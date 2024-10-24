JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)
JZR Gold Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ JZR ”) ( TSX-V: JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) of units (each, a “ Unit ”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Pursuant to the Offering, which was announced on September 27, 2024, the Company has issued 6,494,167 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $974,125. The Company also wishes to announce that, due to investor interest, the Offering was increased from $750,000 to $975,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “ Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional Share (each, a “ Warrant Share ”) at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.
The Company paid cash finder’s fees of $16,749 and issued 111,660 non-transferable warrants (the “ Finder’s Warrants ”) to certain registered persons who acted as finders in connection with the Offering. Other than being non-transferable, the Finder’s Warrants have the same terms as the Warrants.
The Units, Shares, Warrants, Warrants Shares, Finder’s Warrants and any Shares issuable upon due exercise of the Finder’s Warrants are collectively referred to as the “Securities”. The Securities are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to: (i) fund operations of the fully constructed 800 tonne-per-day gravimetric mill, as well as future exploration work on the Vila Nova Gold project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the “ Vila Nova Project ”), (ii) to pay certain liabilities owed to arm’s length parties and (iii) for general working capital purposes. The Company may fund operations on the Vila Nova Gold project by advancing funds, by way of one or more loans to ECO Mining Oil & Gas Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (“ ECO ”), as operator of the Vila Nova Project. The Company possesses a 50% net profit interest from all net profit generated from the Vila Nova Project.
One insider of the Company subscribed for a total of 270,000 Units under the Offering, which is a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101 ”). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of any related party participation in the Offering, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the details of the Offering, including the anticipated use of the net proceeds. Forward- looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) in Brazil is an important part of the country’s economy and culture. Dating as far back as the 17th century, the ASM sector provides livelihood for more than 450,000 traditional ASM miners and their communities.A significant portion of the ASM sector in Brazil is gold mining, and one exploration company poised to benefit from artisanal gold stockpiles in the country is JZR Gold (TSXV: JZR.V). The company has completed the assembly of a bulk sampling facility at its Vila Nova Gold project and is now advancing toward near-term cash flow.
Vila Nova Gold is the company’s flagship project located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. JZR Gold acquired the Vila Nova Gold project in January 2021 and all of Coltan Gold Minerals’ interest in and to a joint venture royalty agreement between Eco Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and Coltan Gold Minerals.In June 2021, JZR Gold reported significant gold results from sampling waste dumps and tailings at the Vila Nova Gold project. The geological report concluded the project contains gold estimates as high as 9 million tonnes with grades averaging 2.7 g/t. The total estimated gold content on the Vila Nova Gold project is a valuable 700,000 ounces in the 111.7-hectare area that was sampled. This flagship asset has significant upside potential based on tailings expansion and ongoing hard rock drilling.
In Canada, JZR Gold also owns interests in the Teddy Glacier property and the Spider mine in British Columbia.
The company is in a strong position to produce profitable gold in the future. In April 2022, through contractor Brastorno Tecnologia em Equipamentos Para Mineracao, JZR Gold completed the assembly of its Gravimetric plant, a bulk sampling facility at the Vila Nova Gold project. The company has since commenced the operation of the 800-tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill. The company is fully permitted to bulk sample up to 600,000 tonnes per year in Brazil.
JZR entered into a joint venture royalty agreement (JVRA) with ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (ECO) on July 6, 2020, for its Vila Nova gold project. JZR has satisfied all its responsibilities under the JVRA and has acquired a 50 percent net profit interest from all net profit generated from the project. ECO is entitled to 85 percent of the total sale value of all gold derived from the tailings piles, dams, pond basins and waste reservoir on the property.
JZR Gold values transparency and adherence to local laws and has ensured that all work conducted on the Vila Nova Gold project is conducted with sensitivity to the environment and within ESG parameters.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 27, 2024 TheNewswire JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months after the closing of the Offering.
