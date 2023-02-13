Brunswick Exploration Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$2.0 Million

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Johnson & Johnson Appoints Dr. John Reed as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced the appointment of John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., to the Company's Executive Committee as Executive Vice President of Pharmaceuticals, R&D. Dr. Reed previously served as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development for Sanofi and brings more than 35 years of biomedical research leadership to the Company.

Dr. Reed will join Johnson & Johnson on April 3, 2023, assuming responsibility for the Company's industry-leading portfolio from William Hait, M.D., Ph.D. , who has served as interim head of Johnson & Johnson's Pharmaceutical R&D organization since August 2022.

Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson commented, "Dr. Reed is an accomplished leader and highly regarded researcher with an extraordinary track record for discovering and developing life-saving innovations on a global scale. I am confident his experience and leadership will enable our Pharmaceutical R&D organization to continue to accelerate innovation and competitiveness, invest with focus and discipline and improve the lives of the patients we serve around the world with transformational medicines."

Dr. Reed said, "I am deeply honored and extremely excited to join Johnson & Johnson. I share the Company's commitment to innovation to conquer disease and improve human health, and I look forward to applying my passion for science, experience in drug discovery and development and commitment to helping patients in leading the talented Pharmaceutical R&D team."

About Dr. John Reed
A biomedical research leader with a distinguished career across non-profit, academia and industry, John Reed comes to Johnson & Johnson from Sanofi where he served as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development and a member of the company's Executive Committee since 2018. In this role, Dr. Reed created a culture that responds to the urgent needs of patients, leading a global team of R&D professionals that brought multiple important medicines to market during his tenure.

Prior to Sanofi, Dr. Reed served as Global Head of Pharmaceutical Research & Early Development at Roche, where he was also a member of the company's Executive Committee, and CEO of a large, independent, non-profit biomedical research institute in La Jolla, California. As one of the world's most highly cited physician-scientists, Dr. Reed has authored more than 900 research publications and invented over 130 patents. He was recognized among the top 10 most cited researchers in life sciences and medicine for a decade and still ranks among the world's top 100 most highly cited scientists.

Dr. Reed is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He trained in Molecular Biology at the Wistar Institute and in Clinical Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the recipient of numerous honors and awards.

About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Press:
Tesia Williams
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investors:
Jessica Moore
investor.relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJMedical Device Investing
JNJ

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Keep reading...Show less

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



Waltham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES 


Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376




Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Logo

LOGO URL | Copy the link below

Formats available:

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Announces 2023 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

Salix to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) today announced the opening of the 2023 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. The program will award 10 exceptional students living with GI disease a scholarship of up to $10,000 as they work to pursue their higher education goals

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

  • Abbott will gain an innovative, complementary solution in treating vascular disease through CSI's leading atherectomy system, which prepares vessels for angioplasty or stenting to restore blood flow
  • CSI's offering will support Abbott's ability to provide better care for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), today announced a definitive agreement for Abbott to acquire CSI, a medical device company with an innovative atherectomy system used in treating peripheral and coronary artery disease. Under terms of the agreement, CSI stockholders will receive $20 per common share at a total expected equity value of approximately $890 million .

CSI is a leader in devices for atherectomy, a minimally invasive treatment for plaque build-up in arteries that can restrict blood flow. Procedural use of atherectomy can help maximize the benefits of standard balloon angioplasty or stent treatments in restoring blood flow in complex arterial disease. CSI also has an early-stage pipeline of complementary vascular intervention devices in development.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor detects 10 times more atrial fibrillation in ischemic stroke patients at three years compared to standard of care

ISC23: Late-breaking results from STROKE AF study reinforce importance of long-term continuous cardiac monitoring in ischemic stroke patients

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) today announced late-breaking clinical data from the STROKE AF clinical study, which showed large and small vessel disease stroke patients had a 10-fold increase in AF detection with the Reveal LINQ™ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) at three years compared to patients randomized to standard of care who did not receive continuous, long-term monitoring. The latest results, presented today as a late-breaking clinical trial at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference (ISC) 2023, build on the STROKE AF study 12-month primary endpoint results published in JAMA in June 2021 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Danaher Announces New Environmental and Applied Solutions Company to Be Named Veralto

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher") today announced that Veralto Corporation ("Veralto" or the "Company") will be the name of the separate public company Danaher intends to create in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Veralto Logo

