircore drill program currently underway focuses on two new exploration target areas at Kirgella West and Kirgella East (Figure 1). The target areas are both located near to the Kirgella Gift and Providence deposits where the Company recently defined a JORC (2012) Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.34 Mt at 1.0 g/t Au for 76,400 oz (ASX: KAL 25 July 2024). Both target areas show promising structural and geological complexity that has potential to host gold mineralisation. These targets have not been previously drill-tested and so are undergoing first-pass, widely spaced drilling in this program.

The initial program is scheduled to run for two weeks, drilling up to 4,500 m across key target areas in priority order.

KalGold Targets Untapped Potential in Southern LTZ

This marks KalGold’s first systematic assessment of the gold potential of the greater Pinjin Project area. For the first time, we are moving beyond historic efforts at Kirgella Gift and Providence, and the Wessex prospect adjacent to the Anglo Saxon gold mine.

KalGold believes the southern part of the Laverton Tectonic Zone (LTZ) holds significant potential, comparable to its northern end, which hosts major gold deposits like Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith, Wallaby and the Laverton Goldfield (Figure 2). The southern LTZ, remains underexplored due to poor surface exposure and limited historic exploration efforts. However, recent discoveries like Rebecca in the LTZ and Breaker/Lake Roe in the adjacent Celia Tectonic Zone show the area’s potential. KalGold aims to make similar discoveries on its LTZ tenure.

Figure 2 – KalGold’s Pinjin Gold Project within the Laverton Tectonic Zone, showing current targets, work programs and other major deposits of the region. 50km grid. Projection: MGA 94 Zone 51.

KalGold believes that drilling is the only effective way to test the LTZ on our Pinjin Gold Project, given transported cover over much of the area. Typically this approach results in several misses, but it also has the potential for significant discoveries. By applying a scientifically rigorous approach, KalGold is increasing its chances of success, focusing on key target areas that display geological, geophysical and geochemical hallmarks of gold mineralisation.

Progress will be driven by results, as well as logistics. Currently, KalGold is working to secure a new heritage survey over the area, with a focus on E28/3134. Heritage clearance of the unexplored eastern areas is important for on-ground investigation where the high-grade metamorphic rocks of the Rebecca sequence are interpreted to be juxtaposed by the LTZ against the host sequence of the Pinjin Goldfield. Additionally, known palaeochannel distributions are considered, allowing for initial exploration of shallow targets before potentially pursuing targets at depth as the palaeochannels can be over 100m deep.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx:kalGold Investing
The Conversation (0)

Notice of Release of Barrick's Third Quarter 2024 Results

Barrick (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London, UK, at 11:00 EST 16:00 UTC, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2024 on October 16, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Artemis Resources

Titan Delivers Further High-Grade Rock Chip Results Surface Sampling Assays Exceed 55% Gold, 1,000 g/t Silver Emergence of Broad Mineralised Area over Titan Prospect

Artemis Resources Limited (‘Artemis’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX/AIM: ARV) is pleased to announce ground reconnaissance at the Titan prospect in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia continues to deliver high grade gold and silver from assays, highlighting the emergence of a broad mineralised area over the prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that an announcement lodged with ASX at 9:18am AEDT on 8 October 2024 included statements relating to antimony production targets that are non- compliant under listing rules 5.16, 5.17, and 5.19, and included forecast financial information derived from a production target.

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources

Geophysical Data and Field Reconnaissance Greatly Enhance Exploration Potential at Cerro Chacon

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the completion of ground magnetic and induced polarisation (IP)/resistivity surveys over the La Javiela prospect on its Cerro Chacon project in the Chubut Province of Argentina (Figure 1). The surveys interpretation was undertaken by Southern Geoscience in Perth, Western Australia and has identified five additional high priority targets.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Proposes to Acquire Critical Minerals Project Portfolio

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire a private explorer, Queensland Strategic Metals Pty Ltd (QSM) (the Acquisition).

Keep reading...Show less
Warren Buffett's face superimposed onto an image of a pile of gold bars.

3 Things Warren Buffett Has Said About Gold (Updated 2024)

Warren Buffett has a formidable reputation as an investor — with a current net worth of nearly US$134 billion, he’s among the world’s richest people and a business role model for many.

Buffett, who runs Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), is also well known for being uninterested in gold. For those wondering if he invests in gold, Buffet has made his stance on the yellow metal abundantly clear over the years, and it’s not positive — put simply, he doesn’t think gold fits in with his strategy of value investing, which involves picking stocks trading for less than they are worth.

Given Buffett’s aversion to gold, market watchers were understandably surprised when Berkshire Hathaway invested in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) in Q2 2020, paying around US$560 million for about 21 million shares of the major gold miner.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Anax Completes $2.54M Strategic Placement

Results of General Meeting

Additional Funding Secured to Support Order Outlook

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

Related News

Copper Investing

Anax Completes $2.54M Strategic Placement

rare earth investing

Results of General Meeting

Uranium Investing

Justin Huhn: Uranium Summer Slump Paves Way for Fall Price Growth

Oil and Gas Investing

ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

Critical Metals Investing

Stillwater, USSM Sign MOU to Accelerate US Critical Minerals Supply Chain

uranium investing

EnCore Energy and Boss Energy Launch Alta Mesa Uranium Plant

×