The Units will be offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions set out under applicable securities laws and instruments, including National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions. The Offering will also be made available to existing shareholders of the Company who, as of the close of business on September 24, 2024, held common shares (and who continue to hold such common shares as of the closing date), pursuant to the existing shareholder exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-534 Exemption From Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders (the " Existing Securityholder Exemption ") . The Existing Securityholder Exemption limits a shareholder to a maximum investment of CAD$15,000 in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. If the Company receives subscriptions from investors relying on the Existing Shareholder Exemption which exceeds the maximum amount of the Offering, the Company intends to adjust the subscriptions received on a pro-rata basis.
Certain Insiders (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ")) of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by Insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.
The Offering may close in one or more tranches, as subscriptions are received. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering, which is expected to occur on or about October 4, 2024, will be subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval by the Exchange.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to prepare and commence operation of the gravimetric processing mill that was constructed on the Vila Nova gold project located in the state of Amapa, Brazil, and for general working capital purposes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the details of the Offering, including the anticipated use of the net proceeds. Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 10, 2024 TheNewswire JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) is pleased to announce that further to news releases dated June 21, 2024, July 22, 2024, and August 16, 2024, that it has closed the second and final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures "). The Company requested and received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to increase the Offering to up to CAD$2 million. The principal sum of Debentures issued in the second tranche totals $480,000, for total gross proceeds from the Offering of $1,980,000.
The Debentures will mature on the date that is one (1) year from the date of issuance (the " Maturity Date ") and shall bear simple interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable on the Maturity Date. The principal sum of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, and any interest may be converted into units (the " Units ") of the Company at a conversion price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (a " Conversion Share ") and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date that the Warrants are issued.
The Debentures, Units, Conversion Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shars are collectively referred to herein as the " Securities ". In connection with the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $14,700 and issued 73,500 non-transferable broker warrants being 6% of the gross proceeds raised from persons introduced by the finder. The broker warrants have an exercise price of $0.20 with an expiry date of three (3) years from the date of issuance. Other than the exercise price and expiry date, the Finders' Warrants shall otherwise be on the same terms as the Warrants.
All Debentures issued pursuant to the Offering, including any securities into which they may be exercised or converted, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance thereof. The Offering is subject to final acceptance by the Exchange.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to: (i) fund operations of the fully constructed 800 tonne-per-day gravimetric mill, as well as future exploration work on the Vila Nova Gold project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the " Vila Nova Project "), (ii) to pay certain liabilities owed to arm's length parties and (iii) for general working capital purposes. The Company may fund operations on the Vila Nova Gold project by advancing fu nds, by way of one or more loans, to ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (" ECO "), as operator of the Vila Nova Project. The Company possesses a 50% net profit interest from all net profit generated from the Vila Nova Project.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to respect to the details of the Offering, including the proposed size, timing and the anticipated use of net proceeds, the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering, the potential loan of funds to ECO and the expected operation of the gravimetric mill on the Vila Nova property. Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
August 16, 2024 TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) announces that it has requested and has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to extend the deadline to complete its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000, which was subsequently increased to $1,700,000. On July 22, 2024, the Company announced that it had closed a first tranche of the Offering and issued Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $1,500,000. The Offering was announced on June 21, 2024, and the initial deadline to complete the Offering was August 5, 2024. Pursuant to the extension granted by the Exchange, the deadline to close the Offering is September 5, 2024.
The Debentures will mature on the date that is one (1) year from the date of issuance (the " Maturity Date ") and shall bear simple interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable on the Maturity Date. The principal sum of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, and any interest may be converted into units (the " Units ") of the Company at a conversion price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (a " Conversion Share ") and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date that the Warrants are issued.
The Debentures, Units, Conversion Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shars are collectively referred to herein as the " Securities ". No finder's fees were paid in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering.
