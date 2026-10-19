Investor Update Webinar - September 2026 Quarter

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX,OTC:WGXRF) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) will lodge its September 2026 Quarterly Report with the ASX on Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

Westgold Resources Investor Update Webcast - September 2026 Quarter

Westgold advises that Wayne Bramwell (Managing Director & CEO), Tommy Heng (Chief Financial Officer) and Aaron Rankine (Chief Operating Officer), will present the results via webcast on Wednesday, 21 October at 10:00am AWST / 1:00pm AEDT, followed by a Q&A session.

To listen to the Webcast live, please click on the link below and register your details. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

SEPTEMBER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zxaiy33o

Please log on a few minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

 

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/19/c1988.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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