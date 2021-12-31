Company News Investing News
INDVR Brands Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the "Company" or "INDVR Brands" or "INDVR"), a premier cannabis brand, consolidator and edibles retailer, announces it has published its Financial Statements and MD&A for nine months ended October 31, 2021. The Financial Statements and accompanying MD&A are available on SEDAR.

About INDVR Brands Inc.

INDVR is focused on aggregating and optimizing popular cannabis brands throughout North America. We are committed to the pursuit of becoming a premier, globally recognized "House of Brands," holding a client portfolio of award-winning products with an extensive market footprint. For consumers, INDVR seeks to become the definitive source for unparalleled product selection, a tireless commitment to quality, exceptional craftsmanship and lifestyle. Whatever the occasion, INDVR's has an inspired cannabis product tailored to meet every taste. INDVR's management team brings expertise in operations, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

Additional information regarding INDVR is available under INDVR's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

INDVR Brands Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Bhang Inc. in Colorado

INDVR Brands, Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the "Company" or "INDVR Brands" or "INDVR"), a premier cannabis brand house and infused products producer, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Bhang Inc., a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products. Management from both companies have collaborated to bring Bhang's products initially to Colorado, then expand discussions around other available jurisdictions in the United States.

INDVR, through its relationship with Bronnor Corp., is one of Colorado's premier Marijuana Infused Products producers, with a state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant, 25,000 square foot facility. Through INDVR's partnership with Bronnor Corp., INDVR is currently manufacturing numerous SKUs across multiple product lines, including gummies, chocolates, vapes, tinctures, and pre-rolls.

Bhang Partners with INDVR Brands in Colorado

Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, has entered into a strategic partnership with INDVR Brands, Inc. (CSE: IDVR) ("INDVR"), a premier cannabis brand house and infused products producer, to bring Bhang's products to the state of Colorado.

"Bhang was in Colorado for several years until a legislative change forced a pivot," says Jamie L. Pearson, Bhang's President and CEO. "I've explored many opportunities since we left and have patiently waited for the right fit. Experiencing the sophistication and competency Hugh Hempel [INDVR's CEO] and his team bring to operating cannabis manufacturing and distribution made this an easy decision. Our two companies complement each other well and I'm excited to get going."

INDVR Brands Inc. Announces Operational Update Including Movement to a Fully Licensed Manufacturer and Re-Launch of Cheech's Private Stash in Colorado

INDVR Brands, Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the "Company" or "INDVR Brands" or "INDVR"), a premier cannabis brand house and infused products producer, is pleased to provide an operational update on its operations including, its process to transition to a fully licensed manufacturer.

INDVR Making Moves to Solidify it as a Premier, Fully Licensed Colorado Manufacturer

With the completion of the Strainz acquisition in June of 2021, INDVR is in the final stages of processing the transfer of its Colorado manufacturing license from Bronnor Corp. to INDVR Brands' US subsidiary. Upon completion, INDVR will be one of Colorado's premier Marijuana Infused Products (MIPs) producers, with a state-of-the-art, GMP-rated, 25,000 square foot facility(the Facility). The Facility is currently manufacturing popular infused products including Strainz, Bullet, HotBox, Cheech's Private Stash, Smokiez, Ganjala, 7Sacred, and its newest brand addition Millies; a 40-pack of 2.5mg cannabis-infused hard shell fruit chews. Bronnor currently manufactures more than 100 SKUs across these brands, including edible gummies, chocolates, vapes and pre-rolls, and can accommodate wet processing for extracted oils, beverages and edibles as well as dry processing to make pills and dissolvable tablets. INDVR is actively pursuing the launch of several additional products through the Facility in the near term as it emerges as a top-tier house of brands. Management anticipates the licensing transfer to be completed early in the spring of 2022, which will allow all revenue generated in Colorado to be consolidated onto the Company's balance sheet.

Re-launching an Iconic Brand

INDVR has recently re-introduced Cheech's Private Stash to the Colorado market marking its first new product launch since the closing of its Strainz acquisition early this year. Cheech's Private Stash is a carefully curated selection of high potency pre-rolls, and cannabis-infused fruit chews that borrow from influences in Cheech Marin's life growing up in East LA. Sourced from Colorado's most reputable growers, Cheech's Private Stash Pre-rolls provide consumers with a predictably rich and satisfying experience. Available in Sativas, Indicas, and Hybrids, Cheech's Private Stash has something for everyone. In addition, the Company is also working to introduce the brand to the Pacific Northwest through affiliated licensed facilities and its distribution arm.

