Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 15 th 2025 TheNewswire - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS,OTC:IGCRF) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FRA: Y4G) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the " Offering ") of 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Shares ") at a price of C$0.25 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000.  The Shares sold pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and software development.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the submission of all required forms to the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ").

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions is an AI-powered cybersecurity company focused on protecting the human layer while advancing novel technologies that redefine enterprise security. The Company is developing a defensible portfolio of intellectual property, including its breakthrough quantum-resilient AI deployment and data securitization architecture, which is designed to safeguard sensitive enterprise data and machine learning models against today's threats and those emerging in the quantum era.

ICS's platform strategy unifies secure AI deployment, behavioral intelligence, managed detection and response (MDR), and automated response into a scalable security operations layer. By combining patent-backed technology innovation with practical cyber defense services, ICS is creating a differentiated moat that drives customer adoption and long-term shareholder value.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer
Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

For further information, please contact:

1 Stiles Road, Salem, New Hampshire, 03079, USA

Tel: +1-212-634-9534

Email: alan.guibord@integrated-cyber.com

www.integrated-cyber.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approval in respect of the Offering, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in in documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms described herein, including obtaining the requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Integrated Cyber SolutionsICS:CCCSE:ICSEmerging Tech Investing
ICS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Intergrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions

The Untapped Billion-Dollar Potential of Cybersecurity for SMBs

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Effective immediately, Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. will be reinstated for trading. The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension. _________________________________ Avec effet immédiat, Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. sera réintégrée à la négociation. La Société a... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ICS

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ICS

Trading resumes in: Company: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. CSE Symbol: ICS All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 1:45 PM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Integrated Cyber Solutions Corrects Statement in Previous Release Issued on April 2, 2024

Integrated Cyber Solutions Corrects Statement in Previous Release Issued on April 2, 2024

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 3, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") wishes to correct an error in its previously issued press release titled, "Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture... Keep Reading...
Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 2, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a Joint Venture ("JV") partnership ("ICS Middle East") with an established company... Keep Reading...
Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire March 27, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G). Since 2018, the global cyber insurance market has experienced remarkable growth beyond the industry average, with coverage volumes tripling over that time frame. Today,... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration... Keep Reading...
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unleashes M5, the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Energy Investing

Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Step-Out Holes at Red Mountain, Alaska, and Hughes, Nevada

gold investing

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets