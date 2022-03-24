Resource News Investing News

Jourdan Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has expanded its winter 2022 drilling campaign after all of its first eight drillholes intersected the newly identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property. For more information on Jourdan’s drill program, please see the Company’s press release dated March 7, 2022, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at Jourdan has ...

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its winter 2022 drilling campaign after all of its first eight drillholes intersected the newly identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property. For more information on Jourdan's drill program, please see the Company's press release dated March 7, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Jourdan has expanded its drilling campaign by adding another already permitted line of eight drillholes of 200m each for a total of an additional 1,600m to the 1,608m already completed in 2022, extending the lines 3, 4 and 5 to the north, south, and east (see Fig. 1).

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcccd619-9a05-4f57-803f-afe5f8b7ee9c

Drillhole* Description**
VAL22-3-5 17 interceptions of 1 to 3m spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke.
VAL22-4-5 8 interceptions of 1 to 2m spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke.
VAL22-4-4 8 interceptions of 1 to 2m spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke.
VAL22-4-3 9 interceptions of 1 to 4m spodumene dyke including 1 interception of a 16m spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke.

*Please see the Company's press release dated March 7, 2022, for information about Jourdan's other four drillholes, being VAL22-2-6, VAL22-2-7, VAL22-3-6, and VAL22-4-6.
** drill core width only, does not represent true width.

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e0a1ffd-3e6c-4b14-9bcd-7c0be1755672

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1591ce6c-e308-4246-8739-1faeade59081

The Company's 3,200m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of a bulk sample collected in 2018 and the fence line drilled in 2011 and 2021 along the western side of the Company's Vallée property, which borders the North American Lithium mine. This drilling campaign is roughly laid out on a 100m x 100m grid and aims at completing the northern extension of the drilled fence line previously started during Q3 2021. The drill program is anticipated to substantially extend the known deposit at the Company's Vallée property eastwards. Since February 2022, 16 holes of approximately 200m depth each are now being drilled aiming at the pegmatite swarm identified by the trenching of the bulk sample collected on the Vallée property in 2018. The assay results from the bulk sample revealed high Li 2 O grades (for more information, please see the Company's press release dated April 29, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), which have encouraged the Company to continue exploration and exploratory drilling along the strike and depth extents of its Vallée property.

Jourdan is significantly enlarging its database by adding more drillholes since the start of the exploration work in 2011. The 2011 drilling comprised 21 drillholes (4,256m), the 2021 campaign consisted of eight drillholes (1,680m) and with the planned 3,208m round of drilling in 2022, Jourdan is on track to having more than 9,200m (45) of core that the Company intends to use in the future to establish a preliminary mineral resource estimate.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, "These new intersections are extremely important for the success of Jourdan. They show that the size of our deposit is potentially much larger than we initially hoped, as we continue to find new mineralization in new zones we explore. Indeed, with a substantial amount of flow-through cash to work with, we believe a more aggressive drill program will ultimately lead us to the preliminary mineral resource estimate that we have been working towards."

Jourdan's Executive Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, "The known size and strike of the various pegmatites on our properties keeps growing the more we drill, and this last thick intersection deeply encourages us to continue drilling the northerly and easterly extent of the Li-bearing pegmatite swarm, in particular the newly discovered thick vein which is not exposed in the neighbouring mine. This pegmatite represents a significant addition to the known deposit size."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Jourdan

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:

www.jourdaninc.com
Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: info@jourdaninc.com
Phone: (416) 861-5800

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company's properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's winter 2022 drill program, including its scope and the Company's expectation that it will continue to extend the known deposit at its Vallée property, future drill programs of the Company, and the ability of the Company to establish a preliminary mineral resource estimate at its properties and to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Overview

For electric vehicle battery and power production, market researchers predict global lithium demand to more than double, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024. As the West searches for more mineralization to supply the growing demand, companies mining for minerals like lithium and copper can expect to play an integral part in minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy.

Echoing this growing demand, Canada revealed its critical minerals list in March 2021, which included lithium among the 31 minerals deemed vital to the Canadian economy. The critical status of lithium coupled with growing demand strategically positions Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR) as a company moving towards focus areas in future Canadian mining policy and investments.

