Maiden drilling at Sogosogoba intersects 38m @ 2.1g/t

Maiden drilling at Sogosogoba intersects 38m @ 2.1g/t

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Maiden drilling at Sogosogoba intersects 38m @ 2.1g/t

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Asara Resources

Asara Resources

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