"We are excited by the progress we are making to re-invent INDVR as a high-quality manufacturer of cannabis and hemp products and a premier house of brands," said Hugh Hempel, INDVR's CEO. "We are very well positioned in an established market that is currently producing in access of a million cannabis plants per month*. We look forward to building on the success of our recent acquisition and providing exceptional products to our customers."

About INDVR Brands Inc.

INDVR is focused on growing its popular hemp and cannabis brands throughout North America. We are committed to the pursuit of becoming a premier, globally recognized "House of Brands," holding a portfolio of award-winning products with an extensive market footprint. For consumers, INDVR seeks to be the recognized source of a broad portfolio of the highest quality hemp and cannabis products suited to meet both health and lifestyle needs. INDVR's management team brings expertise in manufacturing and retail operations, hemp and cannabis R&D, and cannabis cultivation, all working together to support a U.S. expansion plan through organic growth and accretive acquisitions.

INDVR Brands Inc. Announces Board Member Resignation

INDVR Brands, Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the "Company" or "INDVR Brands" or "INDVR"), a premier cannabis brand house and infused products producer, today announced that effective immediately, Alnoor Nathoo is stepping down from the Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities.

"I have greatly enjoyed working with the INDVR team as a director," said Mr. Nathoo on announcing his departure. "While I will no longer have the capacity to serve as a director, I look forward to following the Company as it pursues its U.S. growth strategy."

INDVR Brands Inc. Announces Appointment of Hugh Hempel as Chairman and CEO

INDVR Brands, Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the "Company" or "INDVR Brands" or "INDVR"), a premier cannabis brand house and infused products producer, is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Hugh Hempel has been promoted to the role of Chairman and CEO.

Hempel is a cannabis industry veteran with a successful entrepreneurial track-record, including a highly successful equity exit in the cannabis field. Hempel entered the cannabis industry in 2013 while using CBD oils to treat the uncontrollable seizures of his identical twin daughters, who suffered from a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease often referred to as "Childhood Alzheimer's." Hempel and his wife Chris founded Strainz in 2013 to legally develop and distribute premium-grade hemp and cannabis products.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Cronos Group Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CRON) for violations of the securities laws

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC on November 9, 2021, disclosing that the Company would "be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021" and that "the Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon." Based on this news, shares of Cronos fell by nearly 16%.

cannabis plants with graphic of US flag and dollars around it

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: MSOs Make Year-end Moves

This week, a leading cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) in the US announced a recent market entry into Minnesota thanks to an acquisition strategy.

Also during the period, fellow MSO Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) secured a new operator in Arizona through a US$211 million deal.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Rosen, a Highly Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario (the " Meeting ").

All the resolutions, as described in the Company's management information circular dated November 19, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the shareholders voted to: (i) fix the number of directors of the Company at five (5); (ii) reelect Igal Sudman, Roman Buzaker, Maor Shayit, David Hackett and Alison Gordon as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) and reappoint Clearhouse LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Green Thumb Enters Minnesota through Acquisition of LeafLine Industries

  • Acquisition of one of only two vertical licenses in Minnesota, including an operating cultivation facility and five open retail locations
  • Expands production capacity and scales distribution capabilities while broadening access to medical cannabis products for Minnesota patients
  • Increases national presence to 15 states; 73 open retail locations nationwide

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Good Green and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it has closed on an acquisition of LeafLine Industries ("LeafLine"). As one of only two licensed cultivators in the Minnesota medical cannabis market, LeafLine is licensed to grow, process and dispense cannabis directly to patients.

"We are excited to enter the Minnesota medical market and broaden access to cannabis products for Minnesota patients," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "We look forward to caring for LeafLine's existing patients while ensuring a seamless transition. And looking ahead, we are ready to begin providing patients access to high-quality flower and edible products, both of which have been recently approved. As we kick off 2022, Green Thumb is thrilled to welcome over 100 new team members, a new state and five new retail locations."

Trulieve Expands Executive Leadership Team

Steve White named President after Harvest acquisition

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced several new executive appointments including; President, Steve White ; Vice President & General Counsel, Nicole Stanton ; Director of Investor Relations, Christine Hersey ; and Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Rob Kremer .

