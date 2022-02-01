Base Metals Investing News
Inomin Mines Inc. reports a 118 line-kilometre ground magnetic survey will begin in early February at the Company's Lynx sulphide nickel property in south-central British Columbia. The survey is designed to delineate drill targets in serpentinite-magnetite hosted nickel mineralization. The survey will encompass 624 hectares in the Bear North and South zones situated on the north-eastern extent of the property. The ...

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports a 118 line-kilometre (km) ground magnetic survey will begin in early February at the Company's Lynx sulphide nickel property in south-central British Columbia. The survey is designed to delineate drill targets in serpentinite-magnetite hosted nickel mineralization. The survey will encompass 624 hectares in the Bear North and South zones situated on the north-eastern extent of the property. The aforementioned zones extend 3 km long, forming the eastern rim of a large (9 km diameter) circular magnetic feature interpreted to be an ocean basin accreted seamount containing ultramafic complexes (Figure 1). Scott Geophysics Ltd. of Vancouver, BC is completing the survey.

Figure 1: Ground-magnetic grid over Bear zone of Lynx property. An 8 kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong magnetic anomalies greater than 2 kilometres in length have been delineated at Lynx by an airborne magnetics survey.

Previous magnetics surveys in the Beaver block (located 11 km north of Lynx) of the Beaver-Lynx project have proven very effective at delineating magnetite-serpentinite rocks hosting nickel-cobalt mineralization. At Beaver, airborne and ground magnetic surveys have identified five magnetite-serpentinite zones with a cumulative strike length of approximately 10 kilometres. Historic drilling at these zones intersected strongly magnetic shallow-dipping serpentinites hosting nickel mineralization in sulphide form.

The Lynx area is geologically similar to Beaver with even larger prospective targets areas. RGS (regional stream sediment) data collected by the Province of British Columbia illustrates the existence of a large 10 x 5 kilometre nickel anomaly at Lynx. An airborne magnetics survey delineated an 8 kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong magnetic anomalies - all greater than 2 kilometres in length.

Given the positive drill results related to areas of significant magnetite-rich serpentinite rocks in the Beaver property, Lynx displays potential to host multiple zones of large, disseminated, sulphide nickel. Cobalt occurs with nickel mineralization in the Beaver property.

A 2020 National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project - available on Inomin's website www.inominmines.com - notes that the Beaver property hosts large volumes of low-grading nickel and cobalt mineralization amendable to conventional floatation extraction techniques.

Partnership Opportunity

To continue to evaluate the project's multiple large targets and potential to host bulk-tonnage style, sulphide (class 1) nickel and cobalt deposits, Inomin is seeking a joint venture partner for the Beaver-Lynx project. The price of nickel is at a 10-year high driven by accelerating use in electric vehicle batteries. The United States recently recognized nickel as a new critical metal, essential for the country's rising infrastructure and clean energy requirements.

Beaver Drill Results

Assay results are pending from the Company's drill program at the Beaver property. As reported November 15, 2021, a five-hole drill program tested a 5.7 km strike length intersecting long intervals of favourable mineralization up to 190 metres in thickness. The diamond drilling program successfully tested the Spur and North Lobe zones, large 5 - 6 kilometre-long areas defined by the preceding ground magnetics survey.

Beaver-Lynx Project

Inomin's 100% owned Beaver-Lynx project, approximately 20,000 hectares in size, is located 15 - 25 kilometres east and southeast respectively of Taseko Mines Ltd.'s Gibraltar Mine in British Columbia's Cariboo Region. The topography of the properties is relatively flat and easily accessible via all-season roads as well as a network of forestry roads providing access to most of the properties. Other important nearby infrastructure includes electricity (hydro) and railroad. Skilled workers, contractors, and suppliers are available locally from the city of Williams Lake situated about 20 kilometres south of Lynx (Figure 2). For further information about the Beaver-Lynx project visit MINE's website at www.inominmines.com.

Figure 2: The Beaver-Lynx nickel-cobalt project is located in the Cariboo Region of south-central British Columbia.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially gold, silver and nickel projects. Inomin holds the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver properties in Mexico. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project in south-central British Columbia, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-gold-silver VMS project in south-west British Columbia. Inomin also holds a royalty on the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland owned by Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE). Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez
Tel. 604.566.8703
info@inominmines.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

Mexico has been a hot spot for gold production for over 500 years. Home to prolific mining districts like Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, the North American nation is seeing a revitalization of gold and silver exploration, as the country leverages its favorable mining jurisdiction status.