119.00 usd

Jourdan Announces Drilling Program Has Successfully Intersected New Eastern Extension of Li Pegmatite

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its first four drill holes of its winter 2022 drilling campaign have intersected the newly identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern position, which the Company believes has not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c97402b-b4a9-4ce1-bb4e-03b6afc5a563

Jourdan Makes Final Payment to Acquire Quebec Lithium Property

Jourdan Makes Final Payment to Acquire Quebec Lithium Property

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that today it made the final payment pursuant to an option agreement made effective March 1, 2021 (the " Agreement ") in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the La Corne lithium property (" LaCorne "). For more information about LaCorne and the option please see the Company's press releases dated March 1, 2021 and March 25, 2021, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In accordance with the Agreement, Jourdan elected to make the final payment of C$100,000 by way of the issuance of an aggregate of 1,111,111 common shares of the Company (the " Final Payment Shares "). The number of Final Payment Shares was calculated based on a deemed price per share of $0.09, being the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) of Jourdan's common shares on the day the Company announced that it had exercised the option to acquire LaCorne. To date, the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,611,111 of its common shares to the vendors of LaCorne as consideration for the acquisition.

Jourdan Announces 2022 Drilling Program Has Commenced on Its Flagship Vallee Lithium Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposit

Jourdan Announces 2022 Drilling Program Has Commenced on Its Flagship Vallee Lithium Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposit

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its winter drill campaign has commenced, starting with hole number VAL22-2-7, completing the northern extension of the drilled fence line previously started during Q3 2021. The drill program is anticipated to extend the known deposit at the Company's Vallee property eastwards (Fig. 1).

The 2000m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of the fence line drilled in 2021 along the western side of the Company's Vallee property, which borders with the North American Lithium mine. This new drilling campaign aims at drilling three fence lines further north and further east across the lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm, which has been mined in the immediate vicinity to the west.

Jourdan Announces the Next Phase of Diamond Drilling at Its Flagship Vallée Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposits

Jourdan Announces the Next Phase of Diamond Drilling at Its Flagship Vallée Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposits

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is embarking on the next phase of diamond drilling on its flagship Vallée project. It is envisaged to drill 3600m or 18 holes of approximately 200m depth each. The aim is to significantly enlarge the known deposits in a northerly and easterly direction.

View of Vallée lithium property with envisaged Phase II drilling
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c9b893e-e663-4ebd-a74d-89268b3fa70e

Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li?O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign; CFO Retirement

Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li?O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign; CFO Retirement

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the final assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the last three drill holes and show multiple distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights of Line 3*:

Noram Appoints VP of Exploration, Permits Phase VI Drill Campaign At Its Zeus Lithium Project And Grants Options

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) reports the appointment of Bradley C. Peek, M.Sc., CPG as Vice President of Exploration. In addition, the Company has received final permits from Nevada's Bureau of Land Management for a 12-hole in-fill resource development program focused on upgrading a portion of an existing Inferred resource to the Indicated category at its high-grade Zeus Lithium Project. The current NI-43-101 resource contains a Measured and Indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an Inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. Noram is aggressively moving forward with completing a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") by the end of 2022 after a Preliminary Economic Assessment indicates robust economics of NPV(8) US$2.67 billion and an IRR of 52% using a lithium carbonate price of US$ 14,250tonne

Figure 1 - Proposed drill sites for Phase VI Drill Program - Zeus Lithium Project

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Highlights Q1 Accomplishments, Discloses Material Q2 Growth Catalysts, and Announces Live Q1 Investor Presentation April 1, 2022 at 10:30 EST

Foremost Lithium Highlights Q1 Accomplishments, Discloses Material Q2 Growth Catalysts, and Announces Live Q1 Investor Presentation April 1, 2022 at 10:30 EST

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following letter from the President and CEO, Scott Taylor:

Dear Shareholders:

Keep reading...Show less
LIthium Australia logo

Positive Anomalous Soil Assays Delineate Donnybrook Bridgetown Shear Zone

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) has recently completed its first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium project (joint venture between Galan and Lithium Australia NL (LIT) (20%)).

Keep reading...Show less
Elevated Lithium Recoveries from Organic Acid Leaching Compounds

Elevated Lithium Recoveries from Organic Acid Leaching Compounds

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, DAX:8OH) (Arcadia), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce positive lithium organic leach test results from its Bitterwasser lithium clay project.

Keep reading...Show less
Positive Anomalous Soil Assays Delineate Donnybrook Bridgetown Shear Zone

Positive Anomalous Soil Assays Delineate Donnybrook Bridgetown Shear Zone

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) has recently completed its first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium project (joint venture between Galan and Lithium Australia NL (LIT) (20%)).

Keep reading...Show less
Europena Metals

European Metals


Keep reading...Show less

