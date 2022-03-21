Life Science NewsInvesting News

Expanding initiative focused on next generation sequencing services helps to advance genomics research On the heels of Integrated DNA Technologies’ xGen™ NGS portfolio launch in December, MLL, the Munich Leukemia Laboratory one of the leading research and diagnostic laboratories for leukemias and lymphomas, has joined the global genomics solutions provider’s Align Program. This press release features ...

Expanding initiative focused on next generation sequencing services helps to advance genomics research

On the heels of Integrated DNA Technologies' xGen™ NGS portfolio launch in December, MLL, the Munich Leukemia Laboratory , one of the leading research and diagnostic laboratories for leukemias and lymphomas, has joined the global genomics solutions provider's Align Program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005107/en/

On the heels of Integrated DNA Technologies' xGen™ NGS portfolio launch, MLL, the Munich Leukemia Laboratory, one of the leading research and diagnostic laboratories for leukemias and lymphomas, has joined the global genomics solutions provider's Align Program. (Photo: Business Wire)

On the heels of Integrated DNA Technologies' xGen™ NGS portfolio launch, MLL, the Munich Leukemia Laboratory, one of the leading research and diagnostic laboratories for leukemias and lymphomas, has joined the global genomics solutions provider's Align Program. (Photo: Business Wire)

The addition of MLL bolsters the program's roster of preferred sequencing providers who are united in a shared mission to advance genomics research. MLL's extensive experience in the sequencing of exomes, genomes, and transcriptomes, coupled with IDT's robust xGen portfolio of NGS solutions spanning library preparation, hybridization capture, amplicon sequencing, and library normalization, provides cutting-edge products and services to support researchers' NGS workflow needs.

"Accelerating the next research discovery continues to drive the genomics industry, and unlocking efficiencies and breaking down barriers can be keys to success," said Rajan Kapadia, IDT's VP of Global Sales and Marketing. "IDT builds meaningful partnerships with its Align Program members to open access to innovative NGS tools and technologies for the research community, and we're proud to add MLL to our growing roster of preferred providers. Working in lockstep with our partners in science, together we can empower researchers and help advance their important work."

MLL is well known for its extremely high level of expertise in NGS, which it now offers with its sequencing label, MLLSEQ, to researchers beyond the healthcare system. MLLSEQ offers a wide range of sequencing experience and capacities from wet labs to informatics. Services span from genomes to exomes to RNA sequencing, along with detailed bioinformatic processing and visualization of the data generated.

"We are very pleased to be part of IDT's Align Program as its first partner in Europe," said Manja Meggendorfer, head of molecular genetics at MLL. "Partnering with IDT to advance genomics research was an easy decision, as the company's work uniquely aligns with our mission. As whole exome sequencing, RNA sequencing, and oncology translational research continue to grow in demand, we are excited to work alongside IDT to deliver the sequencing needs of the scientific community and look forward to the new discoveries to come."

IDT is a leader in gene reading, writing, and editing, and delivers innovative, high-performing NGS solutions to enable research and discovery. IDT's comprehensive NGS offerings feature customization, complexity and scalability that break down barriers for scientists and provide them confidence in their results.

Launched in 2021, the IDT Align Program broadens access to services and solutions that help move genomics research forward. The program unites some of the most comprehensive genomic sequencing servicers in the world who are aligned in a shared mission of collaboration and dedicated to breaking down research barriers. Align Program members help to ensure accessibility of NGS tools and resources for researchers who need sequencing tailored to their specific research. For a list of members and program benefits, visit IDT Align | IDT (idtdna.com) .

About IDT

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) , a company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry in the areas of academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.idtdna.com and follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram .

About MLL

The MLL Munich Leukemia Laboratory is a nationally and internationally active laboratory working to diagnose cases of leukemia and lymphoma. The expertise embedded within the company, along with its excellent quality assurance and turnaround times, guarantee optimal test procedures for suspected diagnoses of leukemia or lymphoma. In addition, modern equipment and state-of-the-art analysis methods lead to optimal diagnostics for patients. MLL is one of the world's leading companies when it comes to the wide range of its diagnostics portfolio. The combination of interconnected methods of cytomorphology, chromosome analysis, FISH, immunophenotyping, and a large number of molecular genetic test procedures makes it possible to gain a comprehensive picture of the existing illness in order to subsequently ensure optimal, personalized medical treatment for patients. For more information, follow MLL on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter , or visit the MLL website .

