VIDEO — Joe Mazumdar: Copper is the Commodity of the Decade, Ways to Get Exposure
Aside from copper, Mazumdar also spoke about financing, which he sees as the "big squeeze" facing the resource sector right now.
Joe Mazumdar: Copper is the Commodity of the Decade, Ways to Get Exposureyoutu.be
Investors often focus on the commodities of the moment, but which have potential over the next decade?
Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, said copper is his pick.
"Some of it's battery metal exposure, it's construction," he said. "But also on the supply side, the lack of development projects and the higher permitting risk combined with more geopolitical risk in two of the major producers, Chile and Peru. They might have issues with production into a market (where) demand might grow."
Mazumdar has been pushing the Exploration Insights portfolio more toward companies focused on the red metal, and recently returned from visiting a number of copper-centric companies.
Those include Ero Copper (TSX:ERO,NYSE:ERO) in Brazil, which he likes partially because it isn't facing power and water constraints, and Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ). Mazumdar's next stop will be Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (TSX:ASCU,OTCQX:ASCUF), which importantly is working on private land.
Aside from copper, the expert also spoke about financing, which he sees as the "big squeeze" facing the resource sector right now, especially as companies deal with higher costs due to inflation and other factors.
"You really need access to capital, and you really need to know that they can actually raise that money, no matter if the times are good or bad," he said, noting that strategic investors can be key. "Counting on the retail sector to help you finance it probably is not a good strategy right now."
In closing, Mazumdar explained that although the market is scary right now, it may be a chance to buy.
"The thing is that — do you catch a falling knife right now in terms of what's going down? But it's an opportunity to pick up stuff that you've always liked — you like the management team, you like the access to capital, you like the project, you like the jurisdiction, you like what they're doing — but they were always too expensive," he said.
"Those are the ones that you should look for and grab with two hands, because those are the ones that will recover and do well. And they might have an underlying M&A bid as well."
Watch the interview above for more from Mazumdar. You can also click here for our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Pan Global Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- What Was the Highest Price for Copper? | INN ›
- Is Peak Copper Coming? | INN ›
- When Will Copper Go Up? | INN ›
- Copper Price Update: Q1 2022 in Review | INN ›
- Copper Outlook 2022: Prices Likely to Remain High, Modest Surplus ... ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1864.60
|+10.93
|Silver
|22.06
|+0.32
|Copper
|4.31
|-0.04
|Palladium
|2006.00
|+21.00
|Platinum
|957.00
|+4.00
|Oil
|109.83
|-0.46
|Heating Oil
|3.65
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|8.82
|+0.07
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.