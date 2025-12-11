Integrated Quantum Technologies Announces Appointment of Mickey Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS,OTC:IGCRF) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G) dba Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Mickey Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective December 3, 2025. Concurrent with Ms. Goldstein's appointment, Mr. Robert Consaga has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Consaga remains a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Consaga for his invaluable contributions.

Ms. Goldstein is a seasoned financial professional with almost 20 years of experience in corporate governance, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance. Ms. Goldstein currently holds CFO positions in several Canadian publicly traded companies and is recognized for her expertise in public company reporting requirements, including IFRS, and her ability to provide strategic financial oversight. Ms. Goldstein is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds a BSc. from the University of British Columbia.

About Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is focused on building the next generation of infrastructure needed to secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's vision is to tackle the core challenges shaping the future of AI, including quantum threats, growing compute demands, global deployment complexity, and the need for more resilient machine-learning systems, using proprietary technologies designed for real-world enterprise use.

In connection with the Company's ongoing rebrand to Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc., the Company is undertaking a comprehensive update of its corporate website, marketing materials, and external communications to reflect its evolving technology focus and strategic direction. These updates will be rolled out in the near future.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer
Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

For further information, please contact:

1 Stiles Road, Salem, New Hampshire, 03079, USA

Tel: +1-212-634-9534

Email: alan.guibord@integrated-cyber.com

www.integrated-cyber.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in in documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