Kristina Sarenas
Manager of PR
800-328-2661 (USA & Canada)
+1 319-626-8400 (outside USA)
idtpr@idtdna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

DanaherDHRMedical Device Investing
DHR
2022-0319 - New Listing - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (NIRV)

2022-0319 - New Listing - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (NIRV)

The common shares of Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Keep reading...Show less

INN Video: Ian Graham of Discovery Harbour Resources

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) President and CEO, Ian Graham, spoke with Resource Investing News on its flagship project, Wabassi, located in northern Ontario. “We’ve put our arms around an entire Greenstone Belt hosted VMS Mineral District. This is, as far as I’m aware, Canada’s most recent discovery of a new mineral district,” states Mr. Graham. In 2013, investors can expect the mobilization of drilling on the project, with news expected to come out in July. “Based on that news, we will be financing the Company a little further in the fall,” Mr. Graham says.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic appoints new Operating Unit Presidents

  • Que Dallara joins as EVP & President, Diabetes
  • Mike Marinaro named President, Surgical Robotics
  • Dr. Kweli Thompson named President, Cardiac Rhythm Management

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced leadership transitions for three of its Operating Units Diabetes, Surgical Robotics, and Cardiac Rhythm Management bringing in critical skills and capabilities and creating opportunities for internal talent.

"The future of medical technology requires strong leadership in data science, artificial intelligence, and robotics, all of which make these three Operating Unit President roles some of the most important and dynamic leadership opportunities in our industry," said Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "These appointments not only strengthen our businesses and build our technology expertise; they also further establish Medtronic as a destination for world-class talent."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time : 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone : Toll Free: 8888-254-3590 or International 1-647-794-4605
Webcast : www.gud- knight .com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.
Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First U.S. trial using GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module shows 50% reduction in missed colorectal polyps with artificial intelligence technology versus standard colonoscopy

Findings published in Gastroenterology show that AI technology assisted coloscopy improves the accuracy of polyp detection, which plays an important role in the prevention of colorectal cancer

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced final findings from a randomized, international, multi-center study that confirmed the effectiveness of the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which uses AI as an aid in detecting colorectal polyps during colonoscopy, potentially helping to prevent colorectal cancer (CRC). The study, published on March 15 in Gastroenterology, the official medical journal of the American Gastroenterological Association, found that the use of GI Genius in conjunction with colonoscopy significantly decreases the miss rate (2x) of colorectal polyps and adenomas compared to standard colonoscopy.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV to Present and Showcase Airocide and Scientific Air Technology at Hotel, Restaurant & Catering 2022 in London

Applied UV to Present and Showcase Airocide and Scientific Air Technology at Hotel, Restaurant & Catering 2022 in London

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that Keith Frein, the Company's VP of International Sales, will be presenting and showcasing the Company's patented, research backed Airocide and Scientific Air Management air purification products at Hotels, Restaurants and Catering (HRC) 2022 in London, UK March 21-23, 2022.

Hotels, Restaurants & Catering is the UK's largest and most prestigious business event for hospitality and foodservice professionals and is globally recognized as being at the forefront of innovation and product excellence. Trusted and supported by FEA, The Craft Guild of Chefs, The Caterer, The Staff Canteen, The British Culinary Federation and the Association of Pastry Chefs, the event is forecast to attract over 30,000 visitors of which 80% have purchasing power. HRC's 2020 event was attended by globally recognized brands and decision makers from McDonalds, Hard Rock Café, Pizza Hut, Hilton Hotels, Accor Hotels, NOBU Hotels and Firmdale Hotels to name a few.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALR Technologies Announces Completion of Pivotal Non-Inferiority Study on the GluCurve Pet CGM

ALR Technologies Announces Completion of Pivotal Non-Inferiority Study on the GluCurve Pet CGM

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced successful results from the conclusion of the non-inferiority study conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM which was previously announced on February 10, 2022 and February 28, 2022. GluCurve is the first of its kind Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) specifically for diabetic cats and dogs.

Notable findings from the study:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday April 19 th to review first-quarter results. Joseph J. Wolk Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Moore Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call. The question and answer portion of the call will also include additional members of Johnson & Johnson's executive team.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×