May 6, 2022 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 1,250,000 units at a price of $0.80 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant . Each Warrant will entitle the holder to ...

JZR:CA