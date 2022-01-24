Lithium Investing News
Jourdan Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it is embarking on the next phase of diamond drilling on its flagship Vallée project. It is envisaged to drill 3600m or 18 holes of approximately 200m depth each. The aim is to significantly enlarge the known deposits in a northerly and easterly direction. View of Vallée lithium property with envisaged Phase II drilling The drill program is anticipated to be ...

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is embarking on the next phase of diamond drilling on its flagship Vallée project. It is envisaged to drill 3600m or 18 holes of approximately 200m depth each. The aim is to significantly enlarge the known deposits in a northerly and easterly direction.

View of Vallée lithium property with envisaged Phase II drilling
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c9b893e-e663-4ebd-a74d-89268b3fa70e

The drill program is anticipated to be conducted by Forage Hébert from Amos, Quebec, under the supervision of Alexandr Beloborodov Géologue Inc. (ABG Exploration) of Laval, Quebec.

The pegmatite dykes appear to become more abundant and wider further northwards and it is Jourdan's intention to expand on historical drillholes during the next campaign. In the meantime, Jourdan has received permits for the next drill campaign scheduled to commence in the 1 st quarter of 2022. This campaign aims at enlarging the strike extent of the multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatites on the flagship Vallée project.

Jourdan's Chief Executive Officer, Rene Bharti, commented, "The Company is planning a very intensive drill program for 2022, with the goal of establishing an initial mineral resource in the coming months. We believe that this is the next critical step in moving towards our ambition of becoming Quebec's next lithium producer."

"We are excited to embark on the next phase of drilling", said Dr. Andy Rompel, Executive Chairman of Jourdan, "and encouraged by the previous results to achieve our goal to extend the known deposit size substantially towards the north and the east."

All samples are expected to be sent to Impact Global Solutions Inc.'s laboratory in Delson, Québec (" IGS ") for analysis by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP finish. This laboratory is recognized by the industry and accredited ISO/MEC 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada. In addition to the quality assurance and quality control (" QA/QC ") employed by IGS, Jourdan developed a rigorous QA/QC protocol for its operators, including the insertion of analytical standard samples, duplicates and coarse silica blanks on a systematic basis.

About Jourdan

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

For more information:

www.jourdaninc.com
Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@jourdaninc.com
Phone: (416) 861-5800

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company's properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated exploratory drilling campaign, including its expected scope and implementation, timing, administration, and anticipated results, and the Company's ability to complete any future drilling campaigns to expand known deposits, to establish an initial mineral resource at its properties, and to execute its business plan, including its ambition of becoming Quebec's next lithium producer. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of minerals; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Jourdan Resources TSXV:JOR Lithium Investing
JOR:CA
Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources

Overview

For electric vehicle battery and power production, market researchers predict global lithium demand to more than double, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024. As the West searches for more mineralization to supply the growing demand, companies mining for minerals like lithium and copper can expect to play an integral part in minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy.

Echoing this growing demand, Canada revealed its critical minerals list in March 2021, which included lithium among the 31 minerals deemed vital to the Canadian economy. The critical status of lithium coupled with growing demand strategically positions Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR) as a company moving towards focus areas in future Canadian mining policy and investments.

Keep reading... Show less
Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li?O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign; CFO Retirement

Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li?O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign; CFO Retirement

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the final assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the last three drill holes and show multiple distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights of Line 3*:

Keep reading... Show less
119.00 usd

Jourdan Announces Elevated Li2O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first five drill holes and show multiple distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights of Line 2*:

Keep reading... Show less

Jourdan Announces First of Eight Drillhole Assay Results with Li2o Grades

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is please to publish the first assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first hole VAL21 2-3 and show two distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights*:

Keep reading... Show less

Jourdan Confirms High Grade Lithium in Bulk Sample

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated April 22, 2021, the assay results of the second batch (25 samples) of its sampling of the bulk sample, with grades showing of over 1.5% Li 2 O. Now that all 47 sample results have been received, these are reported together.

Highlights of Bulk Sample Assays (see Table 1 for additional details)

Keep reading... Show less

Jourdan Identifies High Grade Lithium in Bulk Sample

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated January 21, 2021, it has received the assay results of the first batch (22 samples) of its sampling of the bulk sample, with grades showing of over 1.5% Li 2 O.

Highlights of Bulk Sample Assays (see Table 1 for additional details)

Keep reading... Show less
Green Technology Metals Logo

Strategic Lithium Footprint Substantially Expanded

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) (GreenTechnology, GT1 or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has significantly increased its landholding in Ontario, Canada, via its wholly owned subsidiary Lithium Triangle Resource Ltd.

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Resources

Diamond Drilling Set To Commence On Brazil Lithium Projects

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS)(“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that diamond drilling will commence in early February on the Company’s Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil (“Salinas” or the “Project”), where the Company has defined multiple priority drill targets.

Keep reading... Show less
large lithium battery

Top 9 Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2022)

Editor's note — This article was originally focused on the top Canadian lithium stocks, but has been expanded to cover the top lithium stocks globally. Click here to read about the top Canadian lithium stocks.

Lithium prices hit an all-time high in 2021 as electric vehicle sales went through the roof in key markets.

With interest in battery metals surging, plenty of lithium companies have experienced share price increases.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the top lithium stocks with year-on-year gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on January 20, 2022, and includes companies listed on the NYSE, TSX, TSXV and ASX; all top lithium stocks had market caps above $10 million when data was gathered.

Keep reading... Show less

Power Metals Closes Equity Financing and Welcomes Sinomine as Partner

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSX VENTURE : PWM)(FRANKFURT: OAA1)(OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced $1,500,000 equity financing with Sinomine Resource Group Co., Ltd., and the concurrent non-brokered financing of an additional $1,500,000 in units (the " Units ") for total gross proceeds to the Company of $3,000,000 .

Keep reading... Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Received Boron Assays Yields Encouraging Exploration Results For Dobrina Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to announce the final boron assays from its surface sampling program completed at the Dobrinja project.

Keep reading... Show less
Lithium Power International

Outstanding Results Delivered By The Maricunga Lithium Brine Project In Its Updated Definitive Feasibility Study

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) through its Joint Venture (“JV”) Company, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (“MSB”), is pleased to provide details of the updated Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for its Maricunga Stage One lithium brine project in northern Chile. The study confirms that Maricunga Stage One could be one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of lithium carbonate, with a solid ESG strategy to support a sustainable future.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×