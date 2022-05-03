Ion Energy Limited is excited to provide an extensive operational and exploration update on the heels of the site visits in Mongolia in late April, to our Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran projects:+81,000 hectare Baavhai Uul flagship project has shown ~25% lithium anomalies thusfar, as further drilling results are pending; and Results from core brine sampling are expected from our +29,000 hectare Urgakh Naran sala: ...

ION:CA