The Mexican state of Oaxaca offers a unique geological profile containing exceptional precious metal discovery potential. Considerably less explored than northern states, several established companies like Gold Resource Corporation and Fortuna Silver Mines are active in the region including operating gold-silver mines. Blending world-class deposits and high mineral discovery potential, Oaxaca offers tremendous rewards for explorers.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) is a mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and developing high-quality mineral properties in the Americas. The company currently owns and operates a portfolio of advanced-stage gold-silver and nickel projects in Oaxaca, Mexico and British Columbia, Canada which offer strong potential for significant growth.

As an emerging player in the precious and base metal space, Inomin presents an early-stage, high-growth opportunity given the company’s assets and relatively low market capitalization. Inomin expects the company’s shareholder value to increase considerably as its mineral properties’ are advanced and further complementary project acquisitions are made.

In March 2021, the company announced the closing of the acquisition of its flagship La Gitana gold-silver project, as well as the nearby Pena Blanca gold-silver property in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Drilling at the La Gitana gold-silver property.

“La Gitana and Pena Blanca provide us with two highly prospective gold-silver properties in a prolific mineral belt. We look forward to completing drilling to delineate resources at La Gitana and expand the mineral footprint. Pena Blanca is a large, gold-silver mineral system with several exploration targets. We expect these transformational acquisitions and our future exploration work will create significant value for all stakeholders,” commented Inomin Mines president & CEO John Gomez.

The company’s two nickel projects in British Columbia are the highly prospective Beaver and Lynx properties. Together they total approximately 20,000 hectares and are ideally located near the world-class Gibraltar mine. Inomin’s strategic, large property position in this highly mineralized, infrastructure-rich region, are strong attributes for these projects.

Beaver and Lynx host potential for multi-billion, bulk-tonnage, sulfide nickel deposits with cobalt. Initial drilling at Beaver and metallurgy studies have returned positive results. The company intends to advance these properties and attract a larger partner to develop these assets.

Through the acquisition of new attractive properties and the advancement of projects, Inomin is positioned to create significant value for shareholders and participating communities.

Inomin Mines’ Company Highlights:

  • Inomin has a portfolio of advanced gold-silver and nickel exploration projects hosting substantial mineralization with excellent potential to delineate significant resources.
  • The company’s flagship La Gitana gold-silver project leverages drilling completed by past joint property owners Chesapeake Gold and Goldcorp (now Newmont Corporation).
  • The Beaver and Lynx nickel properties host sulphide (class 1) nickel mineralization with cobalt credits; they leverage established hydropower and modern mining regulations, providing a preferred clean nickel source.
  • Inomin owns two advanced gold-copper-zinc-silver VMS exploration projects called Fleetwood and King’s Point in British Columbia and Newfoundland, respectively.
  • Inomin has a strong management team dedicated to creating value for shareholders and the communities where the company operates.

Inomin Mines’ Key Projects

La Gitana Gold-Silver Project

Inomin’s flagship La Gitana gold-silver project is situated in the Oaxaca Gold-Silver Belt, a prolific mineral trend that hosts several operating mines and prospects, including Gold Resource’s (NYSE: GORO) Arista and Mirador gold-silver mines, and Fortuna Silver’s (TSX: FVI) San Jose gold-silver mine. Initial drilling at La Gitana completed by past joint property owners Chesapeake Gold and Goldcorp (now Newmont) confirmed the discovery of significant epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

The Oaxaca Gold-Silver Belt extend over 100 km and contains numerous prospects, deposits and mines.

Drilling confirmed La Gitana discovery – a “mountain of gold and silver”.

A 38 hole diamond drilling program at the main Cerro Di Oro zone confirmed near-surface gold and silver mineralization in a zone 400 – 500 meters long, 50 to 150 meters deep with grades ranging from 0.25 to 27.8g/t gold and 5.0 to 2,330g/t silver. The gold-silver system remains open to expansion.

Next planned exploration at La Gitana involves lab analysis of selected drill core samples, airborne magnetic survey, and drilling. After this exploration program, the company expects to complete a preliminary resource calculation.

Pena Blanca Gold-Silver Project

Prospecting at Pena Blanca.

