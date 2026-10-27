Johnson & Johnson to Host Enterprise Business Review

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will hold an Enterprise Business Review for the investment community on Tuesday, December 8 th , 2026. During the event, Company leaders will provide a detailed review of the Innovative Medicine and MedTech businesses, highlight how their pipelines are shaping the future of healthcare, and discuss the Company's long-term strategy for delivering the next wave of growth and shareholder value.

The Enterprise Business Review will include a live General Session starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by in-depth focus rotations, with the event concluding at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET. The program will feature:

  • Enterprise overview from Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and a financial overview from Joe Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
  • Perspectives on MedTech's long-term commercial strategy and leadership in the highest-growth markets, positioning the business to lead the next era in medical technology, delivered by Tim Schmid, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech.
  • Insights into Innovative Medicine's industry-leading portfolio and transformational innovation fueling both short- and long-term growth, delivered by Tom Cavanaugh, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine and John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine R&D.
  • Presentations and product demonstrations highlighting additional focus areas across the Company's pipeline, showcasing the depth of talent and innovation throughout the organization.
  • Q&A sessions with leaders from the Company's Executive Committee, Research & Development, and Commercial teams.

Those planning to attend the event virtually can register and view the agenda and speaker biographies here . A replay and supporting content will be posted shortly after the event.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ .

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Orthopaedics business and realize the anticipated benefits from the planned separation. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , investor.jnj.com , or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

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