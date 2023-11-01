Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Integrated Cyber Solutions Files Application for Listing on the OTCQB Market

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - November 1 , 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (" Integrated Cyber, " " ICS, " or the " Company ") , a leading global managed cybersecurity service provider, has taken a significant step towards expanding its global presence by filing an application for listing on the OTCQB Markets in the United States, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. is committed to bolstering cybersecurity preparedness with managed cybersecurity solutions specifically for the underserved Small-to-Medium-Businesses (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. These sectors are some of the hardest hit by cyber threats and hold immense growth potential in the United States and Canada. The C ompany's decision to list its shares on the OTCQB markets serves as a resounding affirmation of its dedication to facilitating effortless access for potential investors seeking exposure to the burgeoning cybersecurity market in the United States.

The C ompany's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol (ICS), ensuring continuity for existing investors.

Why OTCQB?

The decision to list on the OTCQB exchange reflects I ntegrated Cyber 's focus on amplifying its global outreach, enhancing liquidity, and increasing visibility for its investors. OTCQB is known for its transparent and efficient trading environment, catering to both emerging and established companies , and the U.S. is home to some of the largest publicly traded cybersecurity companies.

Once the OTC listing is approved, Integrated Cyber shares will be available through the major brokers in the U.S., including TD Ameritrade, Fidelity, TradeStation, Interactive Brokers, E-Trade, Ally Invest, and Charles Schwab.

A Vision for Growth

"We're thrilled about this progressive step of seeking a listing on the OTCQB Markets," commented Alan Guibord, CEO of Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. "This initiative perfectly aligns with our expansion goals, and we anticipate it will usher in new growth opportunities and collaborations."

With this application for listing on the OTCQB Markets , Integrated Cyber aims to broaden its global presence and provide an enhanced avenue for investors in the United States to engage with the C ompany's mission of safeguarding digital landscapes against cyber threats.

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The Company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, allowing companies to continuously adapt their services to evolving technologies and providers – ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidates vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization. Integrated Cyber greatly emphasizes the human aspect of cybersecurity management, simplifying complex concepts, and highlighting the crucial role that employee behaviour plays in a company's cyber defences.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Alan Guibord
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.
1 Stiles Rd.
Salem, New Hampshire, 03079
United States of America
Telephone: +1(212) 634-9534
Email: alan.guibord@integrated-cyber.com
Web: https://www.integrated-cyber.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements other than historical statements of fact included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the Exchange and the potential for adjustment of the Warrants pursuant to the Warrant Indenture are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final long-form Prospectus of the Company dated July 7, 2023.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