All Debentures issued pursuant to the Offering, including any securities into which they may be exercised or converted, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance thereof. The Offering is subject to final acceptance by the Exchange.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to: (i) fund operations of the fully constructed 800 tonne-per-day gravimetric mill, as well as future exploration work on the Vila Nova Gold project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the " Vila Nova Project "), (ii) to pay certain liabilities owed to arm's length parties and (iii) for general working capital purposes. The Company may fund operations on the Vila Nova Gold project by advancing fu nds, by way of one or more loans, to ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (" ECO "), as operator of the Vila Nova Project. Net proceeds will also be used for general working capital purposes. The Company possesses a 50% net profit interest from all net profit generated from the Vila Nova Project.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to respect to the details of the Offering, including the proposed size, timing and the anticipated use of net proceeds, the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering, the potential loan of funds to ECO and the expected operation of the gravimetric mill on the Vila Nova property. Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of nine (9) months after the closing of the Offering
The Units will be offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions set out under applicable securities laws and instruments, including National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions. The Offering will also be made available to existing shareholders of the Company who, as of the close of business on December 15, 2023, held common shares (and who continue to hold such common shares as of the closing date), pursuant to the existing shareholder exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-534 Exemption From Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders (the " Existing Securityholder Exemption ") . The Existing Securityholder Exemption limits a shareholder to a maximum investment of CAD$15,000 in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. If the Company receives subscriptions from investors relying on the Existing Shareholder Exemption which exceeds the maximum amount of the Offering, the Company intends to adjust the subscriptions received on a pro-rata basis.
Certain Insiders (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ")) of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by Insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.
The Offering may close in one or more tranches, as subscriptions are received. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering, which is expected to occur on or about December 22, 2023, will be subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval by the Exchange.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to prepare and commence operation of the gravimetric processing mill that was constructed on the Vila Nova gold project located in the state of Amapa, Brazil, and for general working capital purposes.
The Company is also pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual and Special General Meeting (" AGM ") of shareholders held on Friday, December 8th, 2023. Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company (the " Circular "), namely:
Fixing the number of directors at three (3)
Electing all of management's nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company.
Appointing Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.
Approving the adoption of new Articles for the Company
Approving the inclusion of certain Advance Notice Provisions in the Articles
Approving and reconfirming the Equity Incentive Plan for the Company.
A total o f 11,040,818 c ommon shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 25.94% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes all statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the details of the Offering, including the proposed size, timing and the expected use of proceeds and the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering. Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: the Company may not complete the Offering; the Offering may not be approved by the TSX Venture Exchange; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Graham Carter to the board of directors. Mr. Carter has also been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (" COO ") of the Company
Graham Carter has over 20 years of progressive technical and management experience in the oil and gas industry. Throughout his career he has worked in various roles including Business Development, Joint Venture, project management and progressively senior management positions with major oil and gas companies in Calgary, Alberta. With a background in engineering (P. Eng, University of Calgary), Graham has extensive experience in project planning, client/customer relationships and project management, managing small to large projects ($50,000,000).
"JZR's board and management are very pleased to welcome Graham Carter to the Company's board of directors and as Chief Operating Officer. His expertise in project management, administration and communications will be a great addition to our team and our projects and we look forward to working with him", commented Robert Klenk, Chief Executive Officer of JZR.
Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has agreed to subscribe for 33,869,939 units ("Units") of ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$1.63 per Unit for total consideration of US$40,000,000 (approximately C$55,208,000 ). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of ATEX (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of ATEX (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$2.50 for a period of five years following the closing date of the private placement, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances. Closing is expected to occur on or about October 30, 2024 and is subject to certain conditions.
The investment in ATEX is consistent with Agnico Eagle's historical practice of strategic equity investments in projects with high geological potential. It provides Agnico Eagle with exposure to an early stage, copper-gold exploration project in Chile , an established mining jurisdiction. The Company continues to focus on its portfolio of high-quality internal growth projects, and complements its pipeline of projects with a strategy of acquiring strategic toehold positions in prospective opportunities.