Veralto will be comprised of an outstanding collection of market-leading brands in Danaher's Environmental and Applied Solutions (EAS) segment:  Hach, ChemTreat, Trojan, OTT HydroMet, and McCrometer from Danaher's Water Quality Platform and Videojet, Esko, X-Rite Pantone and Linx from the Product Identification Platform. In 2022 the EAS segment generated revenue of approximately $4.8 billion and has a global team of approximately 16,000 associates. As a standalone entity, Veralto is expected to have an investment-grade credit rating. The new company will be led by Jennifer L. Honeycutt , who will become President and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Honeycutt currently serves as Danaher Executive Vice President, with responsibility for the EAS segment.

"The name Veralto brings together two familiar Latin root words 'Veri' for truth and 'Alto' for height, reflecting our commitment to excellence and the higher purpose that compels us to create a better future for all. As stewards of the world's most vital resources, our businesses help ensure billions of people have safe food, water, and medicines every day," Ms. Honeycutt said.

"With a strong Danaher heritage, the Veralto team will continue to deliver trusted expertise to solve our customers' most complex workflow challenges," she continued. "Our culture of continuous improvement will be codified in the Veralto Enterprise System, which is derived from the Danaher Business System, and will continue to provide our businesses with sustainable competitive advantage."

Veralto will establish its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts , and intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VLTO.

NOT AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES

The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and our Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding the anticipated standing up of Veralto as a public company, Veralto's anticipated credit rating, Veralto's leadership, businesses, strategy, prospects and plans, and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, the highly uncertain and unpredictable severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (and the related governmental, business and community responses thereto) on our business, results of operations and financial condition, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations and liquidity, deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve and the financial markets (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic), uncertainties relating to U.S. laws or policies, including potential changes in U.S. trade policies and tariffs and the reaction of other countries thereto, contractions or growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, our ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including rules relating to off-label marketing and other regulations relating to medical devices and the health care industry), the results of our clinical trials and perceptions thereof, our ability to effectively address cost reductions and other changes in the health care industry, our ability to successfully identify and consummate appropriate acquisitions and strategic investments and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to integrate the businesses we acquire and achieve the anticipated growth, synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions, contingent liabilities and other risks relating to acquisitions, investments, strategic relationships and divestitures (including tax-related and other contingent liabilities relating to past and future IPOs, split-offs or spin-offs), security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws, the impact of our restructuring activities on our ability to grow, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, changes in tax laws applicable to multinational companies, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, the rights of the United States government to use, disclose and license certain intellectual property we license if we fail to commercialize it, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to product manufacturing, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, uncertainties relating to collaboration arrangements with third-parties, commodity costs and surcharges, our ability to adjust purchases and manufacturing capacity to reflect market conditions, reliance on sole sources of supply, the impact of deregulation on demand for our products and services, the impact of climate change, or legal or regulatory measures to address climate change, labor matters and our ability to recruit, retain and motivate talented employees, international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors (including the impact of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the United Kingdom's separation from the European Union), disruptions relating to man-made and natural disasters (including pandemics such as COVID-19), pension plan costs, inflation and supply chain disruption.  Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2022.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-new-environmental-and-applied-solutions-company-to-be-named-veralto-301741301.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual HealthCare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Cowen 43 rd Annual HealthCare Conference on Tuesday, March 7 th , at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Power All Current U.S. Sites With 100 Percent Renewable Electricity

Thermo Fisher's latest net-zero milestone to be achieved through 200-megawatt solar project

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced it will power all of the company's current U.S. sites with 100 percent renewable electricity by 2026. The company's new 20-year virtual power purchasing agreement with EDF Renewables includes the full output of the 200-megawatt (MW) Millers Branch Solar project.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Marketing Consulting Agreement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Increase of Bought Deal Private Placement to C$6.0 Million

Related News

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Nighthawk Gold Rises on Updated Mineral Resource for Colomac

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Criterium Energy Jumps Over 70 Percent

Base Metals Investing

Xander Resources Commences Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project; Reviews Lithium Opportunities in the James Bay Region of Quebec

Base Metals Investing

NOVA ROYALTY ADDS U.S. AND CANADIAN MINING HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE DOUGLAS SILVER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Zinc Investing

Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Battery Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Completes Acquisition of Rare Earth and Heavy Mineral Project in Brazil

×