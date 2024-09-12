- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
John Kaiser: Gold Price Trigger, Junior Miner Challenges, 4 Stocks I'm Watching
"Regardless of the (US election) outcome, we're going to see gold trend higher, and that's I think going to be the trigger," said John Kaiser of Kaiser Research.
John Kaiser of Kaiser Research shared his thoughts on gold, honing in on why interest in gold and gold stocks remains relatively low even though the metal has been trading at or near all-time highs.
In his view, part of the issue is the disappearance of the traditional gold bug — Kaiser explained that this has come about due to former US President Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican Party.
"The traditional things that Republicans were concerned about — they're no longer concerned about that. They are now into crypto and stuff like that. So gold has been in a sense orphaned from the traditional audience," he said.
Meanwhile, Democrats tend to have little interest in the yellow metal or the related equities.
Another contributing factor is the ongoing shift away from the US dollar. Kaiser said this has created a sense that America has peaked, and is now heading into a decline relative to other countries.
"That's also not a really good talking point for a traditional gold bug," he noted.
When asked what could catalyze interest in gold and gold stocks, he pointed to the US election. "Regardless of the outcome, we're going to see gold trend higher, and that's I think going to be the trigger," Kaiser said.
He also discussed issues facing junior miners right now and how they can be addressed, touching on intraday naked shorting, accredited investor requirements and slow permitting times.
In closing, he shared four stocks he's watching: Vista Gold (TSX:VGZ,NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ), Solitario Resources (TSX:SLR,NYSEAMERICAN:XPL), PJX Resources (TSXV:PJX,OTCQB:PJXRF) and Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP).
Watch the interview for Kaiser's full thoughts on those topics and more.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.