J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking and Syracuse University's D'Aniello IVMF Announce 2027 CEOcircle Cohort of Veteran and Military Spouse Business Leaders

More than 65 leaders represent established companies averaging over $8.6M in annual revenue and collectively employing more than 2,300 nationwide
The D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University and J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking today announced the 2027 cohort of CEOcircle , bringing together more than 65 veteran and military spouse business leaders running established companies across the country.
Companies entering this year's cohort average $8.6 million in annual revenue and collectively employ more than 2,300 individuals. Participants represent industries including technology, government contracting and manufacturing, demonstrating the scale and reach of veteran and military spouse-led companies operating across the U.S. economy.
The 2027 cohort marks the latest chapter in a relationship between JPMorganChase and D'Aniello IVMF that spans more than 15 years. That work has grown alongside the military-connected businesses it serves, creating programming for entrepreneurs at different stages of business ownership. CEOcircle, launched in collaboration with J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking in 2021, was built specifically for established veteran and military spouse business leaders navigating the demands of continued growth.
CEOcircle is a yearlong peer accountability training program tailored to help mid-size veteran and military spouse executives scale their businesses. Since 2021, more than 250 business leaders have participated in the program.
"Supporting veteran and military spouse business leaders is about creating opportunity and strengthening communities," said U.S. Air Force Veteran Alex McKindra, Managing Director in Global Corporate Banking and Head of Global Banking Veteran Initiatives at J.P. Morgan . "CEOcircle brings together leaders who are committed to learning from one another, growing their businesses and creating jobs across the country. We're proud to work with D'Aniello IVMF to help foster the connections that enable their continued success."
"We are proud to welcome an exceptional new cohort of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs to CEOcircle: accomplished leaders who are building successful companies, creating jobs and contributing to economic growth nationwide," said U.S. Army Veteran Ray Toenniessen, Executive Director of D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families. "CEOcircle provides a community of peers, strategic connections and business expertise to equip entrepreneurs for their next phase of growth. Together with J.P. Morgan, we are building on more than 15 years of partnership and a shared commitment to creating opportunities for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs to achieve sustained success."
The majority of graduating CEOcircle participants report gaining new business opportunities through their experience. The network also extends beyond the yearlong program, with alumni continuing to participate in dedicated events, returning for additional programming and serving as facilitators for future cohorts.
CEOcircle sits at the most advanced stage of IVMF's entrepreneurship continuum, which connects military-connected entrepreneurs with programming and resources from business ideation through startup, growth and established-company leadership. D'Aniello IVMF's broader entrepreneurship community now includes more than 100,000 veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs nationwide.
The full list of companies selected to participate in the 2027 CEOcircle cohort is available on IVMF's website . Companies interested in participating in the next CEOcircle program, or other programs IVMF leads for veteran and military spouse owned businesses, can learn more here .
To learn more about how J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking supports U.S. veterans and military spouses in business, their families and the broader military community, explore the firm's website here .
About D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)
The D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University is the nation's first interdisciplinary academic institute dedicated to advancing the lives of service members, veterans and military families. Through programs in career training, entrepreneurship, community services and research, D'Aniello IVMF advances opportunity across the military-connected community. IVMF also produces pioneering research and data-driven insights that inform national policy, strengthen communities and expand pathways for service members, veterans and their families.
About J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking
J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $5.1 trillion and operations worldwide. Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to mid-corporate businesses as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including digital banking and payments solutions, credit and financing, international banking, advisory services and more. Information about J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking is available at jpmorgan.com/commercial-banking .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022743331/en/
Emma Langston
J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking
emma.langston@chase.com
Lynsey Riffle
Syracuse University D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)
lriffle@syr.edu