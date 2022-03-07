Lithium Investing News
Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its first four drill holes of its winter 2022 drilling campaign have intersected the newly identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern position, which the Company believes has not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c97402b-b4a9-4ce1-bb4e-03b6afc5a563

Drill hole Description
VAL22-2-6 7 interceptions of 1 to 3m spodumene dyke.
VAL22-2-7 1 interception of 1m spodumene dyke.
VAL22-3-6 6 interceptions of 1 to 2m spodumene dyke.
VAL22-4-6 5 interceptions of 1 to 2m spodumene dyke.

The Company's 2000m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of a bulk sample collected in 2018 and the fence line drilled in 2011 and 2021 along the western side of the Company's Vallée property, which borders the North American Lithium mine. This drilling campaign is roughly laid out on a 100m x 100m grid and aims at completing the northern extension of the drilled fence line previously started during Q3 2021. The drill program is anticipated to substantially extend the known deposit at the Company's Vallée property eastwards. 10 holes of approximately 200m depth each are scheduled to be drilled aiming at the pegmatite swarm identified by the trenching of the bulk sample collected on the Vallée property in 2018. The assay results from the bulk sample revealed high Li 2 O grades (for more information, please see the Company's press release dated April 29, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), which have encouraged the Company to continue exploration and exploratory drilling along the strike and depth extents of its Vallée property.

Jourdan is significantly enlarging its database by adding more drill holes since the start of the exploration work in 2011. The 2011 drilling comprised 21 drill holes (4256m), the 2021 campaign consisted of eight drill holes (1680m) and with the planned 2000m round of drilling in 2022, Jourdan is on track to having more than 7900m (39 drill holes) of core that the Company intends to use in the future to establish a preliminary mineral resource estimate.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, "With the net proceeds received from the flow-through financing we completed before the end of last year, we are excited at the possibilities of our latest drill program. Jourdan's goal for this year continues to be to define a preliminary mineral resource estimate, with our eventual goal being to become Quebec's next lithium producer."

Jourdan's Executive Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, "We now have demonstrated that we have a new Li-bearing and spodumene-rich pegmatite in several intersections which we did not know before. This particular pegmatite is not exposed in the open pit of the neighbouring North American Lithium mine. We believe this will add significantly to the known deposit size."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Jourdan

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

Jourdan Resources would like to invite shareholders to visit their new website at:

www.jourdaninc.com

For more information:

www.jourdaninc.com
Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: info@jourdaninc.com
Phone: (416) 861-5800

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company's properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's winter 2022 drill program, including its scope and the Company's expectation that it will substantially extend the known deposit at its Vallée property, and the Company's ability to establish a preliminary mineral resource estimate at its properties and to execute its business plan, including its ambition of becoming Quebec's next lithium producer. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


For electric vehicle battery and power production, market researchers predict global lithium demand to more than double, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024. As the West searches for more mineralization to supply the growing demand, companies mining for minerals like lithium and copper can expect to play an integral part in minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy.

Echoing this growing demand, Canada revealed its critical minerals list in March 2021, which included lithium among the 31 minerals deemed vital to the Canadian economy. The critical status of lithium coupled with growing demand strategically positions Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR) as a company moving towards focus areas in future Canadian mining policy and investments.

Jourdan Makes Final Payment to Acquire Quebec Lithium Property

Jourdan Makes Final Payment to Acquire Quebec Lithium Property

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that today it made the final payment pursuant to an option agreement made effective March 1, 2021 (the " Agreement ") in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the La Corne lithium property (" LaCorne "). For more information about LaCorne and the option please see the Company's press releases dated March 1, 2021 and March 25, 2021, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In accordance with the Agreement, Jourdan elected to make the final payment of C$100,000 by way of the issuance of an aggregate of 1,111,111 common shares of the Company (the " Final Payment Shares "). The number of Final Payment Shares was calculated based on a deemed price per share of $0.09, being the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) of Jourdan's common shares on the day the Company announced that it had exercised the option to acquire LaCorne. To date, the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,611,111 of its common shares to the vendors of LaCorne as consideration for the acquisition.

