Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: 2JR1) (" Jourdan ", " Jourdan Resources " or the " Company ") today announced that it has granted 4,100,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.05 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Jourdan ResourcesTSXV:JORLithium Investing
JOR:CA
Overview

For electric vehicle battery and power production, market researchers predict global lithium demand to more than double, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024. As the West searches for more mineralization to supply the growing demand, companies mining for minerals like lithium and copper can expect to play an integral part in minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy.

Echoing this growing demand, Canada revealed its critical minerals list in March 2021, which included lithium among the 31 minerals deemed vital to the Canadian economy. The critical status of lithium coupled with growing demand strategically positions Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR) as a company moving towards focus areas in future Canadian mining policy and investments.

Jourdan Resources Announces the Appointment of Red Pennant to Estimate an Initial Mineral Resource at its Vallee Project

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: 2JR1) (" Jourdan ", " Jourdan Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Red Pennant Communications Corp. (" Red Pennant "), including the experienced Michael F. O'Brien, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. O'Brien has been contracted through Red Pennant to estimate an initial mineral resource on Jourdan's flagship Vallee project and to deliver a technical report to the Company prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "). The data for the report is expected to be derived from historical and recent diamond drilling and sampling, including the Company's 2018 bulk sampling effort and the currently ongoing diamond drilling campaign being conducted on the project. An initial field visit for Mr. O'Brien is scheduled for mid-April 2022.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, "Jourdan Resources is very excited to onboard Red Pennant Communications Corp., in particular Mr. O'Brien, an extremely experienced individual in helping companies establish mineral resources. Obtaining a mineral resource will be the Company's next step forwards following the completion of its drill campaign, which not only proved the presence of strong lithium grades, but also expanded our understanding about how large our lithium package actually is. Mr. O'Brien will be critical in establishing a mineral resource in the near term, which we anticipate will lead to the preparation of a feasibility study before ultimately moving to production. Indeed, we are confident that establishing a mineral resource will be a huge step forward for Jourdan's shareholders and management alike."

Jourdan Announces Expanded Drilling Program Following Successful Intersections of Li Pegmatite

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its winter 2022 drilling campaign after all of its first eight drillholes intersected the newly identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property. For more information on Jourdan's drill program, please see the Company's press release dated March 7, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Jourdan has expanded its drilling campaign by adding another already permitted line of eight drillholes of 200m each for a total of an additional 1,600m to the 1,608m already completed in 2022, extending the lines 3, 4 and 5 to the north, south, and east (see Fig. 1).

Jourdan Announces Drilling Program Has Successfully Intersected New Eastern Extension of Li Pegmatite

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its first four drill holes of its winter 2022 drilling campaign have intersected the newly identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern position, which the Company believes has not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c97402b-b4a9-4ce1-bb4e-03b6afc5a563

Jourdan Makes Final Payment to Acquire Quebec Lithium Property

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that today it made the final payment pursuant to an option agreement made effective March 1, 2021 (the " Agreement ") in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the La Corne lithium property (" LaCorne "). For more information about LaCorne and the option please see the Company's press releases dated March 1, 2021 and March 25, 2021, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In accordance with the Agreement, Jourdan elected to make the final payment of C$100,000 by way of the issuance of an aggregate of 1,111,111 common shares of the Company (the " Final Payment Shares "). The number of Final Payment Shares was calculated based on a deemed price per share of $0.09, being the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) of Jourdan's common shares on the day the Company announced that it had exercised the option to acquire LaCorne. To date, the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,611,111 of its common shares to the vendors of LaCorne as consideration for the acquisition.

Jourdan Announces 2022 Drilling Program Has Commenced on Its Flagship Vallee Lithium Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposit

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its winter drill campaign has commenced, starting with hole number VAL22-2-7, completing the northern extension of the drilled fence line previously started during Q3 2021. The drill program is anticipated to extend the known deposit at the Company's Vallee property eastwards (Fig. 1).

The 2000m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of the fence line drilled in 2021 along the western side of the Company's Vallee property, which borders with the North American Lithium mine. This new drilling campaign aims at drilling three fence lines further north and further east across the lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm, which has been mined in the immediate vicinity to the west.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with Power Metals

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Power Metals on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

ION's CEO & Technical Team Embark on Site Visits in Mongolia

ION's CEO & Technical Team Embark on Site Visits in Mongolia

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is excited to provide an operational update, while our team conducts site visits in Mongolia.

Ion Energy's CEO, Ali Haji, is in Mongolia for strategic site visits from April 16th to 26th, in anticipation of sharing plans with the market for our pending drilling programs. He will be accompanied by senior technical team members, including: ION Director, Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, with 30 years of Mongolian mineral discovery experience, Don Hains, P.Geo, MBA, Lead Technical Advisor, and Dr. Mark King, PhD, PGeo.

stock chart superimposed over laptop

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Rising Lithium Prices Add Tailwinds for NEO

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the decline heading into the Easter long weekend, shedding 9 points from Wednesday’s (April 13) five day high of 895.44.

By midday last Thursday (April 14), Canada’s junior exchange was holding in the 888 point range, a 52 point decline from January’s year-to-date high of 940.57.

On the commodities side, the per ounce price of gold trended higher over the short trading week, adding roughly US$9 to its Monday (April 11) value of US$1,960. The yellow metal’s recent price positivity has been attributed to a change in sentiment, according to Metals Focus.

Aranjin Resources Announces Approval by TSXV of Agreement for Reciprocal Exploration with Ion Energy Ltd.

Aranjin Resources Announces Approval by TSXV of Agreement for Reciprocal Exploration with Ion Energy Ltd.

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the previously announced (see Press Release dated February 1, 2022) agreement between ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION") and Aranjin whereby the parties granted one another reciprocal exploration rights on their respective exploration licences within Mongolia.

Both ION and Aranjin will leverage one another's expertise in their respective metals, with Aranjin being granted a right to explore ION's properties for base metals (including copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt and associated metals), and ION being granted a right to explore Aranjin's properties for lithium. This structured approach is aimed at enlarging both Parties' exploration area within the mineral rich regions of Mongolia, thus ensuring that both ION and Aranjin maximize their chances of carrying a property to the development stage.

ACME Lithium Inc

ACME Lithium Announces Grant of Stock Options

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 2,000,000 incentive stock options to directors, consultants, and employees as per the Company's Stock Option Plan, with an exercise price of C$1.28 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Noram Lithium

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-70: High of 1930 ppm Intersection of 443 ft Averaging 968 ppm Lithium

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-70 and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-70 at a depth of 463 feet (141.1 m). An interval thickness of 443 ft (135.0 m) was intersected from 20 ft (6.1 m) to 463 ft (141.1 m) which encompasses the entire core hole. The weighted average lithium values present were as follows

"We are very happy with Noram's progress to date. This phase of drilling will upgrade a substantial amount of the Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. While we move aggressively forward towards the completion of our PFS in 2022, we remain focused on our green mandate by exploring new ingenuitive solutions. Noram will stay aligned with its values and be a leader in this field while bringing immense value to the shareholders as it takes the Zeus Project to the next level", commented Sandy MacDougall, CEO and Director.

The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM| OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

