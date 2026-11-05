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November 05, 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Maiden drilling at Sogosogoba intersects 38m @ 2.1g/t
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07 July 2025
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
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Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Results demonstrate potential for resource growth at Massan
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Results demonstrate potential for resource growth at MassanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 July
Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 July
Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at Kada
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at KadaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 July
Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan depositDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Silverco Mining Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the La Negra Project PEA
Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) (OTCQB: SICOF) ("Silverco" or the "Company"), announces that in connection with the news release dated September 21, 2026, it has filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Titled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for La... Keep Reading...
14h
Gemdale Gold Reports Strong Metallurgical Test Results at its Pontio Gold Project: Gold Recoveries of +91% and Copper Recoveries up to 87.5%
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce strong preliminary metallurgical test work results from its 100% owned flagship Pontio Gold Project located in western-central Finland. The test... Keep Reading...
14h
Brixton Metals Reports Up to 96.9% Gold Recovery and 97.3% Copper Recovery from Three Zones of the Camp Creek Porphyry-Epithermal System
Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce initial scoping-level metallurgical testwork results from the Camp Creek system at its wholly owned Thorn Project in NW British Columbia, Canada. The Company tested three composites of core... Keep Reading...
14h
Graycliff Reports High Grade Gold Results in All Five New Drill Holes
Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) ("Graycliff" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional high-grade gold assay results from its ongoing exploration drilling campaign at its 100-per-cent-owned Shakespeare gold project located near Sudbury, Ontario. The... Keep Reading...
04 November
Omega Pacific Announces LIFE Offering
Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a listed issuer financing exemption offering document (the "Offering Document") in connection with a private placement offering of a minimum of $500,000 and a maximum... Keep Reading...
04 November
Sranan Gold Corp. Announces Engagement of Research Capital
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an advisory agreement with Research Capital Corporation ("RCC") dated October 20, 2026, pursuant to which RCC will provide the Company with certain financial... Keep Reading...
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