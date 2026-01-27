Jed Finn to Speak at the UBS Financial Services Conference

Jed Finn, Head of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, will speak at the UBS Financial Services Conference on February 10, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430
Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

morgan-stanleymsnyse-msfintech-investing
MS
The Conversation (0)
Lahontan Drills More Shallow Oxide Gold at Slab: 69m Grading 0.45 g/t Au Eq Including 17m Grading 0.81 g/t Au Eq

Lahontan Drills More Shallow Oxide Gold at Slab: 69m Grading 0.45 g/t Au Eq Including 17m Grading 0.81 g/t Au Eq

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce new assay results from our 2025 Phase Two drilling program at the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Pitfield Project Development Update

Empire Metals Limited Announces Pitfield Project Development Update

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded leading exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on the Pitfield titanium Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Gold

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to report one of the strongest drill results to date at its 100% owned NAK Project, highlighting a very wide, near-surface, high-grade interval that demonstrates continuous mineralization from surface to depth... Keep Reading...
FinEx Metals Reports Remaining Drill Results And Outlines Q2 2026 Exploration Program Targets For Ruoppa Gold Project In Finland

FinEx Metals Reports Remaining Drill Results And Outlines Q2 2026 Exploration Program Targets For Ruoppa Gold Project In Finland

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, January 23, 2026 TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") announces it has received assays for the remaining nine drill holes from the Company's maiden drill program on its 100% owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

Red Metal Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") (see news releases dated January 7, 2026, and January... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Commencement of Scoping Study for NSW Silver Projects

Related News

aluminum-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

critical-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold-investing

Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

battery-metals-investing

Commencement of Scoping Study for NSW Silver Projects

gold-investing

Adrian Day: Gold "Nowhere Near" Top, Next Big Buyer Awakening

silver-investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Price at Triple Digits, Here's What Happens Next

gold-investing

USD/JPY Rate Check Helps Boost Gold Above US$5,000