Johnson & Johnson reports Q3 2026 results, raises 2026 guidance

  • 2026 Third-Quarter reported sales growth of 5.9% to $25.4 Billion with operational growth of 6.0%* and adjusted operational growth of 6.1%*
  • 2026 Third-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 reflects a one-time special charge for the proposed talc litigation resolution, the acquisition of Firefly Bio, Inc., and the strategic collaboration with Sail Biomedicines; adjusted EPS* of $2.59 also reflects the impact of these M&A deals
  • Strong operational performance results in the Company increasing 2026 guidance with estimated reported sales of $101.2 Billion or 7.4% at the midpoint and increasing adjusted EPS* guidance by $0.06 to $11.10 or 2.9% at the midpoint
  • Significant innovation including the market authorization of OTTAVA as the world's first table-integrated soft tissue robotic system, approval of IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), and priority review for RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2026.

"Johnson & Johnson's strong third-quarter performance and increased sequential growth reflect the accelerating momentum of our focused portfolio," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the third quarter, we advanced breakthroughs that will redefine care for patients, from delivering one of our most transformative MedTech innovations with OTTAVA to reporting positive Phase 3 results in multiple myeloma. This progress, together with strategic investments in high-growth areas, gives us clearer line of sight to double-digit growth by the end of the decade."

Overall financial results

Q3

($ in Millions, except EPS)

2026

2025

% Change

Reported Sales

$25,399

$23,993

5.9%

Net Earnings

$210

$5,152

(95.9)%

EPS (diluted)

$0.09

$2.12

(95.8)%

Q3

Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)

2026

2025

% Change

Operational Sales 1,2

6.0%

Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3

6.1%

Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4

$6,339

$6,801

(6.8)%

Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4

$2.59

$2.80

(7.5)%

Free Cash Flow 5,6

~$15,100

$14,226

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4

Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5

Non-GAAP financial measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings.

6

Third-quarter YTD 2026 is estimated as of October 13, 2026

Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q3

% Change

($ in Millions)

2026

2025

Reported

Operational 1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational 1,3

U.S.

$14,959

$13,708

9.1%

9.1

-

9.1

International

10,440

10,285

1.5

1.8

(0.3)

1.9

Worldwide

$25,399

$23,993

5.9%

6.0

(0.1)

6.1

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q3

% Change

($ in Millions)

2026

2025

Reported

Operational 1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational 1,3

Innovative Medicine

$16,757

$15,563

7.7%

7.9

(0.2)

8.0

MedTech

8,642

8,430

2.5

2.5

0.0

2.5

Worldwide

$25,399

$23,993

5.9%

6.0

(0.1)

6.1

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Third-Quarter 2026 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 7.9%*, with divestitures negatively impacting growth by 10 basis points. Growth was primarily driven by TREMFYA and new products within Other in Immunology, DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, TECVAYLI, RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE, and ERLEADA in Oncology, and SPRAVATO and CAPLYTA in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by STELARA (an approximate 690 basis points impact), SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA, and REMICADE in Immunology, as well as OPSUMIT/OPSYNVI in Pulmonary Hypertension, and IMBRUVICA in Oncology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 2.5%*. Growth was primarily driven by electrophysiology products and Shockwave in Cardiovascular, contact lenses in Vision, as well as trauma in Orthopaedics.

Full-year 2026 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS)

October 2026

July 29, 2026

Adjusted Operational Sales 1,2

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

6.4% – 6.8% / 6.6%

6.2% – 6.8% / 6.5%

Operational Sales 2 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$100.5B – $100.9B /$100.7B

6.7% – 7.1% / 6.9%

$100.3B – $100.9B / $100.6B

6.5% – 7.1% / 6.8%

Estimated Reported Sales 3 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$101.0B – $101.4B / $101.2B

7.2% – 7.6% / 7.4%

$100.8B – $101.4B / $101.1B

7.0% – 7.6% / 7.3%

Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted) 2,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$10.95 – $11.05 / $11.00

1.5% – 2.4% / 2.0%

$10.86 – $11.01 / $10.94

0.7% – 2.1% / 1.4%

Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$11.05 – $11.15 / $11.10

2.4% – 3.3% / 2.9%

$10.96 – $11.11 / $11.04

1.6% – 3.0% / 2.3%

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Calculated using Euro Average Rate: October 2026 = $1.15 and July 2026 = $1.15 (Illustrative purposes only)

4

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Notable announcements in the quarter:

The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at Investor News , as well as Innovative Medicine Newsroom , MedTech News & Events , and www.factsabouttalc.com .

