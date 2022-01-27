Life Science News Investing News
Johnson & Johnson will participate in Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 23 rd Ashley McEvoy Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:00 a.m. . This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visit the Johnson & Johnson website at . A webcast and podcast replay will be ...

- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 23 rd Ashley McEvoy Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) .

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visit the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-citis-2022-virtual-healthcare-conference-301470256.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & Johnson JNJ Medical Device Investing
JNJ

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Keep reading... Show less

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

 

Keep reading... Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Earns Top Score for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality for Seventh Consecutive Year

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the seventh consecutive year. As the national benchmarking tool measuring policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees, the CEI is a driving force for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion.

Keep reading... Show less

Bausch Health Announces Launch Of Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that it has launched an offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). As previously announced, the Company is also seeking to refinance its existing credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement" and such refinancing, the "Credit Agreement Refinancing"). The refinanced Credit Agreement is expected to consist of approximately $2.5 billion of term B loans (the "New Term B Loans") and a $975 million revolving credit facility. The Credit Agreement Refinancing is expected to occur upon completion of the initial public offering ("IPO") of Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb" and such offering, the "Bausch + Lomb IPO") and a related debt financing by Bausch + Lomb (the "Bausch + Lomb Debt Financing").

The proceeds from the offering of the Notes, along with the expected proceeds from the New Term B Loans, the Bausch + Lomb IPO and the repayment of an intercompany note owed to us by Bausch + Lomb (which repayment is expected to be funded by the Bausch + Lomb Debt Financing), are expected to be used to fund the Company's previously announced conditional redemption in full of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "6.125% Notes due 2025"), refinance all of the existing Term B Loans, fund the Company's previously announced conditional partial redemption of its outstanding 9.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "9.000% Notes due 2025 and, collectively with the 6.125% Senior Notes due 2025, the "Existing Notes") and to pay related fees, premiums and expenses.

Keep reading... Show less

Danaher Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results

- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. All results in this release reflect only continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021 , net earnings were $1.8 billion , or $2.39 per diluted common share which represents a 44.0% year-over-year increase from the comparable 2020 period.

Keep reading... Show less

Abbott Reports Strong Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results; Issues 2022 Forecast

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and issued its financial outlook for 2022.

  • Fourth-quarter sales of $11.5 billion increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
  • Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $1.11 and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was $1.32 .
  • Full-year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $3.94 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $5.21 , reflecting 42.7% growth versus the prior year. 1
  • Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and $7.7 billion for the full-year. Abbott has distributed more than 1.4 billion COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.
  • Abbott issues full-year 2022 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of at least $3.43 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of at least $4.70 .
  • Full-year 2022 guidance includes an initial COVID-19 testing-related sales forecast of $2.5 billion , which Abbott expects to occur early in the year and will update on a quarterly basis.
  • Abbott's R&D pipeline continues to deliver a steady cadence of new products. Select 2021 highlights include U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded reimbursement for MitraClip ® , U.S. launches of Amplatzer ® Amulet ® , NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, and Portico ® transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, along with the international launch of Navitor TAVR system.

"2021 was an outstanding year for Abbott," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We achieved more than 40 percent EPS growth, exceeding the baseline EPS guidance we set at the beginning of last year and, importantly, continued to advance our new product pipeline across the portfolio."

Keep reading... Show less
Avricore Health CEO and Special Guests Join Radius Research for Investor Update

Avricore Health CEO and Special Guests Join Radius Research for Investor Update

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is excited to be joined by Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacist and Associate Owner, Mohamad Adel Elsabakhawi and Abbott Rapid Diagnostics' General Manager Daniel St. Pierre and National Sales Manager, Soul Khan.

"The Company enjoyed an incredible year in 2021, and throughout the Holidays and the beginning of the New Year, we have continued to finalize key agreements which will lead to substantial growth this year." said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. "Our partners are as excited as we are and we look forward to deepening our collaboration."

Keep reading... Show less

Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Results

- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2021. "Our 2021 performance reflects continued strength across all segments of our business. Guided by Our Credo, I am honored to assume the role of CEO, leading our global teams in continuing our work to deliver life-changing solutions to consumers, patients, and health care providers" said Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer. "Given our strong results, financial profile, and innovative pipeline we are well positioned for success in 2022 and beyond."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×