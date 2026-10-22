J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Its Tokenized Money Market Funds on Solana

Multi-chain access through Morgan Money® supports the growth of the firm's onchain platform for qualified U.S. investors
- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced its tokenized money market funds, My OnChain Net Yield Fund ("MONY") and JPMorgan OnChain Liquidity–Token Money Market Fund ("JLTXX"), are now available on the Solana blockchain to qualified U.S. investors, strengthening the firm's capabilities. This expansion broadens access for clients and supports the continued growth of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's tokenized cash management platform.
J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced its tokenized money market fund suite, My OnChain Net Yield Fund ("MONY") and JPMorgan OnChain Liquidity–Token Money Market Fund ("JLTXX"), is now available on the Solana blockchain to qualified U.S. investors, strengthening the firm's tokenized capabilities. This expansion broadens access for clients and supports the continued growth of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's tokenized cash management platform.
MONY is a 506(c) private placement fund that provides qualified investors the opportunity to earn U.S. dollar yields. At the time of its launch in December 2025, J.P. Morgan was the largest global systemically important bank to launch a tokenized money market fund on a public blockchain. JLTXX is a U.S. registered government money market fund designed to invest in a manner to support stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act.
Investors can access MONY and JLTXX through Morgan Money®, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's open-architecture trading and analytics platform for liquidity management. Through a single platform, qualified investors can subscribe and redeem into J.P. Morgan Asset Management's tokenized funds, receiving token balances at their blockchain addresses. This process supports a consistent experience as clients continue to expand tokenized activity across networks and multi-chain adoption accelerates.
"Our clients operate across more than one network, and their liquidity should too," said Paul Przybylski, Global Head of Product, Digital & Tokenized Assets, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Bringing JLTXX and MONY to Solana gives stablecoin issuers and institutional investors access to the same funds, across the on-chain networks where they operate. This launch builds on our position as one of the leaders in tokenized liquidity and underscores our commitment to scaling tokenized cash management through multi-chain channels."
For more information, please visit our dedicated website. The MONY blockchain token address on Solana is EToDtBM2knZ8N1BHyUq2Riq5ngWTcoD3k6qpsgf7CKYY and the JLTXX blockchain token address on Solana is J4cTuCH6frt4AnEmKfMS2k8hsUf7K94PV62sjUJno8Cz.
About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.8 trillion (as of 9/30/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.
About Morgan Money
Morgan Money is J.P. Morgan Asset Management's institutional investing platform. A multi-currency, open architecture trading and risk management system, the platform is designed to deliver a seamless customer experience, centered on operational efficiency, end-to-end system integration, and effective controls to allow customers to invest when, where and how they want — securely. Its intuitive platform allows customers to view aggregated account information across their entire portfolio, conduct in-depth risk analysis, model potential trades and compare available investment options. This platform is designed for clients, by clients — embedding their needs and priorities into its core capabilities. Additional information is available at https://www.morganmoney.io/.
JLTXX: Contact JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. at 1-800-480-4111 for a prospectus. Carefully consider the fund's objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the mutual fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other fund information. Read it carefully before investing.
MONY -- FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS ONLY. MONY is intended for investors who qualify to invest in private placement funds. Generally, they would include investors who are "Qualified Purchasers" as described in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and "Accredited Investors" as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Blockchain technology is new and evolving, and its use by the Fund carries risks, including transaction delays or errors, security breaches, regulatory changes, fluctuating fees, and network splits that create alternative blockchains. Differences from traditional mutual funds may also affect how issues are addressed. Investors should safeguard their private keys, and future regulation may affect blockchain adoption.
You could lose money by investing in the Funds. Although the Funds seek to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, they cannot guarantee they will do so. An investment in the Funds are not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Funds' sponsor is not required to reimburse the Funds for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Funds at any time, including during periods of market stress.
JLTXX is distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. The U.S. placement agent for MONY is J.P. Morgan Institutional Investments, Inc.; both entities are members of FINRA.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jp-morgan-asset-management-expands-access-to-its-tokenized-money-market-funds-on-solana-302917188.html
SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management