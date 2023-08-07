Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles
Trending Press Releases
Trending Companies
Trending Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Resource Investing

Joe Mazumdar: Mining Sector Finance Trends — Who's Getting Funded and How?

Resource Investing News

In this wide-ranging interview, Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights also shares his thoughts on this year's wildfire season, lithium-mining technology and the viability of deep-sea mining.

Sentiment in the junior resource sector remains subdued as companies struggle to raise money to move forward.

But Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, said it's still possible to find firms that are seeing success.

"There are opportunities where people have access to capital," he told the Investing News Network. "If you like companies and you think they've got a really good project, this is an opportunity to start slowly building up a position in those."

Mazumdar is seeing a shift in where explorers get money, with more major mining companies stepping up.

"A lot of the financings for the juniors that have projects and people working in jurisdictions that companies would like are getting funded by industry," he said, adding that while large miners have always had some involvement their role is increasing.

Aside from financing, Mazumdar shared his thoughts on a variety of mining industry issues, including the impact of this year's wildfire season, lithium-mining technology and the viability of deep-sea mining.

Speaking about lithium, he explained the difference between hard-rock and brine deposits, and touched on direct lithium extraction, a new technology that has yet to be commercially proven. "It's still a big risk, it's a technology that's up and coming," he said. "That's where we are there. But that could have a big impact on the lithium production sector if that works.

When it comes to deep-sea mining, he said although there are ESG concerns, he doesn't think they'll be the main problem. "For me personally, I think the economics will dictate more so than the ESG impact that this is not viable," Mazumdar said.

Watch the interview above for more on those and other topics. You can also click here for our Rule Symposium playlist.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
financeResource Investing
The Conversation (0)

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20236.04+115.30
TSXV615.72+4.08
DOW35473.13+407.51
S&P 5004518.44+40.41
NASD13994.40+85.16
ASX7309.20-16.10

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1935.08-1.56
Silver23.120.00
Copper3.830.00
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil82.18+0.24
Heating Oil3.03+0.01
Natural Gas2.720.00

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×