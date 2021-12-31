INDVR Brands Inc. a premier cannabis brand, consolidator and edibles retailer, announces it has published its Financial Statements and MD&A for nine months ended October 31, 2021. The Financial Statements and accompanying MD&A are available on SEDAR.About INDVR Brands Inc. INDVR is focused on aggregating and optimizing popular cannabis brands throughout North America. We are committed to the pursuit of becoming a ...

IDVR:CNX