Regulatory

Johnson & Johnson Receives CE Marking for ACUVUE OASYS MAX Reusable Contact Lenses 1

Press Release

FDA approves IMAAVY ® (nipocalimab-aahu) as first-ever treatment for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), representing a landmark advancement for patients

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson's RYBREVANT FASPRO™ (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) receives U.S. FDA Priority Review as potential first-in-class EGFR- and MET-targeted subcutaneous treatment for advanced head and neck cancer

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Receives FDA Market Authorization in the U.S. for its OTTAVA™ Robotic Surgical System

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Announces MONARCH™ QUEST 3, Advancing the Latest in Robotically-Assisted Bronchoscopy

Press Release

Data Releases

New Johnson & Johnson ICOTYDE ® (icotrokinra) long-term data demonstrate robust 2- year results in the treatment of adults and adolescents with plaque psoriasis 1

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson announces new ICOTYDE™ (icotrokinra) data in difficult-to-treat plaque psoriasis with proven durability through 2-years, affirming its use as a powerful first line systemic therapy 1

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson presents new data reinforcing sustained disease control and improved daily function achieved with IMAAVY ® (nipocalimab-aahu) in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson announces TREMFYA ® (guselkumab) is the first and only IL-23 inhibitor to show significant improvement in spinal pain and stiffness in landmark axial psoriatic arthritis (PsA) study

Press Release

Single infusion of CARVYKTI ® (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) delivered five-year treatment-free remissions in 50% of patients in early line relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

Press Release

New model-based analysis further supports the potential of TECVAYLI ® (teclistamab-cqyv) plus DARZALEX FASPRO ® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-hj) to redene long-term survival expectations in early line relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

Press Release

CAPLYTA ® (lumateperone) shows significant and rapid improvement in bipolar mania in pivotal Phase 3 study

Press Release

RYBREVANT FASPRO™ (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) plus LAZCLUZE ® (lazertinib) with prophylactic strategies shows low rates of treatment-related events at WCLC 2026

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson's RYBREVANT ® (amivantamab-vmjw) plus chemotherapy delivers longest reported median overall survival in EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation-positive lung cancer

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson spotlights new neuropsychiatry data across bipolar mania, depression and schizophrenia at Psych Congress 2026

Press Release

TECVAYLI ® + TALVEY ® reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 89% and the risk of death by 62% in earlier-line relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

Press Release

Other

New Global Survey by Johnson & Johnson Finds Most Women Don't Connect Eye Health Changes with Menopause 1

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson's Executive Vice President Jennifer Taubert to Retire; Tom Cavanaugh Appointed EVP, Worldwide Chairman Innovative Medicine Effective September

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Firefly Bio, Inc. to Advance Next-Generation Oncology Innovation

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Announces Collaboration with Sail Biomedicines to Advance in vivo CAR-T Programs and Transform Autoimmune Disease Through Immune Reset

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Announces a Proposed Resolution of Ovarian Talc Litigation

Press Release

1 Subsequent to the quarter

Webcast information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations .

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com .

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results .

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results .

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Orthopaedics business and realize the anticipated benefits from the planned separation. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , investor.jnj.com , or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS

Percent Change

Percent Change

2026

2025

Total

Operations

Currency

2026

2025

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by
segment of business
Innovative Medicine
U.S.

$

10,447

9,402

11.1

%

11.1

-

$

29,297

26,655

9.9

%

9.9

-

International

6,310

6,161

2.4

3.0

(0.6

)

19,270

17,983

7.2

3.6

3.6

16,757

15,563

7.7

7.9

(0.2

)

48,567

44,638

8.8

7.4

1.4

MedTech
U.S.

4,512

4,306

4.8

4.8

-

13,525

12,902

4.8

4.8

-

International

4,130

4,124

0.1

0.1

0.0

12,679

12,089

4.9

2.2

2.7

8,642

8,430

2.5

2.5

0.0

26,204

24,991

4.9

3.5

1.4

U.S.

14,959

13,708

9.1

9.1

-

42,822

39,557

8.3

8.3

-

International

10,440

10,285

1.5

1.8

(0.3

)

31,949

30,072

6.2

3.0

3.2

Worldwide

$

25,399

23,993

5.9

%

6.0

(0.1

)

$

74,771

69,629

7.4

%

6.0

1.4

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

Percent Change

Percent Change

2026

2025

Total

Operational

Currency

2026

2025

Total

Operational

Currency

Sales to customers by
geographic area
U.S.

$

14,959

13,708

9.1

%

9.1

-

$

42,822

39,557

8.3

%

8.3

-

Europe

5,405

5,440

(0.6

)

1.0

(1.6

)

16,979

15,937

6.5

2.3

4.2

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,385

1,231

12.5

8.0

4.5

3,987

3,604

10.6

4.5

6.1

Asia-Pacific, Africa

3,650

3,614

1.0

1.0

0.0

10,983

10,531

4.3

3.6

0.7

International

10,440

10,285

1.5

1.8

(0.3

)

31,949

30,072

6.2

3.0

3.2

Worldwide

$

25,399

23,993

5.9

%

6.0

(0.1

)

$

74,771

69,629

7.4

%

6.0

1.4

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER

2026

2025

Percent

Percent

Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$

25,399

100.0

$

23,993

100.0

5.9

Cost of products sold

8,097

31.9

7,303

30.4

10.9

Gross Profit

17,302

68.1

16,690

69.6

3.7

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

6,285

24.7

5,922

24.7

6.1

Research and development expense

4,652

18.3

3,672

15.3

26.7

In-process research and development impairments

339

1.4

-

-

Interest (income) expense, net

31

0.1

18

0.1

Other (income) expense, net

5,780

22.8

(478

)

(2.0

)

Restructuring

181

0.7

63

0.3

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

34

0.1

7,493

31.2

(99.5

)

