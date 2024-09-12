John Kaiser: Gold Price Trigger, Junior Miner Challenges, 4 Stocks I'm Watching

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Chile Day Paris

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

John Kaiser: Gold Price Trigger, Junior Miner Challenges, 4 Stocks I'm Watching

"Regardless of the (US election) outcome, we're going to see gold trend higher, and that's I think going to be the trigger," said John Kaiser of Kaiser Research.

John Kaiser: Gold Price Trigger, Junior Miner Challenges, 4 Stocks I'm Watching

John Kaiser of Kaiser Research shared his thoughts on gold, honing in on why interest in gold and gold stocks remains relatively low even though the metal has been trading at or near all-time highs.

In his view, part of the issue is the disappearance of the traditional gold bug — Kaiser explained that this has come about due to former US President Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican Party.

"The traditional things that Republicans were concerned about — they're no longer concerned about that. They are now into crypto and stuff like that. So gold has been in a sense orphaned from the traditional audience," he said.

Meanwhile, Democrats tend to have little interest in the yellow metal or the related equities.

Another contributing factor is the ongoing shift away from the US dollar. Kaiser said this has created a sense that America has peaked, and is now heading into a decline relative to other countries.

"That's also not a really good talking point for a traditional gold bug," he noted.

When asked what could catalyze interest in gold and gold stocks, he pointed to the US election. "Regardless of the outcome, we're going to see gold trend higher, and that's I think going to be the trigger," Kaiser said.

He also discussed issues facing junior miners right now and how they can be addressed, touching on intraday naked shorting, accredited investor requirements and slow permitting times.

In closing, he shared four stocks he's watching: Vista Gold (TSX:VGZ,NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ), Solitario Resources (TSX:SLR,NYSEAMERICAN:XPL), PJX Resources (TSXV:PJX,OTCQB:PJXRF) and Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP).

Watch the interview for Kaiser's full thoughts on those topics and more.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

TSX:VGZ
gold stocksfinancetradinggold outlookgold investingGold Investing
https://twitter.com/Charlotte_McL
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cepmcleod
cmcleod@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News
×
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.