The Pena Blanca property, situated just 15 kms from La Gitana, hosts similar geology with an even larger mineral footprint. Exploration at Pena Blanca has discovered widespread gold and silver mineralization on surface associated with an extensive area of hydrothermal alteration and mineralized structures. Inomin owns a 100% interest in the Pena Blanca project.

Initial exploration has identified gold-bearing, hydrothermal alteration over approximately nine square kilometers, of which only one area has been systematically mapped and sampled. Pena Blanca’s previous operator, Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSX.V:CKG), reported sediment anomalies ranging between 276 ppb to 2,200 ppb gold across a 2.5 kilometer by 3.5-kilometer area surrounding the Pena Blanca ridge. Additional exploration highlights returned 2.26g/t gold and 178g/t silver grades from a 23.5-meter-long trench.

Pena Blanca consists of numerous prospective mineralized zones marked by stream sediment and soil and rock chip anomalies. The style of alteration and mineralization at Pena Blanca indicates strong evidence of a large, epithermal gold-silver mineral system.

Beaver Nickel-Cobalt Project

The Beaver property spans 7,528 hectares and is situated in south-central British Columbia, 15 kilometers east of the Gibraltar Mine, the second-largest open-pit copper mine in Canada. In addition to its favorable location, the nickel-rich property has the advantage of excellent infrastructure such as hydro-electricity and roads to access all parts of the property. Inomin owns a 100% interest in the property, presenting an attractive partnership opportunity.

Initial exploration and metallurgical studies at Beaver, including geophysical surveys and diamond drilling programs during 2013 – 2014, demonstrated the property’s potential to contain large areas of near-surface, disseminated nickel and cobalt, amenable to conventional extraction methods. Furthermore, as the mineral hosting rocks break down quite readily, alternative low-cost recovery methods such as heap leaching may be possible.

In 2021 ground magnetic surveys and drilling is planned to continue to test large areas for nickel mineralization.

Lynx Nickel Project

The 12,662-hectare Lynx property is situated approximately 12 kilometers south of the Beaver project. Similar to the Beaver property, Lynx hosts multiple large areas prospective for nickel and cobalt. These targets have the potential for hosting bulk-tonnage nickel deposits. Inomin owns a 100% interest in the property.

The Lynx property is within the Cache Creek Terrane surrounded by upper Triassic-aged rocks of the Quesnel Terrane. Regional Stream Sediment (RGS) data, collected by province of British Columbia geologists, identified a ten by five-kilometer nickel anomaly with rock samples grading up to 0.27% nickel. These findings point to the.property’s potential to host widespread, nickel mineralization. Together with the Beaver project, the region has the potential to develop into a major nickel-cobalt mining district.

Inomin Mines’ Management Team

John Gomez - President and CEO

Mr. Gomez is an entrepreneur that has founded and managed private enterprises in mining, technology, and sports. Prior to being a founder of Inomin, Mr. Gomez founded and was president of a private gold exploration company in Colombia. Under his leadership, the company acquired strategic land and mining interests in some of the country’s top gold districts. Mr. Gomez also founded and was President of U3O8 Media Inc. a leading news provider for investors on the uranium market. The U3O8.biz model was used to establish the Investing News Network. His consulting company, Oro Grande Capital Inc., provides marketing, corporate development and funding services to select public and private companies. Mr. Gomez has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Victoria.

George A. Pietrobon - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Pietrobon holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia (1975) and has been a member of the Canada as well as the B.C. Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants since 1978. Mr. Pietrobon brings to the Company considerable business, accounting and audit experience, with both public and private companies, including experience performing audits for publicly listed companies.

Gustavo Allende Igarashi - Head of Corporate Development - Mexico

Gustavo Allende is a metallurgist and industrial engineer with 35 years of mining management experience in Mexico's public and private sectors. Mr. Allende recently served (2017 - 2021) as Director of Industry and Mining for the State of Oaxaca, Mexico where he headed investment programs, development activities, and Government affairs for the State's industry and mining sectors.

In the private sector Mr. Allende was Superintendent at Gold Resource's flagship El Aguila polymetallic (gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc) project in Oaxaca. At El Aguila he was a key member that developed the project into a successful mining operation.

Mr. Allende will spearhead project acquisition opportunities in Mexico for Inomin, as well as be involved with community relations.