(Benefit from)/Provision for taxes on income

(176

)

(0.7

)

2,341

9.7

(107.5

)

Net earnings

$

210

0.8

$

5,152

21.5

(95.9

)

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

0.09

$

2.12

(95.8

)

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,448.6

2,428.6

Effective tax rate

(517.6

)

%

31.2

%

Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$

7,672

30.2

$

8,436

35.2

(9.1

)

Net earnings

$

6,339

25.0

$

6,801

28.3

(6.8

)

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

2.59

$

2.80

(7.5

)

Effective tax rate

17.4

%

19.4

%

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS

2026

2025

Percent

Percent

Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease)
Sales to customers

$

74,771

100.0

$

69,629

100.0

7.4

Cost of products sold

24,254

32.4

22,288

32.0

8.8

Gross Profit

50,517

67.6

47,341

68.0

6.7

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

18,751

25.1

16,923

24.3

10.8

Research and development expense

11,832

15.8

10,413

15.0

13.6

In-process research and development impairments

375

0.5

-

-

Interest (income) expense, net

136

0.2

(62

)

(0.1

)

Other (income) expense, net

6,405

8.6

(7,692

)

(11.1

)

Restructuring

247

0.3

144

0.2

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

12,771

17.1

27,615

39.7

(53.8

)

Provision for taxes on income

1,792

2.4

5,927

8.6

(69.8

)

Net earnings

$

10,979

14.7

$

21,688

31.1

(49.4

)

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

4.49

$

8.94

(49.8

)

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,445.8

2,424.8

Effective tax rate

14.0

%

21.5

%

Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$

24,153

32.3

$

24,635

35.4

(2.0

)

Net earnings

$

20,034

26.8

$

20,206

29.0

(0.9

)

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

8.19

$

8.33

(1.7

)

Effective tax rate

17.1

%

18.0

%

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Third Quarter Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported

$210

$5,152

$10,979

$21,688

Pre-tax Adjustments
Litigation related

5,519

15

6,116

(6,894

)

Intangible Asset Amortization expense

1,240

1,048

3,732

3,435

Restructuring related 1

195

168

533

302

Orthopaedics separation related

369

-

746

-

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related

(34

)

97

142

475

(Gains)/losses on securities

10

(387

)

(262

)

(327

)

IPR&D impairments

339

-

375

-

Other

-

2

-

29

Tax Adjustments
Tax impact on special item adjustments 2

(1,677

)

(168

)

(2,469

)

826

Tax legislation and other tax related

168

874

142

672

Adjusted Net Earnings , after tax

$6,339

$6,801

$20,034

$20,206

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,448.6

2,428.6

2,445.8

2,424.8

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.59

$2.80

$8.19

$8.33

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.61

$8.04

Notes:

1

In the fiscal second quarter of 2026, the Company initiated a supply chain restructuring program primarily in the Innovative Medicine segment to exit certain manufacturing locations as part of its optimization efforts to streamline operations. The program is expected to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal year 2029 with estimated costs between $650 - $750 million, and include site and supplier exit costs, decommissioning and asset impairment costs. Restructuring expenses of $74 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 ($274 million Q3 2026 YTD), were primarily related to asset impairments and exit costs.

In fiscal 2025, the Company initiated a restructuring program of its Surgery franchise within the MedTech segment to simplify and focus operations by exiting certain non-strategic product lines and optimize select sites across the network. Restructuring expenses of $80 million were recorded in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 ($194 million Q3 2026 YTD) and $128 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 ($157 million Q3 2025 YTD) primarily includes costs related to product exits. This program is expected to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal year 2026.

In fiscal 2023, the Company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $41 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 ($65 million Q3 2026 YTD) and $40 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 ($145 million Q3 2025 YTD) includes costs related to market and product exits. This program will be completed as of Q4 2026 at a total cost of approximately $1 billion.

2

The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
THIRD QUARTER 2026 ACTUAL vs. 2025 ACTUAL
Segments
Innovative Medicine MedTech Total
WW As Reported

7.7%

2.5%

5.9%

U.S.

11.1%

4.8%

9.1%

International

2.4%

0.1%

1.5%

WW Currency

(0.2)

0.0

(0.1)

U.S.

-

-

-

International

(0.6)

0.0

(0.3)

WW Operational

7.9%

2.5%

6.0%

U.S.

11.1%

4.8%

9.1%

International

3.0%

0.1%

1.8%

All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)

0.1

0.0

0.1

U.S.

0.0

0.0

0.0

International

0.2

0.0

0.1

WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D

8.0%

2.5%

6.1%

U.S.

11.1%

4.8%

9.1%

International

3.2%

0.1%

1.9%

Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
NINE MONTHS 2026 ACTUAL vs. 2025 ACTUAL
Segments

Innovative Medicine

MedTech

Total

WW As Reported

8.8%

4.9%

7.4%

U.S.

9.9%

4.8%

8.3%

International

7.2%

4.9%

6.2%

WW Currency

1.4

1.4

1.4

U.S.

-

-

-

International

3.6

2.7

3.2

WW Operational

7.4%

3.5%

6.0%

U.S.

9.9%

4.8%

8.3%

International

3.6%

2.2%

3.0%

Caplyta

(0.6)

(0.4)

U.S.