Agnico Eagle does not currently own any Common Shares or Warrants. On closing of the private placement, and after giving effect to two other share issuance transactions to be completed by ATEX concurrently with the private placement, Agnico Eagle will own 33,869,939 Common Shares and 16,934,969 Warrants, representing approximately 13.21% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 18.59% of the Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants held by Agnico Eagle.
On the closing of the private placement, Agnico Eagle and ATEX will enter into an investor rights agreement, pursuant to which Agnico Eagle will be granted certain rights, provided Agnico Eagle maintains certain ownership thresholds in ATEX, including: (a) the right to participate in equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances in order to maintain its pro rata ownership in ATEX at the time of such financing or acquire up to a 19.99% ownership interest, on a partially-diluted basis, in ATEX; and (b) the right (which Agnico Eagle has no present intention of exercising) to nominate one person (and in the case of an increase in the size of the board of directors of ATEX to ten or more directors, two persons) to the board of directors of ATEX.
Agnico Eagle is acquiring the Common Shares and Warrants for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of ATEX or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, Warrants or other securities of ATEX that it owns at such time.
An early warning report will be filed by Agnico Eagle in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
c/o Investor Relations
145 King Street East , Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7
Telephone: 416-947-1212
Email: investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com
Agnico Eagle's head office is located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7. ATEX's head office is located at 50 Richmond Street East, Toronto , Ontario M5C 1N7.
About Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 25, 2024 . Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected closing date of the Transaction, Agnico Eagle's ownership interest in ATEX upon closing of the private placement, Agnico Eagle's acquisition or disposition of securities of ATEX in the future and the terms of the investor rights agreement.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-investment-in-atex-resources-inc-302286914.html
SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/25/c9313.html
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has applied for an exploration permit over the historic Endeavour Antimony mine, located in Marlborough, 120kms east of Sams Creek.
Highlights
Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:
“We are quite thrilled to have applied for the exploration permit over the historic Endeavour Antimony mine. Our geological team has been scouting for Antimony projects to build scale to our existing Antimony / Gold projects and a successful application would be a welcome addition to the portfolio. Antimony is one of the few elements classified as a 'critical' or 'strategic' mineral by countries including the United States, China, Australia, Russia, the European Union, and more recently New Zealand, underscoring its special geopolitical value. The price of Antimony currently trading at US$25,000/t, supply forecast to drop due to lower grade / old mines coming to an end and the recent decision by China to stop exporting Antimony to other countries, all point to a very positive environment for Siren to explore and grow the Antimony and Gold business in New Zealand”.
Queen Charlotte Exploration Permit Application
Sams Creek Gold Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Siren, has applied for the Queen Charlotte exploration permit that contains the historic Endeavour antimony mine (Figure 1). In 1873 mineralisation containing 60% antimony was discovered in a landslide near the saddle between Endeavour Inlet and Port Gore within a line of mineralisation running from Titirangi Bay through the Endeavour Inlet to Resolution Bay. This mine was the largest antimony mine in New Zealand, producing over 3,000t of stibnite (antimony) ore that was direct shipped to England between 1870 and 1890 (Figures 1 and 2). The high-grade ore was sorted by hand and exported untreated, while the lower grade ore was for a period treated at a smelter adjacent to the mine (MacDonnell 1993).
The historic workings penetrated less than 100m deep into a mineralised system that is 1-2kms long and has a surface exposure extending more than 400m vertically. In addition to the antimony, this mineralised system contains significant gold, but it was not recovered.
Figure 1. Antimony Mine, Endeavour Inlet. Nelson Provincial Museum, Tyree Studio Collection: 181917.
Figure 2. Stibnite Sheds, Endeavour Inlet. Nelson Provincial Museum, Tyree Studio Collection: 179109.
Detailed records and mapping of the Endeavour Inlet mineralised system are very sparse and fragmented. A comprehensive overview of this mineralised system was largely developed by geologist Franco Pirajno (Pirajno 1979) and is the basis for the current understanding of the system. He proposed that there may be three parallel major shear zones that strike NNW-SSE, one of which passes through the Endeavour Inlet mineralised zone (Figure 3).