Jourdan Announces 2022 Drilling Program Has Commenced on Its Flagship Vallee Lithium Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposit

Jourdan Announces 2022 Drilling Program Has Commenced on Its Flagship Vallee Lithium Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposit

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its winter drill campaign has commenced, starting with hole number VAL22-2-7, completing the northern extension of the drilled fence line previously started during Q3 2021. The drill program is anticipated to extend the known deposit at the Company's Vallee property eastwards (Fig. 1).

The 2000m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of the fence line drilled in 2021 along the western side of the Company's Vallee property, which borders with the North American Lithium mine. This new drilling campaign aims at drilling three fence lines further north and further east across the lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm, which has been mined in the immediate vicinity to the west.

Jourdan Announces the Next Phase of Diamond Drilling at Its Flagship Vallée Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposits

Jourdan Announces the Next Phase of Diamond Drilling at Its Flagship Vallée Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposits

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is embarking on the next phase of diamond drilling on its flagship Vallée project. It is envisaged to drill 3600m or 18 holes of approximately 200m depth each. The aim is to significantly enlarge the known deposits in a northerly and easterly direction.

View of Vallée lithium property with envisaged Phase II drilling
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c9b893e-e663-4ebd-a74d-89268b3fa70e

Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li?O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign; CFO Retirement

Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li?O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign; CFO Retirement

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the final assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the last three drill holes and show multiple distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights of Line 3*:

119.00 usd

Jourdan Announces Elevated Li2O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first five drill holes and show multiple distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights of Line 2*:

Albemarle Corporation to Present at 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Kent Masters chief executive officer, and Scott Tozier chief financial officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York City on March 16, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. ET .

Arcadia Minerals

Positive Lithium Mineralogical Test Results Received

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company ), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper, and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce positive lithium mineralogical test results from its Bitterwasser lithium clay project.

Keep reading... Show less
person rolls out paper on table

Top Lithium Producer SQM's Profit Climbs, US$250 Million Expansion Planned

SQM's (NYSE:SQM) net income in 2021 was three times higher than in 2020, with the company hitting US$585.5 million, up from US$164.5 million reported the previous year.

Lithium revenues increased by more than 144 percent for the top producer of the commodity, coming in at US$936.1 million in 2021 compared to US$383.4 million in 2020.

“We believe global lithium demand grew approximately 55 percent during 2021 when compared to 2020, mainly driven by new demand for electric vehicles,” CEO Ricardo Ramos said in a statement. “During 2021, market prices for lithium also grew as supply could not keep up with the strong demand growth.”

Keep reading... Show less
stock chart rising, person points to the top of the arrow

Australian Lithium Producers Post Half-year Results as Prices Soar

Lithium prices have been on the rise for the past year, hitting all-time highs in 2021.

Continued strength is expected with demand set to outstrip supply in the foreseeable future, and ASX-listed lithium producers are seeing revenue increases on the back of this strong market.

In 2022, prices for spodumene are forecast to rise to an average US$1,185 per tonne, up from around US$720 in 2021, while lithium hydroxide is expected to rise from US$7,300 per tonne in 2020 to US$18,940 in 2023, according to a December report from the Office of the Chief Economist.

Keep reading... Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in 2022 RBC Capital Markets Chemicals and Packaging Virtual Conference

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Kent Masters chief executive officer, and Scott Tozier chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by RBC Capital Markets on March 8, 2022 scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. ET .

Keep reading... Show less
ION Energy Strengthens Team by Appointment of Strategic Director

ION Energy Strengthens Team by Appointment of Strategic Director

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to welcome Wendy Li to the Company as Director - Asia, with a focus on strategic relationships across Asia.

"We are very proud and excited to welcome Wendy to the ION team. She brings significant experience in the resource sector, international trade and supply chain management. Wendy's exceptional track record of business development and forging long-term partnerships across Asia, including Mongolia and China, will enhance ION's aggressive growth plan as we strive to play a pivotal role in Asia's battery metals supply hub," says Ali Haji, CEO & Director of ION Energy Ltd.

Keep reading... Show less