(1.0)

(0.7)

International

0.0

0.0

All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)

0.1

0.1

0.1

U.S.

0.0

0.1

0.0

International

0.2

0.0

0.1

WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D

6.9%

3.6%

5.7%

U.S.

8.9%

4.9%

7.6%

International

3.8%

2.2%

3.1%

Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS
% Change % Change
INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

ONCOLOGY
US

$

4,267

3,468

23.0%

23.0%

-

$

11,951

9,866

21.1%

21.1%

-

Intl

3,335

3,060

9.0%

9.5%

(0.5)%

10,030

8,652

15.9%

11.9%

4.0%

WW

7,602

6,529

16.4%

16.7%

(0.3)%

21,981

18,519

18.7%

16.8%

1.9%

DARZALEX
US

2,528

2,088

21.1%

21.1%

-

7,171

5,934

20.9%

20.9%

-

Intl

1,711

1,584

8.0%

8.5%

(0.5)%

5,239

4,514

16.1%

11.9%

4.2%

WW

4,239

3,672

15.4%

15.6%

(0.2)%

12,410

10,448

18.8%

17.0%

1.8%

CARVYKTI
US

472

396

19.4%

19.4%

-

1,377

1,072

28.5%

28.5%

-

Intl

238

128

85.3%

84.1%

1.2%

587

260

* * *
WW

710

524

35.5%

35.2%

0.3%

1,964

1,332

47.4%

45.5%

1.9%

TECVAYLI
US

236

115

* *

-

549

334

64.4%

64.4%

-

Intl

77

62

24.0%

25.9%

(1.9)%

225

160

40.6%

37.7%

2.9%

WW

312

177

76.6%

77.3%

(0.7)%

774

494

56.7%

55.7%

1.0%

TALVEY
US

112

85

31.6%

31.6%

-

325

235

38.1%

38.1%

-

Intl

59

37

62.9%

66.9%

(4.0)%

172

79

* * *
WW

171

122

40.9%

42.1%

(1.2)%

497

314

58.3%

57.5%

0.8%

RYBREVANT / LAZCLUZE
US

201

136

47.9%

47.9%

-

566

388

46.1%

46.1%

-

Intl

119

61

94.5%

98.3%

(3.8)%

300

130

* * *
WW

320

198

62.3%

63.5%

(1.2)%

866

518

67.4%

67.5%

(0.1)%

ERLEADA
US

423

378

11.8%

11.8%

-

1,161

1,048

10.8%

10.8%

-

Intl

600

558

7.7%

7.7%

0.0%

1,806

1,567

15.3%

10.8%

4.5%

WW

1,023

936

9.4%

9.4%

0.0%

2,967

2,615

13.5%

10.8%

2.7%

IMBRUVICA
US

145

211

(31.6)%

(31.6)%

-

437

685

(36.3)%

(36.3)%

-

Intl

420

483

(13.2)%

(12.6)%

(0.6)%

1,386

1,453

(4.7)%

(8.7)%

4.0%

WW

563

695

(18.8)%

(18.4)%

(0.4)%

1,822

2,139

(14.8)%

(17.5)%

2.7%

OTHER ONCOLOGY (3)
US

149

61

* *

-

365

171

* *

-

Intl

111

147

(24.4)%

(23.9)%

(0.5)%

314

488

(35.7)%

(36.0)%

0.3%

WW

262

207

26.3%

26.7%

(0.4)%

680

659

3.2%

2.9%

0.3%

See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

IMMUNOLOGY
US

$

2,804

2,676

4.8%

4.8%

-

$

7,031

7,377

(4.7)%

(4.7)%

-

Intl

1,417

1,493

(5.1)%

(4.8)%

(0.3)%

4,414

4,492

(1.7)%

(4.9)%

3.2%

WW

4,221

4,168

1.3%

1.4%

(0.1)%

11,445

11,868

(3.6)%

(4.8)%

1.2%

TREMFYA
US

1,772

989

79.1%

79.1%

-

4,279

2,384

79.5%

79.5%

-

Intl

624

434

43.7%

43.4%

0.3%

1,771

1,181

49.9%

44.7%

5.2%

WW

2,396

1,424

68.3%

68.2%

0.1%

6,050

3,566

69.7%

67.9%

1.8%

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
US

269

309

(13.2)%

(13.2)%

-

798

906

(11.9)%

(11.9)%

-

Intl

299

377

(20.6)%

(20.3)%

(0.3)%

1,035

1,130

(8.4)%

(11.4)%

3.0%

WW

568

687

(17.3)%

(17.1)%

(0.2)%

1,833

2,036

(10.0)%

(11.6)%

1.6%

REMICADE
US

258

326

(20.8)%

(20.8)%

-

742

923

(19.6)%

(19.6)%

-

US Exports (4)

