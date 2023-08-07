Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- GMV Minerals: Leveraging a Potentially Rich Lithium Asset in Nevada
- Toggle3D.ai: Democratizing 3D Content Through Artificial Intelligence
- Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin
- ION Energy Amends and Restates Acquisition Agreement for Bliss Lake Lithium Pegmatite Project
- Infinity Stone Ventures Approved To Cross List On Upstream
- GMV Minerals: Leveraging a Potentially Rich Lithium Asset in Nevada
- More Press Releases
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil & Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Joe Mazumdar: Mining Sector Finance Trends — Who's Getting Funded and How?
In this wide-ranging interview, Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights also shares his thoughts on this year's wildfire season, lithium-mining technology and the viability of deep-sea mining.
Sentiment in the junior resource sector remains subdued as companies struggle to raise money to move forward.
But Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, said it's still possible to find firms that are seeing success.
"There are opportunities where people have access to capital," he told the Investing News Network. "If you like companies and you think they've got a really good project, this is an opportunity to start slowly building up a position in those."
Mazumdar is seeing a shift in where explorers get money, with more major mining companies stepping up.
"A lot of the financings for the juniors that have projects and people working in jurisdictions that companies would like are getting funded by industry," he said, adding that while large miners have always had some involvement their role is increasing.
Aside from financing, Mazumdar shared his thoughts on a variety of mining industry issues, including the impact of this year's wildfire season, lithium-mining technology and the viability of deep-sea mining.
Speaking about lithium, he explained the difference between hard-rock and brine deposits, and touched on direct lithium extraction, a new technology that has yet to be commercially proven. "It's still a big risk, it's a technology that's up and coming," he said. "That's where we are there. But that could have a big impact on the lithium production sector if that works.
When it comes to deep-sea mining, he said although there are ESG concerns, he doesn't think they'll be the main problem. "For me personally, I think the economics will dictate more so than the ESG impact that this is not viable," Mazumdar said.
Watch the interview above for more on those and other topics. You can also click here for our Rule Symposium playlist.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1935.08
|-1.56
|Silver
|23.12
|0.00
|Copper
|3.83
|0.00
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|82.18
|+0.24
|Heating Oil
|3.03
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.72
|0.00
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Resource Investing News Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.