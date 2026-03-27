Intercontinental Exchange Announces New $600 Million Investment in Polymarket

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that, as part of its previously announced investment arrangement with Polymarket, ICE has completed a new $600 million direct cash investment in Polymarket, which is part of an equity capital fundraising by Polymarket. ICE also expects to make purchases of up to $40 million of Polymarket securities from certain existing holders.

In October 2025, ICE made an initial direct investment in Polymarket of $1 billion, and with today's additional direct investment and the anticipated additional purchases of Polymarket securities, ICE will have completed its obligations under its investment arrangement with Polymarket.

ICE's investments in Polymarket are not expected to have a material impact on ICE's financial results or expected capital return plans. Certain terms of ICE's investment in Polymarket, including the valuation of today's investment, are expected to be disclosed following the completion of Polymarket's fundraising.

This press release does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Corporate

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

ICE Media Contact
Rebecca Mitchell
media@ice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact:
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com

investors@ice.com

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