12

19

(37.1)%

(37.1)%

-

40

63

(36.6)%

(36.6)%

-

Intl

124

132

(6.2)%

(7.5)%

1.3%

372

413

(9.8)%

(12.9)%

3.1%

WW

394

476

(17.3)%

(17.6)%

0.3%

1,154

1,398

(17.5)%

(18.4)%

0.9%

STELARA
US

368

1,022

(64.0)%

(64.0)%

-

924

3,081

(70.0)%

(70.0)%

-

Intl

349

549

(36.5)%

(35.5)%

(1.0)%

1,188

1,768

(32.8)%

(34.9)%

2.1%

WW

716

1,570

(54.4)%

(54.0)%

(0.4)%

2,112

4,848

(56.4)%

(57.2)%

0.8%

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
US

126

12

* *

-

249

21

* *

-

Intl

21

0

* * *

48

0

* * *
WW

147

12

* * *

297

21

* * *
NEUROSCIENCE
US

1,733

1,367

26.8%

26.8%

-

4,886

3,712

31.6%

31.6%

-

Intl

642

658

(2.4)%

(1.7)%

(0.7)%

2,001

2,011

(0.5)%

(3.0)%

2.5%

WW

2,375

2,024

17.3%

17.6%

(0.3)%

6,887

5,722

20.3%

19.5%

0.8%

SPRAVATO
US

559

405

37.9%

37.9%

-

1,479

1,047

41.3%

41.3%

-

Intl

66

53

22.7%

21.4%

1.3%

197

146

34.8%

28.1%

6.7%

WW

624

459

36.1%

36.0%

0.1%

1,676

1,193

40.5%

39.7%

0.8%

CAPLYTA (5)
US

398

240

66.1%

66.1%

-

1,029

451

* *

-

Intl

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

WW

398

240

66.1%

66.1%

-

1,029

451

* *

-

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
US

739

664

11.4%

11.4%

-

2,235

2,021

10.6%

10.6%

-

Intl

258

267

(3.0)%

(2.4)%

(0.6)%

816

804

1.5%

(0.8)%

2.3%

WW

998

929

7.3%

7.5%

(0.2)%

3,051

2,824

8.0%

7.4%

0.6%

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
US

6

14

(56.3)%

(56.3)%

-

40

76

(47.3)%

(47.3)%

-

Intl

138

127

8.1%

8.9%

(0.8)%

386

376

2.4%

1.1%

1.3%

WW

143

140

2.1%

2.9%

(0.8)%

425

452

(5.9)%

(7.0)%

1.1%

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
US

32

46

(30.6)%

(30.6)%

-

104

119

(12.6)%

(12.6)%

-

Intl

180

210

(14.3)%

(13.1)%

(1.2)%

602

684

(12.0)%

(14.5)%

2.5%

WW

212

256

(17.3)%

(16.2)%

(1.1)%

706

803

(12.1)%

(14.2)%

2.1%

See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS
% Change % Change

2026

2025

Reported Operational (1) Currency

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1) Currency
PULMONARY HYPERTENSION (PH)
US

