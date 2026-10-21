JPMorganChase Expands Support for Atlanta Small Businesses through Hiring, Coaching and a $10M Loan to Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs

- Plans to increase local business banker coverage by 11% and expand Coaching for Impact program to graduate more than 700 Atlanta-area entrepreneurs over the next five years.
- Provide a $10 million long-term, low-cost financing to Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) aimed at financing approximately 70 small business loans across Georgia, with at least $7.5 million deployed in Metro Atlanta.
At Chase for Business' Make Your Move Summit in Atlanta, JPMorganChase today announced significantly expanded efforts to support Atlanta small businesses, including hiring more local business bankers, growing its Coaching for Impact program and making a $10 million long-term, low-cost loan to ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, Inc. (ACE) to help qualifying, local small businesses obtain flexible financing.
This work is a part of the firm's American Dream Initiative, a multi-year effort aimed at scaling evidence-based, local solutions to help expand opportunities for communities, including a firmwide effort to power 10 million small businesses nationwide—up from seven million served today—over the next several years with expanded banker presence, access to the capital, coaching, tools, and practical policy support they need to thrive.
"Small business owners are getting healthier and more disciplined, but their growth and success are dependent on having a strong support team, including the right banker," said Stevie Baron, CEO of Chase for Business. "We want to match the grit and determination of Atlanta's entrepreneurs with proven, local resources that help them address barriers head-on, as well as connect them to capital, coaching and tools that help them grow and hire."
Powering small business growth through local hiring and coaching
As a part of the American Dream Initiative, JPMorganChase is growing its support for small businesses nationwide including increasing its business banker coverage in Atlanta by 11% over the next five years. Business bankers work directly with business owners, providing access to capital and valuable resources and connections that help small businesses start and scale with confidence.
Chase for Business plans to grow its team of Senior Business Consultants nationwide, including in Atlanta, to help expand the firm's Coaching for Impact program. Coaching for Impact provides small businesses with expanded access to complimentary one-on-one consulting, executive coaching and on-demand education tailored to their specific needs. More than 15,000 business owners and entrepreneurs around the U.S. have graduated from the program since its launch—including more than 450 from Atlanta. Over the next five years, the firm plans to graduate more than 700 Atlanta-based business owners and entrepreneurs through the program.
"Atlanta's economy is gaining strength and small businesses are at the epicenter of that growth," said Dan Russell, Market Manager for Atlanta at Chase for Business. "From coaching and advice to capital and connections, we're committed to helping Atlanta's small businesses start, grow, and create jobs in their communities."
Increasing access to capital through a $10M long-term, low-cost loan
To help increase access to capital for local entrepreneurs, JPMorganChase is announcing a $10 million long-term, low-cost loan to ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, a Georgia-based community development financial institution supporting small businesses, including in low-income and high-poverty urban and rural areas. This flexible loan is expected to help ACE finance approximately 70 small business loans across Georgia, with at least $7.5M to be deployed in Metro Atlanta. This financing will help more local small businesses access the flexible capital needed to start, grow, and hire.
"At ACE, we believe small businesses are among the most powerful drivers of economic mobility and community transformation," said Martina Edwards, president and CEO of ACE. "As the largest single investment of lending capital in our 26-year history, JPMorganChase's support will help us to reach more entrepreneurs with the affordable capital and support they need to grow, create jobs, strengthen families and revitalize communities across Georgia."
"Many small businesses are ready to grow but may not be at the right stage of their journey to access financing through traditional channels," said Michelle Egan, Head of Credit Solutions, Impact Finance, JPMorganChase. "By strengthening community lenders, we can help more business owners secure flexible capital, grow their businesses, and serve as economic engines in their communities."
The firm has previously provided $75,000 in philanthropic grant support to ACE to help strengthen its small business advisory services, Women's Business Center and other programs that connect entrepreneurs with the guidance and resources they need to grow.
These efforts are especially important in a region where small businesses play an outsized role in the local economy—supported by improving consumer and small business indicators. According to Chase data, Atlanta consumers have shown signs of strength with a pickup in discretionary spending, alongside income growth that has risen over the past year and now slightly outpaces the U.S.
Expanding on our efforts to grow Atlanta's economy
Serving Georgia for more than 100 years, JPMorganChase continues to help drive opportunity and growth by creating local jobs, supporting businesses, and helping families thrive. In Atlanta, the firm has more than 110 branches serving 1.4 million customers and 165,000 small businesses. Since 2021, the firm has provided more than $185 billion in credit and capital to Georgia businesses across industries.
Over the past five years, JPMorganChase has committed more than $9 million in philanthropic capital to help small businesses overcome barriers to growth—supporting more than 2,500 small businesses and helping create or retain over 1,500 jobs in Atlanta.
About the American Dream Initiative
JPMorganChase's American Dream Initiative is a multi-year effort to expand economic opportunity by scaling evidence-based solutions that help the economy work for more people. Through the Initiative, the firm will provide financing, facilitate capital, offer advice, training and tools, and advocate for policy solutions to help people start and grow small businesses, find affordable places to live, save and plan for their financial futures, get good jobs, access quality healthcare and strengthen local institutions. For more information on the American Dream Initiative, visit www.jpmorganchase.com/America .
About JPMorganChase
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021610918/en/
Ani Rodriguez, ani.rodriguez@jpmchase.com
Tori Simmons, tori.simmons@chase.com