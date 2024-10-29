Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleantech Lithium

Industrial Forward Osmosis Update


CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to update that the industrial forward osmosis ("iFO") unit has arrived and is being installed at the facilities of Condutive Energy in Chicago, USA, where concentrated eluate from the Company´s pilot plant will be converted into battery-grade lithium carbonate. This marks the final piece of equipment required for the downstream conversion process to begin.

A person standing next to a crane Description automatically generated

Figures 1 to 3: iFO demonstration unit with capacity to process 35 m3/day of eluate arriving at Conductive Energy's site in Chicago, USA

Using iFO has several benefits to the downstream conversion processs, as communicated previously (RNS 19th Sept 2024), such as higher water recovery and lower energy consumption and CO2 emissions compared to using conventional thermal evaporators. This further enhances the potential environmental benefits and process efficiency that the Company aims to achieve in applying Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") to produce lithium from brine.

The initial volume of 88m3 of concentrated eluate from Laguna Verde, equal to approximately one tonne of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"), is at Conductive Energy´s facility, with the conversion process to battery-grade lithium to begin in the coming days. With this product, the Company plans to engage with strategic partners for product qualification.

A large white container with a green cover Description automatically generated

A person working on a machine Description automatically generated

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com