$

588

815

(27.8)%

(27.8)%

-

$

2,233

2,358

(5.3)%

(5.3)%

-

Intl

309

300

2.9%

4.1%

(1.2)%

942

895

5.2%

2.9%

2.3%

WW

897

1,115

(19.5)%

(19.2)%

(0.3)%

3,175

3,253

(2.4)%

(3.0)%

0.6%

UPTRAVI
US

383

392

(2.2)%

(2.2)%

-

1,154

1,139

1.3%

1.3%

-

Intl

100

92

8.9%

8.4%

0.5%

306

272

12.7%

7.9%

4.8%

WW

483

484

(0.1)%

(0.2)%

0.1%

1,460

1,411

3.5%

2.6%

0.9%

OPSUMIT / OPSYNVI
US

193

409

(52.8)%

(52.8)%

-

1,042

1,175

(11.3)%

(11.3)%

-

Intl

179

168

5.9%

7.8%

(1.9)%

538

507

6.0%

4.4%

1.6%

WW

372

578

(35.7)%

(35.2)%

(0.5)%

1,580

1,682

(6.1)%

(6.6)%

0.5%

OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US

12

13

(7.3)%

(7.3)%

-

37

44

(15.5)%

(15.5)%

-

Intl

30

39

(23.8)%

(21.2)%

(2.6)%

98

116

(15.6)%

(15.3)%

(0.3)%

WW

42

53

(19.7)%

(17.7)%

(2.0)%

135

160

(15.6)%

(15.4)%

(0.2)%

INFECTIOUS DISEASES (ID)
US

317

326

(2.7)%

(2.7)%

-

959

961

(0.2)%

(0.2)%

-

Intl

496

501

(1.2)%

(0.1)%

(1.1)%

1,506

1,472

2.3%

(1.7)%

4.0%

WW

813

829

(1.8)%

(1.1)%

(0.7)%

2,465

2,434

1.3%

(1.1)%

2.4%

EDURANT / rilpivirine
US

5

7

(31.6)%

(31.6)%

-

15

21

(30.1)%

(30.1)%

-

Intl

382

378

1.0%

2.4%

(1.4)%

1,131

1,082

4.5%

0.6%

3.9%

WW

386

385

0.4%

1.8%

(1.4)%

1,145

1,103

3.8%

0.0%

3.8%

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
US

307

315

(2.5)%

(2.5)%

-

937

932

0.6%

0.6%

-

Intl

74

81

(8.9)%

(7.7)%

(1.2)%

259

264

(1.9)%

(6.2)%

4.3%

WW

381

397

(3.8)%

(3.6)%

(0.2)%

1,196

1,196

0.0%

(0.9)%

0.9%

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US

5

4

29.9%

29.9%

-

7

8

(11.4)%

(11.4)%

-

Intl

40

42

(6.2)%

(7.9)%

1.7%

116

126

(8.0)%

(11.7)%

3.7%

WW

46

47

(3.0)%

(4.5)%

1.5%

124

135

(8.2)%

(11.7)%

3.5%

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (CVM)
US

736

750

(1.9)%

(1.9)%

-

2,235

2,381

(6.1)%

(6.1)%

-

Intl

112

149

(24.3)%

(23.8)%

(0.5)%

378

461

(17.9)%

(20.9)%

3.0%

WW

849

899

(5.6)%

(5.5)%

(0.1)%

2,614

2,842

(8.0)%

(8.5)%

0.5%

XARELTO
US

653

635

2.7%

2.7%

-

1,959

1,946

0.7%

0.7%

-

Intl

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

WW

653

635

2.7%

2.7%

-

1,959

1,946

0.7%

0.7%

-

OTHER
US

84

115

(27.2)%

(27.2)%

-

276

435

(36.5)%

(36.5)%

-

Intl

112

149

(24.3)%

(23.8)%

(0.5)%

378

461

(17.9)%

(20.9)%

3.0%

WW

197

264

(25.5)%

(25.3)%

(0.2)%

655

896

(26.9)%

(28.5)%

1.6%

TOTAL PH, ID, CVM
US

1,643

1,891

(13.2)%

(13.2)%

-

5,428

5,700

(4.8)%

(4.8)%

-

Intl

917

950

(3.5)%

(2.5)%

(1.0)%

2,826

2,828

(0.1)%

(3.4)%

3.3%

WW

2,560

2,843

(9.9)%

(9.6)%

(0.3)%

8,254

8,529

(3.2)%

(4.3)%

1.1%

TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
US

10,447

9,402

11.1%

11.1%

-

29,297

26,655

9.9%

9.9%

-

Intl

6,310

6,161

2.4%

3.0%

(0.6)%

19,270

17,983

7.2%

3.6%

3.6%

WW

$

16,757

15,563

7.7%

7.9%

(0.2)%

$

48,567

44,638

8.8%

7.4%

1.4%

See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS
% Change % Change
MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