The known part of the Endeavour mineralised zone is about 1,200m long (Figure 4). The Endeavor mineralisation may connect with the East Endeavour Inlet and the Resolution Bay mineralisation along strike to the SE which would increase the strike length to 5-6kms (Figure 3). The known vertical extent of the Endeavour mine exceeds 400m, but the total vertical extent could be significantly greater (Figure 5).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) and Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS) (Poseidon) have entered into a scheme implementation deed (Scheme Implementation Deed) pursuant to which they have agreed to a merger to be conducted by way of Schemes of Arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), whereby Horizon will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Poseidon (Poseidon Shares) and 100% of the unlisted Poseidon options under the code POSAAB, subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.
In addition, Horizon has received firm commitments for a placement to raise $14 million to support the expanded business.
HIGHLIGHTS
Logical consolidation of complementary assets in the Western Australian Goldfields
Substantial resource base and regional tenure
Aligned strategy of using Poseidon’s Black Swan infrastructure to fast-track gold production
Shared focus and ambition to become the next mid-tier gold producer
Strategically positioned and permitted infrastructure
Potential for re-rating based on enhanced scale and market relevance
OVERVIEW
Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme Implementation Deed:
The exchange ratio under the Share Scheme was based on a 40% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $0.0042 per Poseidon share for the period up to 22 October 2024 that is $0.006. Based on the last trading price of Poseidon shares as at 22 October 2024, which was $0.006 and represents a 0% premium to the last traded price.
Following implementation of the Schemes, Horizon shareholders will own 69.8% of the Combined Group (defined below) while Poseidon shareholders will own the remaining 30.2%.
The Schemes are unanimously recommended by the POS Independent Board.6 Each member of the POS Independent Board intends to vote all Poseidon Shares they control in favour of the Share Scheme and all Poseidon Options they control in favour of the Option Scheme, subject to no Superior Proposal7 emerging and the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Schemes are in the best interests of Poseidon shareholders and holders of Poseidon Options, respectively.
Under the proposed transaction the combined group will have a global JORC Mineral Resource of ~1.8Moz of gold and ~422.7kt of nickel, as well as 1,309km2 of attractive exploration tenure and two strategically located processing facilities in Black Swan and Lake Johnston.
The Black Swan processing plant has a 2.2Mtpa nickel sulphide concentrator and associated infrastructure and is ideally located as a central processing hub for Horizon’s gold projects as well as for regional toll treatment opportunities. The Black Swan concentrator will also unlock value for Horizon’s high-grade Nimbus silver, zinc and gold project which contains 20.2Moz of silver, 78koz gold and 104kt of zinc.
The proposed transaction brings together complementary assets. A Feasibility Study on the refurbishment and conversion of the Black Swan processing plant to gold production from Horizon’s large baseload and satellite gold deposits will be undertaken. The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025 with first gold production from Black Swan currently targeted for mid-2026.
The conversion of the Black Swan processing plant for gold processing would utilise the existing crushing and grinding circuit and likely involve the addition of a carbon in leach (CIL) circuit, elution plant and gold room. The Black Swan plant is currently on care and maintenance and will require some refurbishment. Horizon’s Feasibility Study will provide an up-to-date estimate of the cost of completing this work.
The combined group of Horizon and Poseidon (the Combined Group) will be pursuing its growth strategy from a position of greater market scale, underpinned by an estimated pro-forma cash and listed investments balance of ~$19 million (inclusive of the Placement) and lower consolidated cost base. Following implementation of the Schemes, Poseidon will be delisted from the ASX and become a subsidiary of Horizon, and the Combined Group will continue to trade as Horizon Minerals Ltd under the ticker ASX: HRZ.
Completion of the Schemes is targeted for late January / early February 2025. The Schemes remain subject to various customary closing conditions, including the approval of Poseidon shareholders, holders of Poseidon Options, and the Court, which are summarised below.
