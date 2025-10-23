Imperial Reports Production for 2025 Third Quarter at Red Chris Mine

Imperial Reports Production for 2025 Third Quarter at Red Chris Mine

Imperial Metals Corporation ("Imperial" or the "Company") (TSX:III,OTC:IPMLF) reports quarterly copper and gold production from the 30% owned Red Chris mine in northwest British Columbia. Red Chris production (100%) for the third quarter of 2025 was 20.900 million pounds of copper and 21,660 ounces gold compared to 18.977 million pounds copper and 13,414 ounces gold during the same quarter of 2024. Imperial's share of Q3 production from Red Chris was 6.270 million pounds copper and 6,498 ounces gold.

In the third quarter of 2025, Red Chris mine copper production was up 10% compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in copper production was a result of a 17% increase in copper grade (0.589% vs 0.504%), offset by a small decrease in throughput. Gold production in the third quarter of 2025 was up 61% from the third quarter of 2024 as result of the higher gold grades (0.562 g/t vs 0.365 g/t) and recovery, offset by slightly lower throughput.

For the first nine months of 2025, copper production was up 20% compared to the same period last year on higher copper grades and gold production was up 86% on higher gold grades and better recovery.

100% Red Chris mine production Three Months Ended Sept 30 Nine Months Ended Sept 30
2025 2024 2025 2024
Ore milled - tonnes 1,912,757 1,995,442 6,356,020 6,585,328
Ore milled per calendar day - tonnes 20,791 21,690 23,197 24,034
Grade % - copper 0.589 0. 504 0.583 0.466
Grade g/t - gold 0.562 0. 365 0.529 0.308
Recovery % - copper 84.2 85.6 82.7 83.2
Recovery % - gold 62.7 57.3 61.1 54.3
Copper - 000's pounds 20,900 18,977 67,506 56,369
Gold - ounces 21,660 13,414 65,947 35,452


Work on the Feasibility Study for the Block Cave mine is advancing with the potential to announce an investment decision next year, pending receipt of the necessary consents and permits. Underground activities related to the project advancement will recommence once all investigations are complete and recommendations implemented, following the fall of ground incident and safe recovery of all workers in July.

The technical and scientific information related to the Company's mineral projects has been reviewed and approved by Brian Kynoch, P.Eng., President of Imperial, the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Darb S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.669.8959

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Imperial management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ongoing work to advance the Red Chris Block Cave Feasibility Study, permitting activities and early-stage underground development work and other work to support the underground block cave project.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "outlook", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Imperial to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Imperial has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to Imperial as well as Imperial's current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include, the risk factors detailed in Imperial's current annual information form and from time to time in Imperial's interim and annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Imperial has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, imperialmetals.com events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond Imperial's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Imperial MetalsIII:CCTSX:IIICopper Investing
III:CC
The Conversation (0)
Spools of copper wire.

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2025

Junior copper stocks are seeing significant support from the copper supply-demand story in 2025 as companies work to make the next big copper discovery. Copper prices were volatile in the third quarter, driven by concerns over tariffs and a mine closure. To start the quarter, the price of copper... Keep Reading...
Copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles.

5 Best-performing Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2025

Copper prices have seen considerable gains in 2025, reaching a record high on the COMEX of US$5.68 per pound on July 8. Rising prices and supportive policy have elevated many copper stocks.Copper tariffs were the story surrounding the market to start the third quarter, not only pushing the price... Keep Reading...
Steadright Inc (CSE:SCM)

Steadright Signs MOU for Historic Polymetallic Copper-Lead-Zinc-Silver-Gold Goundafa Mine in Morocco

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed with Ste Commerciale et Minière du Sahara (CMS) that is the license holder of an historic polymetallic Zinc-Lead-Silver-Copper-Gold mine,... Keep Reading...
East Star Resources

New VMS Licence Award at Rulikha Deposit

East Star Resources Plc (LSE:EST), which is exploring for copper and gold in Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new exploration licence - 3631-EL (the "Licence"), encompassing the remaining part of the induced-polarisation (IP) anomaly north of the Rulikha Deposit.With the... Keep Reading...
Closeup of stacked, polished copper bars with a soft purple and orange background.

Copper Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Copper prices were volatile during Q3, swinging to record highs of US$5.81 per pound on the COMEX.The movement was fueled by traders importing copper products into the US following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on July 8. However, prices fell in early August as the White House... Keep Reading...
Panama flag waving against a clear blue sky.

Panama Sets Firm Ownership Terms Ahead of Cobre Mine Negotiations

Panama will demand that any new deal to reopen the US$10 billion Cobre Panama copper mine explicitly recognizes the state’s ownership of the land and its mineral resources, Finance Minister Felipe Chapman said according to a Bloomberg report.“For us, it’s important to have an agreement that... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Related News

uranium investing

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Investing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold Investing

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Uranium Investing

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Resource Investing

Australian Resource and Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025-2026