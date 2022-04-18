Jourdan Resources operates the largest lithium exploration portfolio in Quebec. Its four assets sit on a significant land position adjacent to the past-producing North American lithium operation, which expects to restart with new owners in the near term. This land position leverages Quebec’s mining-friendly conditions, excellent economic infrastructure and governmental support for electric vehicle-related industries.
The company’s land claims span over 1,800 hectares north of the prolific district of Val d’Or. The property hosts widespread mineralization, exciting discovery potential and drill-ready targets.
Project advancement of a 50 tonne bulk sample and its near-term production status poses exciting opportunities for Jourdan’s future.
“We feel very confident that we know where we are going to drill when we will be starting our drill program,” Jourdan Resources CEO Rene Bharti stated. “Furthermore, we feel that with a very moderate drill program, we will be able to define an initial resource and after a second drilling programme we would like to define a more comprehensive resource sometime in early 2022. The goal of the company, obviously, is to move to production sometime in Q2/Q3 of 2023, which would make us one of the few companies in our geographical region which can point to near term production. We are fortunate to have had a lot of previous work done over the years, on our very large land package.”
Jourdan’s Quebec-based assets have the potential to mimic the successes of Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA,OTC:DMNXF), which also operates out of Val D’Or, Quebec. Sayona recently entered an acquisition agreement with Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL), a company that has a binding sales agreement with Tesla for the supply of spodumene concentrate.
The company has a strong shareholder structure with ownership consisting largely of management and directors and strategic partners. The capital structure also expresses favorable positioning as the company has slightly over C$500,000 in cash and no debt.
Jourdan Resources’ management team is a diverse group of world-class mining and lithium geophysics experts with combined track records of success. Their dedication to exploration and sustainability and economic development goals primes the company for significant growth in the booming lithium and green energy space.
Overview
For electric vehicle battery and power production, market researchers predict global lithium demand to more than double, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024. As the West searches for more mineralization to supply the growing demand, companies mining for minerals like lithium and copper can expect to play an integral part in minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy.
Echoing this growing demand, Canada revealed its critical minerals list in March 2021, which included lithium among the 31 minerals deemed vital to the Canadian economy. The critical status of lithium coupled with growing demand strategically positions Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR) as a company moving towards focus areas in future Canadian mining policy and investments.
Company Highlights
- Jourdan Resources is focused on acquiring, exploring, producing and developing lithium mining properties, currently operating in the world-class jurisdiction of Quebec.
- Jourdan’s prominent land positioning spans 1800 hectares and consists of four key projects: Pressiac – LaCorne Lithium, Vallée Lithium, Baillargé Lithium-Moly and recently acquired La Corne Lithium projects.
- In March 2021, the company exercised an option to acquire a property known as the La Corne lithium property. Jourdan issued 1.5 million common shares of Jourdan Resources to the vendors of LaCorne.
- The company’s land claim map sits adjacent to the North American lithium open-pit mine, which could see 23,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate annual production scale upon re-activation.
- Jourdan expects 50 bulk sampling results back from lab processings and metallurgical test work in March 2021. Drill-ready targets are in place and on-track production is expected for 2023.
- On December 31, 2021, Stan Bharti acquired an aggregate of 20,000,000 units of Jourdan Resources Inc. pursuant to a flow-through private placement financing at $0.05 per Unit for an aggregate cost of $1,000,000.
Key Project
Jourdan Land Claim
The land positioning consists of four key projects: Pressiac – LaCorne lithium, Vallée lithium, Baillargé lithium-moly and recently acquired La Corne lithium projects. This land claim sits 60 kilometers north of Val D’Or, Quebec and leverages safe mining conditions, strong local workforce networks and economic infrastructure.
Historical intercepts from previous drill programs include 1.19 percent lithium oxide over 5.50 meters, 1.05 percent lithium oxide over 4.31 meters and 1.03 percent lithium oxide over 4.63 meters. In 2011, Jourdan completed a total of 21 drill holes totaling 4,256 meters. Past exploration efforts place the number of spodumene-bearing dykes in drill holes intersected on the property at estimates of more than 400 centimeters in width to many meters wide.
The adjacent North American Lithium Spodumene Mine project, when re-activated, could see production scales of approximately 23,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate on an annual basis.
Additional timeline expectations include geological mapping, trenching, drilling and resource modeling towards a NI 43-101 report. Jourdan projects production permitting and production beginning in 2022.
Management Team
Rene Bharti - Director, President & CEO
Over a 20-year career, Rene has held several critical roles in public and private companies, including those in the resource, technology and entertainment industry. Bharti co-founded ARHT Media, along with legendary singer Paul Anka. Rene is a former president and CEO at Avion Gold Corp, which Endeavour Mining Corporation later acquired for C$389 million.
Bharti holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from Queen’s University.
Dr. Andreas Rompel - Chairman & Lead Geologist
Dr. Andreas Rompel is a seasoned exploration professional with nearly three decades of exploration experience in a wide range of roles, including VP of Exploration, project manager, country manager and corporate development executive. Most recently, Dr. Rompel was the president and CEO of Cobalt Power Group. He has also worked in various commodities, including precious metals and base metals, as well as coking coal and cobalt.
For more than a decade, Dr. Rompel evaluated capital projects within Anglo American and was on the board of Spectrem as technical director. He has worked in many countries on several continents and has well-developed multi-linguistic skills.
Blake Hylands - Director
Blake Hylands is a professional geologist with experience in gold, base metals and iron ore in Canada and internationally. He has held technical and corporate development positions for several junior mining companies, most recently for Sulliden Mining Capital and Coastal Gold Corp. Hylands is also the VP of Exploration for Troilus Gold Corp.
Hylands holds a BSc in Geology from Western University in London, Ontario.
Aaron Atin - Corporate Secretary
Aaron Atin is a corporate and securities lawyer with securities, mergers and acquisition and corporate finance experience. Atin is currently a legal consultant to various Toronto Stock Exchange, NEO, TSXV and CSE-listed companies in various sectors, including mining, financial services, agriculture and technology. He began his legal career as a corporate law associate at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Waterloo and a J.D. from the University of Toronto, Faculty of Law.
Maxime Lemieux, LLB - Director
Maxime Lemieux is part of the corporate group at McMillan LLP in Montréal. He is primarily acting for public companies, agents, securities distributors and underwriters in Canada, to which he offers legal counseling services on public and private offerings and mergers and acquisitions.
He has been a member of the Quebec bar since 2006, completed an LL.L and an LL.B at the University of Ottawa and an MBA at Laval University and the Fachhochschule Kiel in Germany.
Ryan Ptolemy - CFO
Mr. Ptolemy is a CPA, CGA and CFA charter holder who also attained a Bachelor of Arts from Western University. Mr. Ptolemy serves as chief financial officer to many public and private companies in the resource sector, particularly development-stage companies. Mr. Ptolemy formerly served as chief financial officer for an independent investment dealer in Toronto where he was responsible for financial reporting, budgeting and the company's internal controls.