Ari M. Shack - Corporate Secretary

Mr. Shack has practiced throughout his career as a commercial solicitor advising both public and private companies. Mr. Shack has extensive experience advising clients in relation to day-to- day commercial transactions and operations. In addition, Mr. Shack has experience advising private and public companies on corporate finance matters, including securities issuances and secured lending. Mr. Shack also assists clients with corporate structuring and reorganizations, including transactions involving amalgamations, continuations, dissolutions and tax motivated transactions. Ari is qualified to practice law in British Columbia and holds both a Bachelor of Commerce degree (1993) and a Bachelor of Laws degree (1997).

Eduardo Ortiz - Senior Exploration Geologist

Mr. Ortiz evaluates the company’s gold-silver properties in Mexico and new acquisition opportunities in the country. Mr. Ortiz, who started his career as a geologist in Oaxaca State, has worked throughout Mexico. His immediate previous position was Senior Exploration Geologist for a Mexican subsidiary of First Majestic Silver Corp. Prior to this position he worked as Senior Geologist at Endeavour Silver Corp. He also was Chief Geologist at Goldgroup Mining Corp.’s Cerro Colorado mine in Sonora.

Carlos Torres - Community and Government Relations Representative

Mr. Torres represents the company with local communities, government officials and other stakeholders. Mr. Torres is a civil engineer who worked as a mine manager and field engineer at Gold Resource’s El Aguila gold-silver mine in Oaxaca State. At El Aguila he was involved in developing infrastructure for the project including road access, mining camp, open-pit and under-ground mine development, and tailings dam. Mr. Torres also worked as Habitat Program Supervisor in Oaxaca with SEDESOL, a Mexican Federal Government Ministry of Social Development agency in charge of urban development to improve living standards in rural communities.

John Peters - Director

Mr. Peters, P.Geo, has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He is currently a geological consultant for junior mining companies including Westhaven Ventures Inc, Commander Resources Ltd, and Fjordland Exploration Inc. Following four years as mine geologist for Homestake Canada, he spent 25 years as Exploration Manager for over ten junior companies with projects located across Canada, West Africa, South America, United States, and Greenland. He has also acted as project manager during joint ventures with Sumitomo Mining, Capstone Mining, and Gold Fields Canada. Notable discoveries in British Columbia, Canada Mr. Peters has been involved with include the Woodjam porphyry copper-gold deposit, the Shovelnose gold discovery, and the Beaver-Lynx nickel discoveries.

Bill Yeomans - Director

Mr. Yeomans, P.Geo, is a gold exploration professional with over 36 years’ experience in all stages of gold exploration throughout the Americas. He gained extensive exploration management experience across the entire Guiana Shield of South America with BHP, along with several junior mining companies. Mr. Yeomans has worked as a senior exploration manager throughout all the major gold mining camps in Canada. He has generated projects which resulted in significant NI 43-101 compliant gold resources on three different projects including the Duquense-Ottoman gold project in Quebec. Mr. Yeomans has worked as a consultant to IAMGOLD and Dundee Precious Metals, evaluating advanced gold projects across Canada, western USA and Alaska. He obtained his HBSc. in Geological Sciences from Queen’s University in 1982.

Victor Jaramillo - Advisor

Mr. Jaramillo, M.Sc., P.Geo, is an international geological consultant with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Jaramillo has worked for major and junior mining companies as senior project geologist, technical director, chief mine geologist and exploration and mine manager. His work has included regional exploration, property assessment, resource estimation and mine operations. He has worked in Canada, the United States and Latin America. Most of his experience in the last 25 years has been focused on precious metal deposits. Mr. Jaramillo was directly responsible for the discovery of the Langosta porphyry copper-gold deposit in Mexico, and the discovery of the Las Lomas porphyry copper-gold deposit in Peru. He holds an M.Sc.A. degree in Mineral Exploration from McGill University and a B.Sc. degree in geology from Washington & Lee University.

Bruce Winfield - Advisor

Mr. Winfield, M.Sc., P.Geo, has more than 40 years of experience in the minerals industry as a geologist, corporate executive and consultant. Following 14 years with major mining companies Texasgulf Inc. and Boliden Inc., he held the position of VP Exploration for Greenstone Resources and Eldorado Gold Corporation leading to the exploration and development of five gold deposits. Subsequently as President and or CEO he has led companies exploring primarily in South America for the last twenty years.

Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less

