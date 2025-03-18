International Graphite CEO: Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand
Mar. 18, 2025 12:55PM PSTGraphite Investing
“The beauty (of) International Graphite is we've been able to continue the momentum of our projects over the past 12 to 18 months. And so when that inflection point does arrive, we'll be poised to bring new production to market right at the time when you expect prices to adjust,” said Andrew Worland, CEO of International Graphite.
International Graphite (ASX:IG6) CEO Andrew Worland discusses the evolving graphite market, highlighting a delayed supply/demand inflection point, the company's strategic positioning with government-backed projects and expansion plans into Europe and North America to support growing graphite demand.
IG6:AU