CARDIOVASCULAR
US

$

1,397

1,306

7.0%

7.0%

-

$

4,222

3,931

7.4%

7.4%

-

Intl

910

908

0.2%

(0.2)%

0.4%

2,866

2,698

6.2%

3.4%

2.8%

WW

2,307

2,213

4.3%

4.1%

0.2%

7,088

6,629

6.9%

5.8%

1.1%

ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
US

771

720

7.0%

7.0%

-

2,290

2,145

6.8%

6.8%

-

Intl

717

698

2.8%

1.8%

1.0%

2,219

2,064

7.5%

4.3%

3.2%

WW

1,487

1,418

4.9%

4.4%

0.5%

4,509

4,209

7.1%

5.6%

1.5%

ABIOMED
US

335

336

(0.3)%

(0.3)%

-

1,066

1,035

3.0%

3.0%

-

Intl

78

86

(10.4)%

(6.5)%

(3.9)%

275

256

7.2%

5.4%

1.8%

WW

412

423

(2.3)%

(1.5)%

(0.8)%

1,340

1,291

3.8%

3.5%

0.3%

SHOCKWAVE
US

261

220

18.8%

18.8%

-

771

659

17.0%

17.0%

-

Intl

64

59

9.3%

11.2%

(1.9)%

194

169

14.8%

15.1%

(0.3)%

WW

325

278

16.8%

17.2%

(0.4)%

965

828

16.6%

16.6%

0.0%

OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR
US

31

30

3.6%

3.6%

-

96

93

3.2%

3.2%

-

Intl

50

65

(21.9)%

(23.1)%

1.2%

177

209

(15.0)%

(17.7)%

2.7%

WW

81

95

(13.9)%

(14.7)%

0.8%

273

302

(9.4)%

(11.3)%

1.9%

SURGERY
US

1,070

1,031

3.7%

3.7%

-

3,210

3,076

4.3%

4.3%

-

Intl

1,459

1,511

(3.4)%

(4.2)%

0.8%

4,483

4,417

1.5%

(1.6)%

3.1%

WW

2,528

2,542

(0.6)%

(1.0)%

0.4%

7,692

7,493

2.7%

0.8%

1.9%

ADVANCED
US

500

477

5.1%

5.1%

-

1,476

1,411

4.7%

4.7%

-

Intl

654

688

(5.0)%

(5.7)%

0.7%

1,991

1,991

0.0%

(2.9)%

2.9%

WW

1,155

1,165

(0.9)%

(1.3)%

0.4%

3,467

3,402

1.9%

0.2%

1.7%

GENERAL
US

568

555

2.4%

2.4%

-

1,733

1,666

4.0%

4.0%

-

Intl

805

823

(2.2)%

(3.0)%

0.8%

2,492

2,426

2.7%

(0.6)%

3.3%

WW

1,373

1,378

(0.3)%

(0.8)%

0.5%

4,225

4,092

3.3%

1.3%

2.0%

See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

VISION
US

$

596

571

4.3%

4.3%

-

$

1,740

1,694

2.7%

2.7%

-

Intl

865

828

4.4%

5.6%

(1.2)%

2,537

2,354

7.8%

6.3%

1.5%

WW

1,461

1,400

4.4%

5.1%

(0.7)%

4,277

4,048

5.6%

4.8%

0.8%

CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
US

465

456

1.9%

1.9%

-

1,378

1,337

3.1%

3.1%

-

Intl

588

562

4.7%

6.2%

(1.5)%

1,669

1,565

6.6%

5.5%

1.1%

WW

1,053

1,018

3.5%

4.3%

(0.8)%

3,047

2,902

5.0%

4.4%

0.6%

SURGICAL
US

132

116

13.6%

13.6%

-

363

358

1.4%

1.4%

-

Intl

276

266

3.8%

4.3%

(0.5)%

867

789

10.0%

8.0%

2.0%

WW

408

383

6.8%

7.1%

(0.3)%

1,230

1,147

7.3%

5.9%

1.4%

ORTHOPAEDICS
US

1,448

1,396

3.8%

3.8%

-

4,353

4,200

3.6%

3.6%

-

Intl

898

878

2.2%

2.9%

(0.7)%

2,794

2,620

6.6%

3.5%

3.1%

WW

2,345

2,274

3.2%

3.4%

(0.2)%

7,146

6,820

4.8%

3.6%

1.2%

HIPS
US

271

262

3.5%

3.5%

-

831

796

4.4%

4.4%

-

Intl

148

144

2.6%

3.0%

(0.4)%

465

440

5.7%

2.1%

3.6%

WW

419

405

3.1%

3.3%

(0.2)%

1,296

1,235

4.9%

3.6%

1.3%

KNEES
US

221

216

2.1%

2.1%

-

688

673

2.2%

2.2%

-

Intl

165

160

3.0%

4.4%

(1.4)%

528

482

9.7%

7.1%

2.6%

WW

386

377

2.5%

3.1%

(0.6)%

1,216

1,155

5.3%

4.2%

1.1%

TRAUMA
US

555

512

8.6%

8.6%

-

1,623

1,515

7.1%

7.1%

-

Intl

288

281

2.4%

2.8%

(0.4)%

880

818

7.6%

4.4%

3.2%

WW

844

793

6.4%

6.5%

(0.1)%

2,504

2,333

7.3%

6.2%

1.1%

SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
US

401

406

(1.2)%

(1.2)%

-

1,211

1,216

(0.4)%

(0.4)%

-

Intl

296

293

1.3%

2.0%

(0.7)%

920

881

4.5%

1.5%

3.0%

WW

697

698

(0.1)%

0.1%

(0.2)%

2,131

2,096

1.7%

0.4%

1.3%

TOTAL MEDTECH
US

4,512

4,306

4.8%

4.8%

-

13,525

12,902

4.8%

4.8%

-

Intl

4,130

4,124

0.1%

0.1%

0.0%

12,679

12,089

4.9%

2.2%

2.7%

WW

$

8,642

8,430

2.5%

2.5%

0.0%

$

26,204

24,991

4.9%

3.5%

1.4%

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
(2) Unaudited
(3) Includes the sales of ZYTIGA which were previously disclosed separately
(4) Reported as U.S. sales
(5) Acquired with Intra-Cellular Therapies on April 2, 2025
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
$ in Millions
Quarter to Date
Innovative Medicine Third Quarter September 27, 2026 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Third Quarter September 27, 2026 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

4,486

(762

)

18

(2

)

3,740

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

3,035

3,035

Research and development expense

3,888

3,888

Other segment items

282

24

(92

)

(53

)

4

165

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

5,066

762

(24

)

-

74

55

(4

)

-

-

5,929

MedTech Third Quarter September 27, 2026 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Third Quarter September 27, 2026 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

3,597

(478

)

(13

)

(6

)

3,100

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

3,014

(38

)

2,976

Research and development expense

764

(5

)

759

Other segment items

491

22

(339

)

(108

)

95

(14

)

(320

)

(173

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

776

478

(22

)

339

121

(95

)

14

369

-

1,980

Expenses not allocated to segments Third Quarter September 27, 2026 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Third Quarter September 27, 2026 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

14

14

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

236

236

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

5,558

(5,565

)

(6

)

(13

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

(5,808

)

-

5,565

-

-

6

-

-

-

(237

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Third Quarter September 27, 2026 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Third Quarter September 27, 2026 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

8,097

(1,240

)

5

(2

)

(6

)

6,854

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

6,285

(38

)

6,247

Research and development expense

4,652

(5

)

4,647

Other (Income) / Expense

5,780

(5,519

)

(19

)

36

(10

)

(320

)

(52

)

In-process research and development impairments

339

(339

)

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

31

31

Restructuring

181

(181

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

34

1,240

5,519

339

195

(34

)

10

369

-

7,672

(Benefit from)/Provision for taxes on income

(176

)

239

1,230

85

37

18

-

68

(168

)

1,333

Net Earnings

210

1,001

4,289

254

158

(52

)