Commenting on the proposed merger, Horizon Managing Director Mr Grant Haywood said:
“We believe this proposed merger represents a unique opportunity to unlock the value of our significant gold resource in the WA Goldfields and leverage strategically located processing infrastructure.
This really is a logical consolidation of complementary assets, delivering a near term and cost- effective processing pathway and creates greater potential for both sets of shareholders to create value from the cashflow generation potential of a long project pipeline and wholly owned processing infrastructure.
Outside gold, the merged nickel and silver assets enhances the respective asset values of both parties and retains full exposure for the combined shareholder group to crystalise value in any future sustained price upturn for these commodities.”
Poseidon Nickel CEO Mr Brendan Shalders commented:
“The Schemes announced today are a pivotal step towards establishing a significant gold business and provides Poseidon shareholders and holders of Poseidon Options with an exciting opportunity to become part of an emerging gold producer at a time when the gold price is at all-time highs.
“There is strong alignment between Poseidon’s strategy and that of Horizon, which is one of the core pillars underpinning this regional consolidation. Together we have greater capability to deliver on longer term cashflow generation from cornerstone operations fitting for an emerging mid-tier gold producer.”
Click here for the Horizon & Poseidon Merger Presentation
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
About Horizon Minerals Limited:
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.
Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.
Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.
Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited
Contact:
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au
Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au
In a conversation with the Investing News Network, Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, weighed in on the outlook for gold, touching on a key shift that's occurred in the sector.
"We are in a different market now — and this market now is not being driven by futures, it's being driven by metal," he said, explaining that this new dynamic is giving gold's gains more durability.
While that doesn't mean there can't be corrections, he sees a tension in the industry that's drawing gold higher.
Weiner also discussed silver's path forward, noting that unlike gold it doesn't have central bank demand in its corner.
He described silver as the working man's monetary metal, saying it's tough for it to take off when many members of the working class are still struggling with persistent inflation and other economic issues.
Silver could benefit if the working class starts faring better, but there are other ways it could move too.
"The capital-owning class tends to own gold, (but) if they decide owning silver is a relative bargain — the other cliche is that silver is a much smaller market. It wouldn't take nearly as much buying of silver to really make the price go bonkers," he said. For now it's too soon to tell — Weiner also noted that past price moves don't guarantee future performance.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold and silver. Weiner also shares his perspective on current hot-button issues like the US election and the latest American bank failure.
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) denies the allegations made by the Malian Ministry of Mines and the Finance Ministry that it had not honored its commitments made under an agreement designed to achieve a more equitable distribution of mineral resource exploitation to the benefit of all stakeholders.
As announced by Barrick on September 30, the company and the government agreed on a negotiation framework to achieve a global resolution of their disputes. Since that date, Barrick has been actively engaged with the government in pursuit of such a settlement, the terms of which will be set out in a memorandum of agreement.
This memorandum of agreement is intended to settle outstanding differences and to establish the principles that would guide Barrick's partnership with the government in future, including an increase in the state's share of the economic benefits generated by the Loulo-Gounkoto complex.
In early October, Barrick made a payment to the government of FCFA 50 billion (US$85 million) in the context of the ongoing negotiations. Since then, it has consistently maintained its efforts to engage with the government. While Barrick does not accept any claims of wrongdoing, it has chosen to act in good faith as a long-standing partner of Mali, aiming to resolve outstanding disputes through this memorandum of agreement.
Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company's mutually beneficial relationship with successive Malian governments had endured for 30 years and occasional differences had always been amicably resolved. Barrick remains committed to finding a mutually acceptable solution to the current impasse in the interest of all stakeholders.
Barrick enquiries
Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "continue", "intended", "committed", "engage", "negotiate", "pursue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: the status of negotiations with the Government of Mali in respect of ongoing disputes regarding the Loulo-Gounkoto Complex and Barrick's commitment to reach a mutually acceptable solution; the potential to increase the Government of Mali's share in the economic benefits of Loulo-Gounkoto; and Loulo-Gounkoto's partnership with the Government of Mali.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Mali and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
