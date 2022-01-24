Jourdan Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it is embarking on the next phase of diamond drilling on its flagship Vallée project. It is envisaged to drill 3600m or 18 holes of approximately 200m depth each. The aim is to significantly enlarge the known deposits in a northerly and easterly direction. View of Vallée lithium property with envisaged Phase II drilling The drill program is anticipated to be ...

JOR:CA