10

301

168

6,339

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
$ in Millions
Quarter to Date
Innovative Medicine Third Quarter Sept 28, 2025 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Third Quarter Sept 28, 2025 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

3,672

(568

)

(11

)

3,093

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

2,869

2,869

Research and development expense

2,944

2,944

Other segment items

(368

)

5

(48

)

174

(1

)

(238

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

6,446

568

(5

)

-

59

(174

)

-

1

6,895

MedTech Third Quarter Sept 28, 2025 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Third Quarter Sept 28, 2025 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

3,612

(480

)

(12

)

(1

)

3,119

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

2,801

2,801

Research and development expense

728

728

Other segment items

2

5

(156

)

(48

)

213

(1

)

15

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

1,287

480

(5

)

168

49

(213

)

-

1

1,767

Expenses not allocated to segments Third Quarter Sept 28, 2025 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Third Quarter Sept 28, 2025 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

19

19

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

252

252

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

(31

)

(25

)

11

(45

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

(240

)

-

25

-

(11

)

-

-

-

(226

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Third Quarter Sept 28, 2025 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Third Quarter Sept 28, 2025 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

7,303

(1,048

)

(12

)

(12

)

6,231

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

5,922

5,922

Research and development expense

3,672

3,672

Other (Income) / Expense

(478

)

(15

)

(93

)

(85

)

387

(2

)

(286

)

In-process research and development impairments

-

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

18

18

Restructuring

63

(63

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

7,493

1,048

15

168

97

(387

)

-

2

8,436

Provision for taxes on income

2,341

193

3

34

16

(87

)

(874

)

9

1,635

Net Earnings

5,152

855

12

134

81

(300

)

874

(7

)

6,801

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
$ in Millions
Year to Date
Innovative Medicine Nine Months September 27, 2026 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Nine Months September 27, 2026 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

13,172

(2,289

)

(21

)

10,862

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

9,083

9,083

Research and development expense

9,576

9,576

Other segment items

104

75

(274

)

(153

)

286

38

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

16,632

2,289

(75

)

-

274

174

(286

)

-

-

19,008

MedTech Nine Months September 27, 2026 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Nine Months September 27, 2026 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

11,035

(1,443

)

(55

)

(9

)

9,528

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

8,989

(55

)

8,934

Research and development expense

2,256

(7

)

2,249

Other segment items

732

139

(375

)

(204

)

31

(24

)

(675

)

(376

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

3,192

1,443

(139

)

375

259

(31

)

24

746

-

5,869

Expenses not allocated to segments Nine Months September 27, 2026 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Nine Months September 27, 2026 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

47

47

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

679

679

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

6,327

(6,330

)

1

(2

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

(7,053

)

-

6,330

-

-

(1

)

-

-

-

(724

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Nine Months September 27, 2026 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Nine Months September 27, 2026 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

24,254

(3,732

)

(55

)

(21

)

(9

)

20,437

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

18,751

(55

)

18,696

Research and development expense

11,832

(7

)

11,825

Other (Income) / Expense

6,405

(6,116

)

(231

)

(121

)

262

(675

)

(476

)

In-process research and development impairments

375

(375

)

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

136

136

Restructuring

247

(247

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

12,771

3,732

6,116

375

533

142

(262

)

746

-

24,153

Provision for taxes on income

1,792

718

1,361

93

161

63

(63

)

136

(142

)

4,119

Net Earnings

10,979

3,014

4,755

282

372

79

(199

)

610

142

20,034

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
$ in Millions
Year to Date
Innovative Medicine Nine Months Sept 28, 2025 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Nine Months Sept 28, 2025 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

11,670

(2,002

)

(24

)

9,644

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

7,919

7,919

Research and development expense

8,361

8,361

Other segment items

(520

)

74

(275

)

164

(14

)

(571

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

17,208

2,002

(74

)

-

299

(164

)

-

14

19,285

MedTech Nine Months Sept 28, 2025 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Nine Months Sept 28, 2025 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

10,576

(1,433

)

(35

)

(52

)

9,056

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

8,319

8,319

Research and development expense

2,052

37

2,089

Other segment items

132

(78

)

(267

)

(155

)

163

(15

)

(220

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

3,912

1,433

78

302

170

(163

)

-

15

5,747

Expenses not allocated to segments Nine Months Sept 28, 2025 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Nine Months Sept 28, 2025 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

42

42

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

685

685

Research and development expense

-

Other segment items

(7,222

)

6,898

(6

)

(330

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

6,495

-

(6,898

)

-

6

-

-

-

(397

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Nine Months Sept 28, 2025 GAAP Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Nine Months Sept 28, 2025 Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

22,288

(3,435

)

(35

)

(76

)

18,742

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

16,923

16,923

Research and development expense

10,413

37

10,450

Other (Income) / Expense

(7,692

)

6,894

(123

)

(436

)

327

(29

)

(1,059

)

In-process research and development impairments

-

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

(62

)

(62

)

Restructuring

144

(144

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

27,615

3,435

(6,894

)

302

475

(327

)

-

29

24,635

Provision for taxes on income

5,927

603

(1,541

)

58

118

(73

)

(672

)

9

4,429

Net Earnings

21,688

2,832

(5,353

)

244

357

(254

)

672

20

20,206

Media contact:
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